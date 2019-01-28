Log in
News Summary

IHS Markit : and Hundsun Technologies Explore Bringing Electronic Bookbuilding to Chinese Bond Markets

01/28/2019 | 05:01am EST

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO), a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions, today announced it signed a memorandum of collaboration (MoC) with Hundsun Technologies, a leading supplier of financial software and network services in China, to explore joint development of bookbuilding solutions for bond syndication in mainland China.

Hundsun and IHS Markit will work together with the goal of improving the experience for banks, issuers and investors throughout the bond issuance process, by seamlessly connecting all participants via solutions optimized for the needs of the Chinese market.

“There is a significant opportunity to introduce electronic bookbuilding solutions to the bond market in China,” said Kevin Marcus, president of the Ipreo products at IHS Markit. “Working with a leader like Hundsun brings the expertise and network needed to be successful in providing new solutions to the domestic fixed income markets to benefit issuers, investors and banks.”

“We look forward to working with IHS Markit to explore how our expertise and technologies can come together to address opportunities in the bond markets in China,” said Peng Zhenggang, chairman of Hundsun. “The potential to partner in this way shows how Hundsun continues its tradition of technology innovation for our customers, ensuring our fixed income clients have access to the best solutions.”

The IssueNet, IssueBook, IssueLaunch, Deal Monitor and Investor Access services from IHS Markit are the leading electronic platforms used for bond syndication in all regions outside of mainland China.

Hundsun provides a range of technologies to institutional capital markets, supporting brokerage and trading, middle and back office and trustee operations. Hundsun’s customers include 17 of the top 20 Chinese banks as well as public funds, futures companies, exchanges and private equity firms.

About IHS Markit (www.ihsmarkit.com)

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

IHS Markit is a registered trademark of IHS Markit Ltd. and/or its affiliates. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners © 2019 IHS Markit Ltd. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2019
