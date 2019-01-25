IHS Markit : to Highlight Expanded Aftermarket Solutions for North America at Heavy Duty Aftermarket Week

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) will share expanded insights from its
aftermarket suite of products next week during the annual Heavy Duty
Aftermarket Week (HDAW) in Las Vegas.
Among the highlights, WorldView, an IHS Markit product, now integrates
the medium- and heavy-duty Aftermarket Catalog Exchange Standard (ACES)
from Auto Care Association to provide catalog analysis insight for
aftermarket customers. The solution informs aftermarket product and
catalog management efforts beyond light duty applications. Combining its
industry leading medium- and heavy-duty vehicles-in-operation (VIO) data
for all of North America with the ACES industry standard, IHS Markit
enables commercial and aftermarket clients to harness the same
productivity gains and insights realized from leveraging light duty ACES
by applying the coding to the medium- and heavy-duty world.
“We’re very excited to demonstrate this expanded solution to customers
at HDAW this year,” said Mark Seng, global aftermarket practice leader
at IHS Markit. “With our newly updated medium- and heavy-duty VIO data
for Mexico, we are ready to assist clients with product and application
analysis for commercial vehicles across all of North America.”
In 2018, IHS Markit launched medium- and heavy-duty
vehicles-in-operation (VIO) data for Mexico. When added to the already
available VIO data for the US and Canada, IHS Markit now provides the
industry with a complete detailed view of the North American commercial
vehicle market.
For customers using Auto Care Association’s medium- and heavy-duty ACES
platform, IHS Markit is able to combine the ACES application data with
its VIO information to enable product range and catalog coverage
analysis for all of North America.
This capability is available through WorldView, the online system from
IHS Markit.
IHS Markit Exhibit Details
IHS Markit will demonstrate its solutions suite for the global
commercial vehicle aftermarket at its exhibit at the Product Expo during
HDAW at the Mirage in Las Vegas. Visit us at Booth #702. Experts will be
on hand for product demonstrations and discussions, including both its
WorldView and TipNet solutions which provide detailed data and analytics
to help those in the medium- and heavy-duty aftermarket make critical
product management decisions. For those companies active in the original
equipment (OE) parts business, IHS Markit also offers a full suite of
new-vehicle forecast products, with outlooks for registrations,
production and propulsion systems.
