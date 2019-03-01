IHS Markit : US Manufacturing PMI™

February data signalled a softer, but still solid, improvement in
operating conditions across the U.S. manufacturing sector. The headline
PMI slipped to its lowest since August 2017 amid slower expansions in
output and new orders. Notably, the increases were slower than their
respective long-run trends, with growth rates dipping to 17- and
20-month lows, respectively. Meanwhile, foreign client demand continued
to rise marginally. A sustained upturn in new orders led to a further
rise in employment, with backlogs also increasing.
At the same time, inflationary pressures softened in February. Rates of
both input price and output charge inflation eased from January, with
the former edging down to an 18-month low.
The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit final U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing
Managers’ Index™ (PMI™) posted 53.0 in February, down from 54.9 at the
start of the year. Midway through the first quarter of 2019,
manufacturing firms indicated a solid, albeit softer, improvement in the
health of the sector, with the index registering its lowest for 18
months.
Production increased further in February, albeit at a slower pace.
Panellists reported that the upturn stemmed from a sustained expansion
in new business and efforts to clear backlogs. That said, the rise in
output was modest overall, with growth the softest since September 2017
and below the long-run trend.
Similarly, new business received by manufacturers expanded at a slower
rate in February. The modest upturn was the weakest since June 2017.
Although panellists stated that firmer client demand drove the latest
increase, some firms noted that longer lead times were pushing clients
to find alternatives. Foreign client demand, however, continued to
increase. Though marginal, the rise in new export orders quickened since
January.
On the price front, input cost inflation eased to an 18-month low in
February. The increase in purchasing prices was nevertheless sharp,
reflecting higher raw material costs and tariffs. Factory gate prices
rose solidly, albeit at the second-slowest rate since December 2017.
The rate of job creation was faster than the series trend in February,
with firms raising their workforce numbers solidly. Pressure on capacity
was exhibited by another monthly rise in backlogs of work. Although only
fractional, the latest increase extends the current sequence of order
book accumulation to 19 months.
A slower rise in new business reportedly led to softer growth in buying
activity. Growth in pre-production inventories also eased in February as
stocks of inputs were used in production.
Finally, expectations towards the one-year outlook for output remained
positive in February. Panellists were buoyed by forecasts of further
upturns in new business. That said, the degree of confidence slipped to
the second-lowest since November 2016 (behind December 2018).
Commenting on the PMI data, Chris Williamson, Chief Business
Economist at IHS Markit said:
"The PMI indicates the US manufacturing sector is growing at its
weakest rate for one and a half years, with firms reporting a marked
easing in production growth in February, linked to a similar slowdown in
order book growth.
“The survey exhibits a strong advance correlation with comparable
official data, and suggests that factory production and orders growth
rates are close to stalling mid-way through the first quarter, albeit in
part representing some pay-back after a strong January. Export markets
remained the principal drag on order books.
“Having seen demand grow faster than production through much of 2018,
order book and output trends have come back into line in recent months,
hinting at an alleviation of capacity constraints as demand cools.
Backlogs of works barely rose as a result, and price pressures have
likewise moderated, though tariffs were again reported to have pushed
costs higher. Hiring has consequently also slowed.
“Worries regarding the impact of tariffs and trade wars, alongside
wider political uncertainty, undermined business confidence, with
expectations of future growth running at one of the most subdued levels
seen for over two years and suggesting downside risks prevail for coming
months.”
OUTPUT
Production continued to expand across the U.S. manufacturing sector in
February, albeit at a softer pace. Where a rise in output was reported,
panellists linked this to a sustained upturn in new business and efforts
to clear backlogs of work. The solid increase was, however, the weakest
since September 2017 as some firms noted a lull in client demand.
NEW ORDERS
New orders received by manufacturers rose further in February, thereby
extending the current sequence of growth that spans the entire survey
history. Anecdotal evidence stated that greater client activity was
driving the upturn in new orders. Though strong, the pace of expansion
was the slowest since June 2017.
