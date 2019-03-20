IHS Markit : Pzena Investment Management Signs for EDM from IHS Markit

IHS
Markit (Nasdaq: INFO), a world leader in critical information,
analytics and solutions, today announced that Pzena
Investment Management, LLC, a $37 billion equity manager based in
New York has signed for its Enterprise
Data Management (EDM) solution. The firm will be using EDM to master
securities and issuers and will also leverage the solution as a data hub
for prices, accounts and other entities in the future.
“Following an internal data and operations review, we decided that it
was the right time to invest in an enterprise data management solution,”
said Evan Fire, Chief Information & Operations Officer and Chief
Information Security Officer at Pzena Investment Management. “We
conducted a review of several EDM providers before selecting IHS Markit
due to their ability to meet all of our unique needs and their
established presence in the North American market.”
EDM will validate data from Pzena Investment Management’s multiple data
providers before distributing it to the firm’s proprietary research
platform, as well as its OMS, accounting and warehouse solutions. EDM
will help the asset manager create a single version of the truth and
will provide a transparent audit trail for all data assets.
“We believe that data is a core asset to the business and implementing
an EDM solution such as the one we selected from IHS Markit will help
solidify a foundation for future automation and increased operational
efficiency,” further commented Mr. Fire.
“Establishing a strategic approach to data management will support Pzena
Investment Management’s future growth,” said Spiros
Giannaros, global head of EDM and thinkFolio at IHS Markit. “EDM
provides the firm with greater control and transparency of its data, as
well as helping to reduce operational risk by enabling Pzena Investment
Management to validate and reconcile data across multiple sources.”
About IHS Markit (www.ihsmarkit.com)
IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information,
analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive
economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information,
analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and
government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep
insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has
more than 50,000 business and government customers, including 80 percent
of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial
institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to
sustainable, profitable growth.
IHS Markit is a registered trademark of IHS Markit Ltd. and/or its
affiliates. All other company and product names may be trademarks of
their respective owners © 2019 IHS Markit Ltd. All rights reserved.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190320005365/en/