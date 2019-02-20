Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  IHS Markit    INFO   BMG475671050

IHS MARKIT

(INFO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

IHS Markit Survey: Smart Speaker Household Access Reaches 13 percent of Internet Users

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/20/2019 | 05:04am EST

More than 13 percent of internet users surveyed across the Australia, Brazil, Canada, Germany, India, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States had access to a smart speaker in their households in November 2018. Smart speaker penetration ranges from 6 percent in Japan, to 21 percent in the United States, according to business information provider IHS Markit(Nasdaq: INFO).

Among households with smart speakers surveyed by IHS Markit, 27 percent indicated 'integration with services and devices' was the most important feature, 'questions and answers' closely followed at 25 percent, while 'sound quality' ranked third at 24 percent. Respondents with access to smart speakers powered by Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa were more likely to rate integration as the most important feature, highlighting the benefit of positioning their digital assistants as smart home hubs. Both Amazon and Google are able to leverage their own entertainment services in their propositions, such as access to music streaming and audiobooks.

'Sound quality is often just as important as integration to consumers - if not more important, in some cases - particularly among those with access to speakers from Bose, JBL Link, Panasonic, Sony and other traditional audio brands,' said Fateha Begum, associate director, IHS Markit. 'Smart speaker households in India and Brazil were more likely to select sound quality as the most important factor. Among Amazon Echo and Google Home owners, the ability to answer questions was most frequently cited as the most important feature, highlighting the quality of their proprietary digital assistants.'

Digital assistant usage doubles among smart speaker owners

Nearly nine out of ten (89 percent) of households with access to smart speakers reported using a digital assistant in the three-months ending November 2018, compared to just 41 percent of the total sample surveyed.

'Answering a question and checking the news and weather were the top two functions noted in our survey,' Begum said. 'However, the use of other features differs by brand, reinforcing the unique platform strategies implemented by each company.'

Multi-speaker households

Across all markets, survey respondents were more likely to have access to multiple Amazon Echo devices, than multiple Google Home devices. On average, 21 percent of households with access to an Amazon Echo, accessed two Echo speakers, with a further 15 percent accessing three or more speakers. In comparison, just 15 percent of Google Home respondents had access to two Google Home speakers, with an additional 15 percent accessing three or more speakers.

'We are expecting to see a lot of announcements around digital assistants and smart speakers at MWC this year,' said Maria Rua Aguete, executive director, IHS Markit.'Operators now understand the importance of having their own digital assistants, to maintain and control the customer experience and network usage.'

The IHS Markit 'Smart Speaker Adoption and Usage' report is based on an online survey of 19,286 Internet users in Australia, Brazil, Canada Germany, India, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States, which was conducted on behalf of IHS Markit by Ipsos-Mori. In India, the survey was conducted among the English-speaking population only. Interviews were conducted online using panel sample between October 31, 2018 and November 30, 2018.

Meet IHS Markit Analysts at MWC2019 - Maria Rua Aguete and other industry experts from IHS Markit are available for media interviews at the upcoming MWC2019 in Barcelona, February 25 to 28, 2019. To schedule an interview before, during or after the show, contact Lee Graham atlee.graham@ihsmarkit.comor press@ihsmarkit.com.

About IHS Markit(www.ihsmarkit.com)

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world's leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

IHS Markit is a registered trademark of IHS Markit Ltd. and/or its affiliates. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners © 2019 IHS Markit Ltd. All rights reserved.

Disclaimer

IHS Markit Ltd. published this content on 20 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2019 10:03:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IHS MARKIT
05:04aIHS MARKIT SURVEY : Smart Speaker Household Access Reaches 13 percent of Interne..
PU
02/19IHS MARKIT : Nearly One-Third of International Cinema Exhibitor Screen Growth Co..
PU
02/15IHS MARKIT : Growing Modernisation and Industrialisation Behind Hike in Gulf Def..
BU
02/13IHS MARKIT ANALYST AVAILABILITY FOR : Embedded World 2019
PU
02/12IHS MARKIT : Analyst Availability for Media Requests at MWC19
PU
02/12IHS MARKIT : Alibaba, Amazon, Google, IBM, and Microsoft Named ‘Leaders' i..
PU
02/12NEW ROOTMETRICS US NATIONAL REPORT : Mobile Carriers Focus on Speed in Major Met..
PU
02/12IHS MARKIT : Refining and Shipping Industries Brace for New Fuel Regulations Tha..
BU
02/12IHS MARKIT : Brings ESG Reporting to Private Capital Markets
BU
02/11IHS MARKIT : Finance Industry Blockchain Market to Reach $462 Billion by 2030, I..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 4 458 M
EBIT 2019 1 080 M
Net income 2019 588 M
Debt 2019 4 837 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 37,14
P/E ratio 2020 30,34
EV / Sales 2019 5,82x
EV / Sales 2020 5,37x
Capitalization 21 112 M
Chart IHS MARKIT
Duration : Period :
IHS Markit Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IHS MARKIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 59,0 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Todd S. Hyatt Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Randall P. Harvey Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Yaacov Mutnikas Chief Technology Officer & Chief Data Secientist
Deborah Doyle McWhinney Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IHS MARKIT10.76%21 112
EXPERIAN5.93%23 729
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO., LTD.--.--%11 069
HITHINK FLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO LTD--.--%4 701
EUROMONEY INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR PLC12.83%1 855
DONNELLEY FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS INC20.53%577
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.