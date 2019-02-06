IHS Markit : Saudi Arabia and Qatar Tensions Drive Defence Export Growth, Reveals Report from Jane's by IHS Markit

The wholesale re-armament of Qatar in the midst of growing regional
tensions caused a dramatic shift in the global defence trade market,
according to the 2018 Global Defence Trade Report, released today by
Jane’s by IHS
Markit, the global business information provider (Nasdaq: INFO). The
annual report highlights a 3.8 percent compound annual growth rate in
total exports since 2009 across 2018.
”Regional tensions in the Middle East continue to drive growth in the
global defence markets as we see armament projects take hold,” said Ben
Moores, senior defence and aviation analyst at Jane’s by IHS Markit.
“We are also seeing that regional imports from East Asia – especially
Taiwan, South Korea and Japan – jumped by 50% over the past decade from
USD10.6 billion in 2009 to USD16.2 billion in 2018.”
Key highlights from the Balance of Trade study:
-
Qatari re-armament causes defence import market to leap to ninth
position globally after only entering the top 20 importer list in 2016.
-
France set to overtake Russia as second largest global exporter in
2020, with annual exports due to total USD7 billion.
-
The Middle East defence market reaches USD27.4 billion, up from
USD26.8 billion in 2017 and up from USD14.2 billion in 2009.
-
East Asia becomes fastest growing export market globally, jumping by
50% over the past decade from USD 1.1 billion in 2009 to USD 2.9
billion in 2018.
-
UK now set to become a minor player in the global defence export
market from 2024 due to planning and investment failures in its
domestic defence industry.
Qatari rearmament causes leap to eighth position as tensions with
Saudi grow
Sitting outside the top 20 global markets for defence imports since at
least 2009, the Qatari defence market has now jumped to eighth place in
2018.
“Despite having a population of 2.6 million people, Qatar has the fourth
largest import backlog over the coming decade and will be the third
largest importer globally for most of the coming couple of years,”
Moores said. “The acceleration of a wholesale re-armament of Qatar has
been primarily driven by its political disputes with Saudi Arabia,
combined with regional instability.”
The Qatari defence market has traditionally sat outside the top 20
global markets for imports but jumped to ninth place in 2017 and eighth
place in 2018. Qatar imported USD 2.6 billion in 2018 (against USD 700
million in 2009) and has a ten-year order backlog of USD 28 billion.
Middle East remains biggest defence importer since 2003, accounting
for one third of global defence trade
The Middle East import defence market was worth around USD27.4 billion
in 2018, just under one third of the global defence trade market, with
US companies accounting for half of all defence exports to the region.
“Continuing the trend that started in 2009, countries in the Middle East
are importing more than ever – this trend shows no sign of slowing
down,” Moores said. “With imports of USD 27.4 billion, the region
imported more than Western Europe and Central and Western Asia combined
(at USD23.8 billion).”
In 2009, Saudi Arabia imported USD2 billion in defence equipment. In
2018, that number quadrupled to USD7.7 billion and is forecast to reach
USD10 billion in 2019. In comparison, India, the next largest importer,
only imported USD4.7 billion in 2018.
After half a century, France set to overtake Russia and claim
position as second largest global exporter
France is set to eclipse Russia as it reaches USD7 billion in annual
exports and climbs to become the second largest global exporter of arms
by 2020.
“Exports of the Rafale fighter aircraft to India and Qatar are the
primary reason for the expansion, but wider continued success in exports
to the Middle East as well as wider helicopter exports have driven this
spectacular market shift,” Moores said.
The US remains the largest exporter with USD32.7 billion defence exports
in 2018 and a substantial ten-year order backlog of USD280 billion
primarily driven by the F-35 programme and key allies rearming.
East Asia triples exports to become fastest growing market globally
East Asia is increasingly becoming an important global exporter,
tripling its exports over the past decade to USD2.9 billion in 2018.
Simultaneously, the region has also increased its imports by 50% over
the past decade to reach USD16.2 billion in 2018.
