IHS Markit : Wins Risk Technology Award for Regulatory Capital Calculation Product of the Year

06/20/2019 | 10:08am EDT

IHS Markit (Nasdaq:INFO), a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions, today announced that it has won the Regulatory Capital Calculation Product of the Year category in the 2019 Risk Technology Awards presented by Risk magazine and Risk.net.

Capital calculation is a primary focus area for banks subject to Fundamental Review of the Trading Book (FRTB) regulation for market risk (FRTB-TB) and credit valuation adjustment (FRTB-CVA).

“What really makes our solution stand out is that banks can start right away with a low-lift capital impact study to estimate capital requirements under FRTB-TB and FRTB-CVA, and make strategic decisions early on in an implementation,” said Andrew Aziz, global head of Financial Risk Analytics at IHS Markit. “The capital assessment is seamlessly integrated with banks’ existing trade valuation engines and can then be easily transitioned into a production-strength platform that can assist with compliance as firms move to parallel run and IMA capital reporting.”

IHS Markit’s regulatory capital platform enables banks to model and manage market data, risk factors, scenarios and capital calculations for full standard approach (SA-TB and CVA) and internal models approach (IMA-TB) compliance. Banks can gain a comprehensive view of their resource requirements, taking into account the effects of assumption changes, varied data inputs, different desk configurations and internal model failures.

“Our flexible, agile architecture enabled us to incorporate the final FRTB-TB guidelines published earlier this year almost immediately after they were released,” Aziz continued. “Our clients really appreciate this responsiveness to the changing regulatory landscape.”

About IHS Markit (www.ihsmarkit.com)

IHS Markit (Nasdaq:INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

IHS Markit is a registered trademark of IHS Markit Ltd. and/or its affiliates. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners © 2019 IHS Markit Ltd. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2019
