IHS Markit : and ChinaBond Pricing Center Launch New Benchmarks for Onshore Chinese Bond Market

Business information provider IHS
Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) today announced the launch of new onshore
Chinese bond market indices in alliance with ChinaBond Pricing Center
Co., Ltd. (CBPC), a subsidiary of China Central Depository and Clearing
Co., Ltd. (CCDC), the leading pricing provider for the world’s third
largest fixed income market.
The new iBoxx ChinaBond indices are the first international, independent
fixed income benchmarks using CBPC pricing data, the gold standard in
Chinese domestic bond valuations. As the administrator of the indices,
IHS Markit will apply its globally-recognized methodologies and maintain
them in compliance with IOSCO and European Benchmark Regulation (BMR)
standards.
“Partnering with CBPC allows us to develop bond market indices that are
unique for their ability to draw on domestic China market data and
expertise,” said Shane Akeroyd, president of IHS Markit Asia. “Together,
we are confident that we are offering the strongest benchmarks for the
onshore Chinese bond market. Bringing our iBoxx methodologies and
independence to China will help mutual funds, ETFs and international
investors access this large and growing market.”
“These are the first globally-branded onshore Renminbi bond indices,
combining iBoxx methodologies with CBPC bond pricing to deliver
authoritative performance indicators for investors across the world,”
said Bai Weiqun, Chief Supervisor of CCDC and Chairman of CBPC. “As more
international investors see opportunities in China, there is a growing
need for new and reliable benchmarks, and we are delighted to provide
fund managers with these valuable tools for accessing one of the world’s
fastest growing markets.”
The first set of indices, the iBoxx ChinaBond Government & Policy Banks
Bond Indices, capture the performance of the government and government
agency segment of the Chinese domestic bond market. Together, these
issuers represent about one quarter of the Chinese bond market. 48
sub-indices by issuer type, issuer and maturity complement the headline
index.
In recent years, the Chinese government introduced CIBM Direct and Bond
Connect to make it easier for foreign investors to access its bond
market. More than 300 offshore financial institutions have invested
through the CIBM Direct program, and by the end of August 2018, offshore
investors held 1.75 trillion RMB of Chinese bonds. Foreign demand is
expected to grow over the next decade, as China continues to open its
bond market.
IHS Markit is the leading provider of bond indices in the Asia Pacific
region, with more than $6 billion in fixed income ETFs benchmarked to
iBoxx indices in the region. In total, IHS Markit administers 3,392
indices covering 14 APAC markets.
About IHS Markit (www.ihsmarkit.com)
IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information,
analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive
economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information,
analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and
government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep
insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has
more than 50,000 business and government customers, including 80 percent
of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial
institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to
sustainable, profitable growth.
About ChinaBond Pricing Center Co., Ltd. (CBPC)
ChinaBond Pricing Data is provided by ChinaBond Pricing Center Co.,
Ltd., a subsidiary of China Central Depository and Clearing Co., Ltd.
Since the preparation and release of the first China Government Bond
yield curve in 1999, ChinaBond Pricing Data Products have developed into
a pricing system comprising ChinaBond Yield Curves, ChinaBond Valuation,
ChinaBond Index, ChinaBond VaR, ChinaBond Market Implied Rating and My
Statistics, reflecting a comprehensive benchmark pricing and risk
profile of RMB bond market.
ChinaBond Valuation boasts full coverage of more than 30,000 onshore
bonds with a market value of about 65 trillion RMB, as well as coverage
of more than 20,000 non-standard financial assets and preferred stocks.
ChinaBond Market Implied Rating covers more than 20,000 onshore RMB
credit bonds. China’s first green bond indices and the world’s first
climate-related bond index were released by CCDC. Now, more than 1,200
institutions are using ChinaBond Pricing Data Products, representing
nearly 100% market share in China. ChinaBond Government Bond Yield
Curves are published on the websites of People’s Bank of China, the
Ministry of Finance and the Asian Development Bank; particularly, the
3-Month Government Bond Yield Curve has been adopted by IMF in the SDR
interest rate basket.
The ChinaBond Indices have become an important indicator for the onshore
RMB bond market and the preferred instrument for bond investment
tracking and performance evaluation.
IHS Markit is a registered trademark of IHS Markit Ltd. and/or its
affiliates. All other company and product names may be trademarks of
their respective owners © 2018 IHS Markit Ltd. All rights reserved.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181011005976/en/