“The East Asia region has an order backlog of USD108 billion out of a
global order backlog of USD621 billion. This makes East Asia the fastest
growing defence export market globally and the second most important
market after MENA,” Moores said. “The export growth has been led by
China and South Korea who have penetrated a number of higher end market
areas such as military aviation.”
United Kingdom increasingly reliant on defence imports
As the UK moves away from its domestic defence manufacturing industrial
base, it is becoming an increasingly more important market for
exporters. The UK is set to become the fifth largest market for defence
imports, despite being traditionally outside the top 10 importers.
“Current UK defence industrial policy is to acquire capability at the
lowest possible cost, often regardless of potential domestic partnership
or offset work. This policy led to the end of the vehicle industry over
the past decade and is now set to see the UK’s aviation sector lose
large segments through lack of domestic offset from foreign
manufacturers. Brexit will accelerate this trend,” Moores said.
|
Top defence importers* (USD millions)
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
Saudi Arabia
|
|
|
8,055
|
|
|
Saudi Arabia
|
|
|
7,762
|
Australia
|
|
|
4,611
|
|
|
India
|
|
|
4,683
|
India
|
|
|
3,719
|
|
|
Australia
|
|
|
3,538
|
Egypt
|
|
|
3,619
|
|
|
South Korea
|
|
|
3,496
|
United Arab Emirates
|
|
|
2,847
|
|
|
Israel
|
|
|
3,258
|
South Korea
|
|
|
2,616
|
|
|
Egypt
|
|
|
3,185
|
United Kingdom
|
|
|
2,377
|
|
|
United Arab Emirates
|
|
|
3,181
|
Algeria
|
|
|
2,225
|
|
|
Qatar
|
|
|
2,614
|
Qatar
|
|
|
2,033
|
|
|
Japan
|
|
|
2,491
|
Israel
|
|
|
1,988
|
|
|
United Kingdom
|
|
|
2,232
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Top defence exporters* (USD millions)
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
United States
|
|
|
29,027
|
|
|
United States
|
|
|
32,750
|
Russian Federation
|
|
|
8,763
|
|
|
Russian Federation
|
|
|
8,473
|
France
|
|
|
6,143
|
|
|
France
|
|
|
5,671
|
Germany
|
|
|
4,278
|
|
|
Germany
|
|
|
3,930
|
United Kingdom
|
|
|
4,256
|
|
|
United Kingdom
|
|
|
3,441
|
Canada
|
|
|
2,069
|
|
|
Pan European
|
|
|
2,760
|
Pan European
|
|
|
1,964
|
|
|
Italy
|
|
|
1,978
|
Italy
|
|
|
1,953
|
|
|
Canada
|
|
|
1,907
|
China
|
|
|
1, 668
|
|
|
Israel
|
|
|
1,816
|
Israel
|
|
|
1,569
|
|
|
China
|
|
|
1,570
*All figures in constant USD
About the Global Defence Trade Report
The Global Defence Trade report examines trends in the global defence
market across 65 countries. The report was created using over 40,000
programs in the IHS
Markit Aerospace, Defence & Security Markets Forecast database,
a publicly sourced global forecasting tool that tracks current and
future programs from the bottom up, looking at deliveries and funds
released to industry rather than budgets. The study covers production,
R&D, logistic support and service revenues where there is an export.
The entire market is covered within the database except for munitions
and small arms, however within this study anything under 58mm calibre
has not been included. The study only tracked programs with a primarily
military function, removing homeland security and intelligence programs.
Constant US dollars are used as the study’s base. For additional
information, visit: www.ihsmarkit.com/jmf.
About IHS Markit (www.ihsmarkit.com)
IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information,
analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive
economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information,
analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and
government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep
insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has
more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 85
percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial
institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to
sustainable, profitable growth.
IHS Markit is a registered trademark of IHS Markit Ltd and/or its
affiliates. All other company and product names may be trademarks of
their respective owners © 2019 IHS Markit Ltd. All rights reserved.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190206005250/en/