IHS Markit : and Hundsun Technologies Explore Bringing Electronic Bookbuilding to Chinese Bond Markets

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO), a world leader in critical information,
analytics and solutions, today announced it signed a memorandum of
collaboration (MoC) with Hundsun
Technologies, a leading supplier of financial software and network
services in China, to explore joint development of bookbuilding
solutions for bond syndication in mainland China.
Hundsun and IHS Markit will work together with the goal of improving the
experience for banks, issuers and investors throughout the bond issuance
process, by seamlessly connecting all participants via solutions
optimized for the needs of the Chinese market.
“There is a significant opportunity to introduce electronic bookbuilding
solutions to the bond market in China,” said Kevin Marcus, president of
the Ipreo products at IHS Markit. “Working with a leader like Hundsun
brings the expertise and network needed to be successful in providing
new solutions to the domestic fixed income markets to benefit issuers,
investors and banks.”
“We look forward to working with IHS Markit to explore how our expertise
and technologies can come together to address opportunities in the bond
markets in China,” said Peng Zhenggang, chairman of Hundsun. “The
potential to partner in this way shows how Hundsun continues its
tradition of technology innovation for our customers, ensuring our fixed
income clients have access to the best solutions.”
The IssueNet, IssueBook, IssueLaunch, Deal Monitor and Investor Access
services from IHS Markit are the leading electronic platforms used for
bond syndication in all regions outside of mainland China.
Hundsun provides a range of technologies to institutional capital
markets, supporting brokerage and trading, middle and back office and
trustee operations. Hundsun’s customers include 17 of the top 20 Chinese
banks as well as public funds, futures companies, exchanges and private
equity firms.
