Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  IHS Markit    INFO   BMG475671050

IHS MARKIT (INFO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

IHS Markit : iPhone Xs Max Costs Apple $20 More in Materials Than Last Year’s Smaller iPhone X, IHS Markit Teardown Reveals

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2018 | 05:44pm CEST

While most of the components have been upgraded, the physical smartphone design remains relatively unchanged from the previous iPhone X version

The teardowns and cost benchmarking team at IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) has completed its preliminary physical review of the new Apple iPhone Xs Max. The model A1921 version of the smartphone sold in North America comes with 64 gigabytes (GB) of NAND memory and carries a bill of materials (BOM) of $390, which is just $20 higher than the BOM for last year’s smaller iPhone X.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180926005730/en/

Apple iPhone Xs Max Preliminary BOM Estimates. Source: IHS Markit

Apple iPhone Xs Max Preliminary BOM Estimates. Source: IHS Markit

With a starting price of $1,099, this year’s 6.5-inch iPhone Xs Max costs consumers $100 more than the last year’s 5.8-inch iPhone X. As another point of comparison, the Samsung Galaxy S9+ equipped with 64 gigabytes (GB) of NAND flash memory (model number SM-G965U1) carries a BOM cost of $375.80 and retails at around $840.

“Overall, the iPhone Xs Max represents an ‘s-year upgrade,’ whereby the physical smartphone design remains relatively unchanged from the previous iPhone X version released in 2017, but most of the core components have been upgraded,” said Wayne Lam, principal analyst for mobile devices and networks at IHS Markit. “For example, SDRAM increased from 3 gigabytes last year to 4 gigabytes this year, the A12 applications processor features the latest 7 nanometer manufacturing by TSMC, and additional LTE band support has been added to the gigabit LTE radio-frequency front-end design.”

A deeper look inside iPhone Xs Max

The iPhone Xs Max includes a new 6.5-inch organic light-emitting diode (OLED) display supplied by Samsung Display. LG Display is a secondary supplier to Apple for this particular display, according to the latest intelligence from IHS Markit. The overall touchscreen display cost of $120 is similar to last year's iPhone X 5.8-inch display pricing. This price point indicates that there has been some non-trivial price erosion of the OLED displays between last year’s 5.8-inch OLED display and this year’s 6.5-inch version, which Apple apparently did not pass on to consumers. Also new this year is the 120Hz refresh rate for the touch overlay in both OLED display models, which is twice as fast as the refresh rates on all previous iPhones. “Higher touchscreen-refresh rate is a new theme in the display improvement that all three new iPhones share,” Lam said. “Faster refresh rates ultimately improve user experience, as interactions with the display appear snappier and smoother.”

As expected, Intel took the sole modem slot for the iPhone Xs Max and Xs update. Now, there is only one stock-keeping unit (SKU) for the modem, which supports gigabit LTE, with 4x4 multiple-input multiple-output (MIMO) with support for all four major carriers in the US. In order to support all the global radio-frequency (RF) bands, Apple has implemented modular stacked printed circuit boards (PCBs) that can be swapped out to support other localized LTE frequencies. These modular PCBs are another design change that helps with Apple's SKU management between the five global iPhone Xs Max models. “The move to gigabit LTE is an important one, as it brings Apple into parity with Android flagship devices,” Lam said. “Moving to a single modem supplier simplifies SKU management, and the addition of eSIM will make switching between carriers easier.”

Compared to previous Intel modem designs dating back to the iPhone 7, this latest iteration does not have any visible Qorvo radio-frequency front-end (RFFE) components, like the LTE envelope trackers (ET), since the Intel XMM7560 already contains an integrated ET. Both Skyworks and Broadcom were prominent in the increasingly complex RFFE.

Clearly visible on the stainless-steel frame are antenna segmentations forming four discrete antennae, which serve as the basis of the 4x4 MIMO LTE radio. The two smaller antenna segments correspond to the mid-to-high LTE frequencies, and they are situated at opposite corners of the smartphone in order to maximize spatial diversity. For low anchor LTE frequency use, the primary Rx/Tx antenna on the bottom, and the diversity antenna arranged in 2x2 format on top, are the same as in previous iPhone designs. This dual use of the stainless-steel antenna structure is unique to Apple, as most other gigabit LTE phones rely on patch antennas behind the rear glass to add additional LTE antennas. By virtue of this design, Apple was able to simplify the RFFE complexity and cut down on extra antenna components needed to support gigabit LTE.

