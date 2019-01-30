IHS Markit : Teams with Cobalt to Re-engineer FX Post-Trade

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO), a world leader in critical information,
analytics and solutions, today announced that MarkitSERV and Cobalt
are collaborating to accelerate the delivery of new, innovative
post-trade processing services for foreign exchange (FX) markets. As
part of its alliance with Cobalt, IHS Markit also made a strategic
investment in the firm and will partner with Cobalt to sell and deliver
the solution.
In working together, MarkitSERV and Cobalt will offer a shared
post-trade infrastructure designed to replace legacy technology and
manual processes, bringing increased efficiency and reduced operational
risk to the FX market.
The alliance unites MarkitSERV’s global network of over 800 FX
counterparties and venues with Cobalt’s advanced back and middle office
platform which uses an innovative combination of shared ledger and low
latency technology. It delivers a single, shared, immutable record for
each trade which frees up back and middle office resources from multiple
layers of reconciliation.
The integration between MarkitSERV and Cobalt is already complete, with
trade data flowing from customers and trading venues via MarkitSERV into
the Cobalt platform.
“This collaboration marks the start of a major transformation in FX
infrastructure,” said Chris Leaver, managing director and head of FX at
MarkitSERV. “The majority of the FX industry is already integrated with
the MarkitSERV network and we now offer the community turn-key access to
the Cobalt platform and the opportunity to radically streamline
post-trade workflows. This partnership is a natural extension of
MarkitSERV’s core strategy of centralizing and normalizing post-trade
processing across all asset classes.”
“Joining forces with IHS Markit will allow us to rapidly scale our
solution and deliver a state-of-the-art shared middle and back office
infrastructure to the global FX community, dramatically improving
efficiency across the board,” said Adrian Patten, co-founder and
chairman, at Cobalt. “For too long, FX has been burdened by an aging,
inefficient post-trade environment. Our high-performance technology has
been designed to replace legacy infrastructure and inefficient
processes, as well as significantly slash cost and risk for this five
trillion dollar a day market.”
Post-trade processing costs the FX industry billions of dollars per
year, increasingly affecting margins as spreads continue to come under
pressure. Having already worked with MarkitSERV to streamline post-trade
infrastructure for interest rate swaps and other asset classes, now
banks, buy side firms and other industry participants are seeking
similar efficiency for their FX operations.
MarkitSERV is an integrated, multi asset class service for the
management of trade confirmation, clearing, allocation of block trades
and regulatory reporting. In FX, MarkitSERV provides comprehensive
network and STP services and an eFX platform to manage pricing,
execution and hedging workflows. MarkitSERV connectivity and
standardized workflow also facilitate clearing of over 130,000
non-deliverable forwards and options trades per month.
