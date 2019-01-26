Log in
automotiveMastermind : announces Market EyeQ to Help Dealers Expand Their Customer Base to Increase Sales

01/26/2019 | 02:31pm EST

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- automotiveMastermind (Mastermind), a leading provider of predictive analytics and marketing automation solutions for dealerships and manufacturers, today announced its Market EyeQ sales platform, another evolution in the company's mission to transform the automotive retail experience. The announcement was made during the National Automobile Dealers Association Show (NADA) 2019 taking place from Jan. 25 to Jan. 27 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.

"Market EyeQ is the core sales platform dealers need to compete in today's flattening market," said Johannes Gnauck, founder and co-CEO of Mastermind. "Historically, dealers have segmented customers into three categories: retention, service and conquest. We're empowering dealers to view their full prospective buyer market more holistically, no matter if that customer comes from their retention, service, or conquest portfolio. The Market EyeQ sales platform is backed by real-time proprietary data and helps identify, communicate with and close more customers."

With key partnerships, Market EyeQ is the first tool of its kind to provide access to all prospective buyers for a dealer in one single sales platform. Mastermind has access to proprietary household demographic data from IHS Markit and key vehicle history details through the Carfax Snapshot tool to give dealers an exclusive 360-degree market view. Further, the TransUnion partnership uncovers potential sales opportunities with customers who have not previously bought from a dealership. These partnerships, coupled with their current Dealer Management System (DMS), allow dealers a holistic view of their local market by enriching the data they have on-hand and supplying them with data for prospects unknown to them.

"When we started this company, we set out to improve the car-buying experience for buyers and sellers," said Marco Schnabl, founder and co-CEO of Mastermind. "We started Mastermind by solving dealer's challenges that we knew of as former car salesmen. As the industry evolved from equity mining to data mining solutions, none of these categories ever fully encompassed everything Mastermind could do for dealers, and that remains true today. Market EyeQ is the first sales platform that provides a holistic view of a dealer's local market and allows them to sell in a more effective way, increasing sales as a result."

The organization is a winner of a 2019 Driving Sales Dealer Satisfaction Award in the Owner Marketing Category. More information is available here.

About automotiveMastermind
Founded in 2012, automotiveMastermind, a business unit of IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO), is a leading provider of predictive analytics and marketing automation solutions for the automotive industry. Market EyeQ by Mastermind is a single sales platform that identifies, communicates with, and closes every buyer in a local market. Mastermind is headquartered in New York City and San Francisco. For more information, visit automotivemastermind.com. Based in London, IHS Markit is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotivemastermind-announces-market-eyeq-to-help-dealers-expand-their-customer-base-to-increase-sales-300784669.html

SOURCE automotiveMastermind


© PRNewswire 2019
