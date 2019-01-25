Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  IHS Markit    INFO   BMG475671050

IHS MARKIT (INFO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

IHS Markit : to Highlight Expanded Aftermarket Solutions for North America at Heavy Duty Aftermarket Week

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/25/2019 | 09:26am EST

ACES standards now being applied to medium- and heavy-duty data for all of North America

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) will share expanded insights from its aftermarket suite of products next week during the annual Heavy Duty Aftermarket Week (HDAW) in Las Vegas.

Among the highlights, WorldView, an IHS Markit product, now integrates the medium- and heavy-duty Aftermarket Catalog Exchange Standard (ACES) from Auto Care Association to provide catalog analysis insight for aftermarket customers. The solution informs aftermarket product and catalog management efforts beyond light duty applications. Combining its industry leading medium- and heavy-duty vehicles-in-operation (VIO) data for all of North America with the ACES industry standard, IHS Markit enables commercial and aftermarket clients to harness the same productivity gains and insights realized from leveraging light duty ACES by applying the coding to the medium- and heavy-duty world.

“We’re very excited to demonstrate this expanded solution to customers at HDAW this year,” said Mark Seng, global aftermarket practice leader at IHS Markit. “With our newly updated medium- and heavy-duty VIO data for Mexico, we are ready to assist clients with product and application analysis for commercial vehicles across all of North America.”

In 2018, IHS Markit launched medium- and heavy-duty vehicles-in-operation (VIO) data for Mexico. When added to the already available VIO data for the US and Canada, IHS Markit now provides the industry with a complete detailed view of the North American commercial vehicle market.

For customers using Auto Care Association’s medium- and heavy-duty ACES platform, IHS Markit is able to combine the ACES application data with its VIO information to enable product range and catalog coverage analysis for all of North America.

This capability is available through WorldView, the online system from IHS Markit.

IHS Markit Exhibit Details

IHS Markit will demonstrate its solutions suite for the global commercial vehicle aftermarket at its exhibit at the Product Expo during HDAW at the Mirage in Las Vegas. Visit us at Booth #702. Experts will be on hand for product demonstrations and discussions, including both its WorldView and TipNet solutions which provide detailed data and analytics to help those in the medium- and heavy-duty aftermarket make critical product management decisions. For those companies active in the original equipment (OE) parts business, IHS Markit also offers a full suite of new-vehicle forecast products, with outlooks for registrations, production and propulsion systems.

About IHS Markit (www.ihsmarkit.com)

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

Automotive offerings and expertise at IHS Markit span every major market and the entire automotive value chain—from product planning to marketing, sales and the aftermarket. For additional information, please visit www.ihsmarkit.com/automotive or email automotive@ihsmarkit.com.

IHS Markit is a registered trademark of IHS Markit Ltd. and/or its affiliates. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners © 2019 IHS Markit Ltd. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IHS MARKIT
09:26aIHS MARKIT : to Highlight Expanded Aftermarket Solutions for North America at He..
BU
08:01aCARFAX : Launches Program To Help Dealers Create Lifetime Customers
PR
01/24AUTOMOTIVEMASTERMIND : and TransUnion Partner to Help Dealers Build Sales with S..
PR
01/23IHS MARKIT : Global Energy Expert and Pulitzer Prize-Winning Author Daniel Yergi..
BU
01/23IHS MARKIT : Worldwide Terror Attacks Shrink to Lowest Level Since 2011, Reveals..
BU
01/22IHS MARKIT : Chicago Federal Reserve Bank Awards Macroeconomic Advisers by IHS M..
BU
01/22IHS MARKIT : Announces 7orca Asset Management Live on thinkFolio to Support Curr..
BU
01/22IHS MARKIT : Adds Nine Financial Institutions to Industry Design Team for SFTR R..
BU
01/21IHS MARKIT : Despite Recent Market Turmoil, Global Recession Unlikely in 2019, I..
BU
01/17IHS MARKIT : and AcadiaSoft to Deliver Integrated Solution Suite for Initial Mar..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 4 458 M
EBIT 2019 1 080 M
Net income 2019 588 M
Debt 2019 4 836 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 35,65
P/E ratio 2020 29,13
EV / Sales 2019 5,63x
EV / Sales 2020 5,19x
Capitalization 20 269 M
Chart IHS MARKIT
Duration : Period :
IHS Markit Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IHS MARKIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 58,5 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Todd S. Hyatt Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Randall P. Harvey Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Deborah Doyle McWhinney Independent Director
Dinyar S. Devitre Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IHS MARKIT6.34%20 269
EXPERIAN0.89%22 855
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO., LTD.--.--%9 868
HITHINK FLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO LTD--.--%3 416
EUROMONEY INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR PLC8.32%1 789
DONNELLEY FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS INC0.07%479
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.