NEW EXPORT ORDERS
New export order growth picked up slightly during February. That said,
the upturn was broadly in line with the series trend and marginal
overall. A number of surveyed firms suggested that higher export sales
stemmed from greater foreign client demand.
BACKLOGS OF WORK
The level of outstanding business continued to rise at U.S.
manufacturing firms in February, extending the current sequence of
backlog accumulation that began in August 2017. Greater amounts of
work-in-hand were linked to a sustained rise in new orders. Nonetheless,
the rate of accumulation was only fractional and the slowest in the
aforementioned sequence, reportedly reflecting a softer upturn in new
business.
STOCKS OF FINISHED GOODS
Post-production inventories were unchanged in February following two
consecutive monthly falls in stock levels. Where a rise was reported,
panellists suggested this was due to stockpiling activity to ensure the
quick shipment of goods. However, others noted that the slowdown in new
orders had led to greater usage of current inventories.
EMPLOYMENT
U.S. manufacturing firms continued to register a rise in employment in
February, with workforce numbers increasing at a solid rate. The pace of
job creation was also faster than the series trend, and commonly
attributed to greater production requirements and the replacement of
staff.
OUTPUT PRICES
U.S. manufacturing firms registered a further increase in output charges
in February. Higher factory gate prices were attributed to the
pass-through of greater input costs to clients. The rate of charge
inflation was solid and faster than the long-run series average. The was
despite easing from that seen at the start of the year to the
second-slowest since December 2017.
INPUT PRICES
Input prices paid by manufacturers rose sharply in February, despite the
rate of inflation easing to an 18-month low. Greater cost burdens
reportedly stemmed from higher raw material prices, with a number of
firms continuing to highlight the ongoing impact of tariffs. The pace of
increase was, however, slower than the series trend.
SUPPLIERS’ DELIVERY TIMES
The seasonally adjusted Suppliers' Delivery Times Index signalled a
further deterioration in vendor performance across the U.S.
manufacturing sector in February. Longer lead times were attributed to
capacity shortages at suppliers. Deliveries were delayed to a lesser
extent compared to 2018 as a whole, but the rate of deterioration
remained greater than the series trend.
QUANTITY OF PURCHASES
Purchasing activity across the U.S. goods-producing sector increased in
February, albeit at a slightly softer pace. The still solid rise in
input buying was linked to restocking and a rise in output. That said,
the rate of growth was slower than those seen throughout the majority of
2018 and was the second-weakest expansion since September 2017.
STOCKS OF PURCHASES
As has been the case each month since June 2017, stocks of purchases at
manufacturing firms increased in February. The rise in pre-production
inventories was linked to efforts to clear backlogs and expectations of
further growth in new business. Nonetheless, the increase was only
fractional and the slowest in the current 21-month sequence of expansion.
FUTURE OUTPUT
U.S. manufacturers were generally upbeat in February, with around 33% of
monitored firms expecting a rise in output over the coming 12 months.
Anecdotal evidence suggested positive sentiment was linked to optimism
surrounding future new business growth and investment in new product
development. That said, the degree of confidence was below the series
trend and the second-lowest since November 2016.
NOTE
The intellectual property rights to the U.S. Manufacturing PMI™ provided
herein are owned by or licensed to IHS Markit. Any unauthorised use,
including but not limited to copying, distributing, transmitting or
otherwise of any data appearing is not permitted without IHS Markit’s
prior consent. IHS Markit shall not have any liability, duty or
obligation for or relating to the content or information (“data”)
contained herein, any errors, inaccuracies, omissions or delays in the
data, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon. In no event shall
IHS Markit be liable for any special, incidental, or consequential
damages, arising out of the use of the data. Purchasing Managers' Index™
and PMI™ are either registered trade marks of Markit Economics Limited
or licensed to Markit Economics Limited. IHS Markit is a registered
trademark of IHS Markit Ltd and/or its affiliates.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190301005376/en/