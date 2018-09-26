IHS Markit : iPhone Xs Max Costs Apple $20 More in Materials Than Last Year’s Smaller iPhone X, IHS Markit Teardown Reveals

The teardowns and cost benchmarking team at IHS
Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) has completed its preliminary physical review
of the new Apple iPhone Xs Max. The model A1921 version of the
smartphone sold in North America comes with 64 gigabytes (GB) of NAND
memory and carries a bill of materials (BOM) of $390, which is just $20
higher than the BOM for last year’s smaller iPhone X.
Apple iPhone Xs Max Preliminary BOM Estimates. Source: IHS Markit
With a starting price of $1,099, this year’s 6.5-inch iPhone Xs Max
costs consumers $100 more than the last year’s 5.8-inch iPhone X. As
another point of comparison, the Samsung Galaxy S9+ equipped with 64
gigabytes (GB) of NAND flash memory (model number SM-G965U1) carries a
BOM cost of $375.80 and retails at around $840.
“Overall, the iPhone Xs Max represents an ‘s-year upgrade,’ whereby the
physical smartphone design remains relatively unchanged from the
previous iPhone X version released in 2017, but most of the core
components have been upgraded,” said Wayne
Lam, principal analyst for mobile devices and networks at IHS Markit.
“For example, SDRAM increased from 3 gigabytes last year to 4 gigabytes
this year, the A12 applications processor features the latest 7
nanometer manufacturing by TSMC, and additional LTE band support has
been added to the gigabit LTE radio-frequency front-end design.”
A deeper look inside iPhone Xs Max
The iPhone Xs Max includes a new 6.5-inch organic light-emitting diode
(OLED) display supplied by Samsung Display. LG Display is a secondary
supplier to Apple for this particular display, according to the latest
intelligence from IHS Markit. The overall touchscreen display cost of
$120 is similar to last year's iPhone X 5.8-inch display pricing. This
price point indicates that there has been some non-trivial price erosion
of the OLED displays between last year’s 5.8-inch OLED display and this
year’s 6.5-inch version, which Apple apparently did not pass on to
consumers. Also new this year is the 120Hz refresh rate for the touch
overlay in both OLED display models, which is twice as fast as the
refresh rates on all previous iPhones. “Higher touchscreen-refresh rate
is a new theme in the display improvement that all three new iPhones
share,” Lam said. “Faster refresh rates ultimately improve user
experience, as interactions with the display appear snappier and
smoother.”
As expected, Intel took the sole modem slot for the iPhone Xs Max and Xs
update. Now, there is only one stock-keeping unit (SKU) for the modem,
which supports gigabit LTE, with 4x4 multiple-input multiple-output
(MIMO) with support for all four major carriers in the US. In order to
support all the global radio-frequency (RF) bands, Apple has implemented
modular stacked printed circuit boards (PCBs) that can be swapped out to
support other localized LTE frequencies. These modular PCBs are another
design change that helps with Apple's SKU management between the five
global iPhone Xs Max models. “The move to gigabit LTE is an important
one, as it brings Apple into parity with Android flagship devices,” Lam
said. “Moving to a single modem supplier simplifies SKU management, and
the addition of eSIM will make switching between carriers easier.”
Compared to previous Intel modem designs dating back to the iPhone 7,
this latest iteration does not have any visible Qorvo radio-frequency
front-end (RFFE) components, like the LTE envelope trackers (ET), since
the Intel XMM7560 already contains an integrated ET. Both Skyworks and
Broadcom were prominent in the increasingly complex RFFE.
Clearly visible on the stainless-steel frame are antenna segmentations
forming four discrete antennae, which serve as the basis of the 4x4 MIMO
LTE radio. The two smaller antenna segments correspond to the
mid-to-high LTE frequencies, and they are situated at opposite corners
of the smartphone in order to maximize spatial diversity. For low anchor
LTE frequency use, the primary Rx/Tx antenna on the bottom, and the
diversity antenna arranged in 2x2 format on top, are the same as in
previous iPhone designs. This dual use of the stainless-steel antenna
structure is unique to Apple, as most other gigabit LTE phones rely on
patch antennas behind the rear glass to add additional LTE antennas. By
virtue of this design, Apple was able to simplify the RFFE complexity
and cut down on extra antenna components needed to support gigabit LTE.
Apple’s premium iPhone strategy
Apple has created more iPhone options this year, while moving its whole
portfolio further up into the premium segment. “The company has
completed its hardware design refresh that started with iPhone X, and
has moved to an all-notch display line-up,” said Jusy
Hong, research and analysis director, IHS Markit. “Features like
high-refresh-rate and high-dynamic-range OLED displays, computational
photography and enhanced audio recording, and improved performance for
artificial reality games and other offerings, re-enforce Apple’s focus
on the user experience.”
The premium smartphone market segment increased drastically, after Apple
released the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X last year. Shipment
volume increased to 30.1 million and 69.8 million units in third quarter
and fourth quarter of 2017, respectively, up from 16.5 million and 32.9
million in the same quarter a year earlier. As a result, the global
share of premium smartphone shipments increased to 18 percent in the
fourth quarter of 2017, up from 8 percent in the fourth quarter of 2016.
Apple iPhone Xs Max smartphone teardown in pictures
