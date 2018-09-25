IHS Markit : Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO), a world leader in critical information,
analytics and solutions, today reported results for the third quarter
ended August 31, 2018.
Revenue of $1.001 billion, including total revenue growth of 11
percent, total organic revenue growth of 6 percent, and normalized
total organic revenue growth of 7 percent
Net income of $104 million and diluted earnings per share (EPS) of
$0.26
Adjusted EBITDA of $391 million and Adjusted earnings per diluted
share (Adjusted EPS) of $0.58
Cash flow from operations of $346 million and free cash flow of $293
million
Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EPS, and free cash flow are non-GAAP financial
measures used by management to measure operating performance. These
terms are defined elsewhere in this release. Please see schedules
appearing later in this release for reconciliations of non-GAAP
financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.
Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2018 Financial Performance
Three months ended August 31,
Change
Nine months ended August 31,
Change
(in millions, except percentages and per share data)
2018
2017
$
%
2018
2017
$
%
Revenue
$
1,001.0
$
904.7
$
96.3
11
%
$
2,941.4
$
2,655.0
$
286.4
11
%
Net income attributable to IHS Markit*
$
104.5
$
145.9
$
(41.4
)
(28
)%
$
460.5
$
311.2
$
149.3
48
%
Adjusted EBITDA
$
390.5
$
350.8
$
39.7
11
%
$
1,147.9
$
1,023.9
$
124.0
12
%
GAAP EPS
$
0.26
$
0.35
$
(0.09
)
(26
)%
$
1.13
$
0.75
$
0.38
51
%
Adjusted EPS
$
0.58
$
0.57
$
0.01
2
%
$
1.72
$
1.54
$
0.18
12
%
Cash flow from operations
$
346.4
$
267.3
$
79.1
30
%
$
932.0
$
718.6
$
213.4
30
%
Free cash flow
$
292.6
$
206.0
$
86.6
42
%
$
763.5
$
526.8
$
236.7
45
%
* Net income attributable to IHS Markit for the nine months ended
August 31, 2018 includes a one-time tax benefit associated with U.S. tax
reform estimated at approximately $136 million.
“Continued focus on operational execution led to strong financial
results in the quarter. I am particularly pleased with the continued
sense of urgency and high level of commercial engagement across the
firm,” said Lance Uggla, chairman and chief executive officer at IHS
Markit.
“We continue to deliver broad-based revenue and profit growth and solid
free cash flow conversion,” said Todd Hyatt, chief financial officer at
IHS Markit.
Third Quarter 2018 Revenue Performance
Third quarter 2018 revenue increased 11 percent compared to the third
quarter of 2017. The following table provides additional revenue
information by transaction type.
Three months ended August 31,
Percent change
(in millions, except percentages)
2018
2017
Total
Organic
Recurring fixed
$
717.7
$
637.9
13
%
7
%
Recurring variable
124.8
109.6
14
%
8
%
Non-recurring*
158.5
157.2
1
%
1
%
Total revenue*
$
1,001.0
$
904.7
11
%
6
%
The components of revenue growth are described below by segment and in
total.
Change in revenue
Third quarter 2018 vs. Third quarter 2017
(All amounts represent percentage points)
Organic
Acquisitive
Foreign Currency
Total
Resources
5
%
—
%
—
%
5
%
Transportation
9
%
7
%
—
%
16
%
Consolidated Markets & Solutions*
(2
)%
1
%
—
%
(1
)%
Financial Services
8
%
8
%
—
%
16
%
Total*
6
%
5
%
—
%
11
%
* Excluding the effect of the BPVC engineering standard release in
the third quarter of 2017, total non-recurring organic revenue increased
13 percent, CMS total organic revenue increased 4 percent, and total
organic revenue increased 7 percent for the three months ended August
31, 2018 compared to the three months ended August 31, 2017.
Third Quarter 2018 Operating Performance
Segment results were as follows (additional segment information is
included later in this release):
Resources. Third quarter revenue for Resources increased $9
million, or 5 percent, to $212 million, with recurring revenue
increasing 4 percent organically. Third quarter Adjusted EBITDA for
Resources decreased $3 million, or 4 percent, to $85 million.
Transportation. Third quarter revenue for Transportation
increased $40 million, or 16 percent, to $297 million, and included 10
percent organic growth for the recurring-based business. Third quarter
Adjusted EBITDA for Transportation increased $18 million, or 16
percent, to $128 million.
Consolidated Markets & Solutions (CMS). Third quarter
revenue for CMS decreased $2 million, or 1 percent, to $137 million,
and had 3 percent organic growth for the recurring-based business.
Third quarter Adjusted EBITDA for CMS decreased $2 million, or 5
percent, to $30 million.
