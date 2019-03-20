Log in
IHS Markit : Pzena Investment Management Signs for EDM from IHS Markit

0
03/20/2019 | 07:56am EDT

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO), a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions, today announced that Pzena Investment Management, LLC, a $37 billion equity manager based in New York has signed for its Enterprise Data Management (EDM) solution. The firm will be using EDM to master securities and issuers and will also leverage the solution as a data hub for prices, accounts and other entities in the future.

“Following an internal data and operations review, we decided that it was the right time to invest in an enterprise data management solution,” said Evan Fire, Chief Information & Operations Officer and Chief Information Security Officer at Pzena Investment Management. “We conducted a review of several EDM providers before selecting IHS Markit due to their ability to meet all of our unique needs and their established presence in the North American market.”

EDM will validate data from Pzena Investment Management’s multiple data providers before distributing it to the firm’s proprietary research platform, as well as its OMS, accounting and warehouse solutions. EDM will help the asset manager create a single version of the truth and will provide a transparent audit trail for all data assets.

“We believe that data is a core asset to the business and implementing an EDM solution such as the one we selected from IHS Markit will help solidify a foundation for future automation and increased operational efficiency,” further commented Mr. Fire.

“Establishing a strategic approach to data management will support Pzena Investment Management’s future growth,” said Spiros Giannaros, global head of EDM and thinkFolio at IHS Markit. “EDM provides the firm with greater control and transparency of its data, as well as helping to reduce operational risk by enabling Pzena Investment Management to validate and reconcile data across multiple sources.”

About IHS Markit (www.ihsmarkit.com)

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

IHS Markit is a registered trademark of IHS Markit Ltd. and/or its affiliates. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners © 2019 IHS Markit Ltd. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2019
