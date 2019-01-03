IHS Markit White Paper: The Top Technology Trends of 2019

From the potential of 5G, to the power of artificial intelligence (AI),
our connected lives are being shaped by the convergence of
transformative technologies. For its latest complimentary white paper, “The
Top Trends of 2019: Powered by Transformative Technology,” leading
analysts from business information provider IHS
Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) explore how these technologies are coming
together in new and powerful ways, fundamentally changing how we
interact with the world, how we do business and how we communicate with
each other.
IHS Markit analysts identified the following three key trends expected
to have a major effect on both commercial and consumer markets in the
coming year:
1. Video everywhere
The increasing ubiquity of video is forcing significant industry change,
as a growing number of players vie for consumer attention and revenue
and as businesses adapt to cope with the rising demand. In fact, online
video subscriptions from over-the-top (OTT) and traditional media
players alone will more than double between 2017 and 2022, by which time
they will approach the one billion mark. While TV, home entertainment,
social media, video games and other media sectors are at the heart of
the video everywhere trend, other industries – including security,
education, and healthcare – are also becoming increasingly reliant on
video technology.
2. Edge computing
The edge is already transforming the way networks are deployed and
devices are built. It enables new revenue streams, as compute resources
are made available closer to the end consumer. Service
providers, cloud providers and internet of things (IoT) companies are
particularly central to the edge discussion, as it affects the entire
value chain – from semiconductor providers, through manufacturers, to
media, security, gaming and other segments.
The main obstacle to effective edge deployment is the large bandwidth
required, while the most significant issue is the need to reduce
upstream traffic via analytics, in order to manipulate and refine data
at the edge. In a recent survey of 14 edge thought leaders and market
movers the top edge application was video content delivery, which 92
percent of respondents identified as an area of impact and concern.
3. Artificial intelligence
The speed of development in AI has aided its adoption in several
industries, including consumer electronics, healthcare, industrial, and
automotive. By 2025, in the automotive sector alone, more than 170
million AI systems are expected to be implemented.
The development of new algorithms and methods to enhance efficiency and
problem-solving capabilities are driven by the high complexity of
several applications and the prevalence of big data. For AI to fully
develop, there remain many components and driving forces that must
mature, advance, and succeed.
The white paper also explores technology insights in the following areas:
-
5G: According to the IHS Markit “Evolution from 4G to
5G: Service Provider Survey,” eight out of 10 mobile operators are
already busy with trials and testing of 5G technology.
-
Blockchain demonstrates especially significant potential
in the financial industry, with the potential to impact other sectors
such as supply chain and logistics, identity management, retail and
e-commerce and healthcare.
-
The human-machine interface (HMI) is another area
Google, Samsung, Apple and other technology companies will focus more
attention on in the coming year, investing heavily to provide
best-in-class performance in virtual assistants, natural voice
recognition and other applications.
-
Next-generation cloud gaming now has the necessary
market and technological conditions aligned to make it successful, and
with commercial services from Google and Microsoft predicted to launch
in 2019, IHS Markit expects the technology to make a meaningful impact
on the $145 billion games market this year.
-
IoT: While AEP vendors initially focused on providing
the features and functions common across all IoT applications, many
vendors are extending their offerings into specific vertical
solutions, especially for connected cars, smart cities, and industrial
automation. From 2017 to 2022, IHS Markit forecasts a 38
percent compound annual growth rate in the cumulative number of IoT
devices under management by an AEP, rising to 6.7 billion devices
under management by 2022.
To download the complimentary “The Top Trends of 2019: Powered by
Transformative Technology” white paper from IHS Markit,
visit https://ihsmarkit.com/Info/0119/top-tech-trends-2019.html.