Financial Services. Third quarter revenue for Financial
Services increased $49 million, or 16 percent, to $355 million, and
included 8 percent total organic growth. Third quarter Adjusted EBITDA
for Financial Services increased $18 million, or 13 percent, to $156
million.
Outlook (forward-looking statement)
For the year ending November 30, 2018, IHS Markit now expects:
Revenue in a range of $4.000 billion to $4.020 billion, including
total organic growth of 6 percent;
Adjusted EBITDA in a range of $1.550 billion to $1.560 billion; and
Adjusted EPS in a range of $2.25 to $2.27 per diluted share.
Additionally, for the year ending November 30, 2018, IHS Markit expects:
Depreciation expense to be approximately $180 million to $190 million;
Amortization expense related to acquired intangible assets to be
approximately $360 million to $370 million;
Net interest expense to be approximately $215 million to $220 million;
Stock-based compensation expense to be approximately $225 million to
$235 million;
An adjusted effective tax rate of approximately 18 percent to 20
percent;
Weighted average diluted shares of approximately 405 million to 410
million;
Capital expenditures to be approximately 6 percent to 7 percent of
revenue; and
Free cash flow as a percentage of Adjusted EBITDA in the mid-60’s.
The above outlook assumes no further currency movements, acquisitions,
divestitures, pension mark-to-market adjustments or unanticipated
events. See discussion of non-GAAP financial measures at the end of this
release.
As previously announced, IHS Markit will hold a conference call to
discuss third quarter 2018 results on September 25, 2018, at 8:00 a.m.
EDT. The conference call will be simultaneously webcast on the Investor
Relations section of the company’s website: investor.ihsmarkit.com.
A replay of the earnings webcast will be available approximately two
hours after the conclusion of the live event. The webcast recording will
be available for one year on the Investor Relations section of the
company’s website.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Non-GAAP results are presented only as a supplement to our financial
statements based on U.S. generally accepted accounting principles
(GAAP). Non-GAAP financial information is provided to enhance the
reader’s understanding of our financial performance, but none of these
non-GAAP financial measures are recognized terms under GAAP and non-GAAP
measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for
financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations
of the most directly comparable GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures, such
as EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income, Adjusted EPS, and free
cash flow are provided within the schedules attached to this release.
We use non-GAAP measures in our operational and financial
decision-making, believing that it is useful to exclude certain items in
order to focus on what we deem to be a more reliable indicator of
ongoing operating performance and our ability to generate cash flow from
operations. As a result, internal management reports used during monthly
operating reviews feature the Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income,
Adjusted EPS, and free cash flow metrics. We also believe that investors
may find non-GAAP financial measures useful for the same reasons,
although investors are cautioned that non-GAAP financial measures are
not a substitute for GAAP disclosures. This communication also includes
certain forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures. IHS Markit is
unable to present a reconciliation of this forward-looking non-GAAP
financial information because management cannot reliably predict all of
the necessary components of such measures. Accordingly, investors are
cautioned not to place undue reliance on this information.
Non-GAAP measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors,
and other interested parties in their evaluation of companies comparable
to IHS Markit, many of which present non-GAAP measures when reporting
their results. These measures can be useful in evaluating our
performance against our peer companies because we believe the measures
provide users with valuable insight into key components of GAAP
financial disclosures. However, non-GAAP measures have limitations as an
analytical tool. Non-GAAP measures are not necessarily comparable to
similarly titled measures used by other companies. They are not
presentations made in accordance with GAAP, are not measures of
financial condition or liquidity, and should not be considered as an
alternative to profit or loss for the period determined in accordance
with GAAP or operating cash flows determined in accordance with GAAP. As
a result, you should not consider such performance measures in isolation
from, or as a substitute analysis for, results of operations as
determined in accordance with GAAP.
Forward-Looking Statements
This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the
meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking
statements often address expected future business and financial
performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as
“anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “seek,” “aim,” “strive,”
“believe,” “see,” “project,” “predict,” “estimate,” “expect,”
“continue,” “strategy,” “future,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “should,”
“will,” “would,” “could,” “target,” similar expressions, and variations
or negatives of these words and the use of future tense. Forward-looking
statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future
performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs,
expectations, estimates and assumptions regarding the future of our
business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events
and trends, the economy, and other future conditions. Because
forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to
inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are
difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. A
detailed discussion of some of the risks and uncertainties that could
cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially
from the forward-looking statements is described under the caption “Risk
Factors” in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, along with our
other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. You are
cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking
statements, which speak only as of the date of this communication. Any
forward-looking statement made by us in this communication is based only
on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date
of this communication. We do not assume any obligation to publicly
provide revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements, whether
as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, should
circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and
other applicable laws. Please consult our public filings at www.sec.gov
or www.ihsmarkit.com.