Apple’s premium iPhone strategy

Apple has created more iPhone options this year, while moving its whole portfolio further up into the premium segment. “The company has completed its hardware design refresh that started with iPhone X, and has moved to an all-notch display line-up,” said Jusy Hong, research and analysis director, IHS Markit. “Features like high-refresh-rate and high-dynamic-range OLED displays, computational photography and enhanced audio recording, and improved performance for artificial reality games and other offerings, re-enforce Apple’s focus on the user experience.”

The premium smartphone market segment increased drastically, after Apple released the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X last year. Shipment volume increased to 30.1 million and 69.8 million units in third quarter and fourth quarter of 2017, respectively, up from 16.5 million and 32.9 million in the same quarter a year earlier. As a result, the global share of premium smartphone shipments increased to 18 percent in the fourth quarter of 2017, up from 8 percent in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Apple iPhone Xs Max smartphone teardown in pictures

About IHS Markit Teardowns and Cost Benchmarking

The Teardowns and Cost Benchmarking Intelligence Service from IHS Markit provides complete, detailed analysis of electronics — from small devices such as wireless handsets and tablets to larger equipment such as servers and automotive infotainment systems — delivering a comprehensive assessment and cost breakdown of all electronic, electro-mechanical and mechanical components. IHS Markit analysts have performed more than 3,000 teardowns, identifying and pricing millions of components and taking over 120,000 teardown photos.

About IHS Markit (www.ihsmarkit.com)

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions.

IHS Markit is a registered trademark of IHS Markit Ltd. and/or its affiliates. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners © 2018 IHS Markit Ltd. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IHS MARKIT
05:44pIHS MARKIT : iPhone Xs Max Costs Apple $20 More in Materials Than Last Year&rsqu..
BU
04:11pIHS MARKIT : Engineering and Construction Costs Expected to Continue to Rise thr..
PU
04:02pIHS MARKIT : Named Best Alternative Data and Best Regulatory Reporting Solution ..
BU
09/25IHS MARKIT : Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results
BU
09/25CARFAX : Increases Customer Loyalty At Nissan And Infiniti Dealerships
PR
09/24IHS MARKIT : Global Commercial Vehicle Market Expected to Grow Slightly Through ..
PU
09/24PARIS, WE HAVE A PROBLEM : World’s Largest Economies Not Getting Policy Mi..
BU
09/20IHS MARKIT LTD : quaterly earnings release
09/18IHS MARKIT : Commercial Vehicle Market Dynamics Evolve Over Time to Include Elec..
BU
09/17IHS MARKIT : In the Face of Stiffer Global Competition, YouTube Turns to Premium..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/25IHS Markit Ltd. 2018 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
09/25IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO) CEO Lance Uggla on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Tra.. 
09/25IHS Markit +1.7% on Q3 beats, mixed FY guide 
09/25IHS Markit beats by $0.03, beats on revenue 
09/24Notable earnings before Tuesday?s open 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 017 M
EBIT 2018 1 008 M
Net income 2018 587 M
Debt 2018 5 346 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 37,31
P/E ratio 2019 37,56
EV / Sales 2018 6,63x
EV / Sales 2019 5,69x
Capitalization 21 279 M
Chart IHS MARKIT
Duration : Period :
IHS Markit Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IHS MARKIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 57,4 $
Spread / Average Target 5,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Todd S. Hyatt Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Randall P. Harvey Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Deborah Doyle McWhinney Independent Director
Dinyar S. Devitre Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IHS MARKIT22.28%21 279
EXPERIAN19.01%23 353
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO., LTD.--.--%8 297
HITHINK FLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO LTD--.--%2 718
EUROMONEY INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR PLC0.84%1 893
DONNELLEY FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS INC-6.00%707
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.