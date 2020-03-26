COVID-19 Spares Nobody: Mobility Impacts of a Global Pandemic

What could the impact of the global spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) mean for mobility, in the short term and longer term?

A sudden drop in miles traveled by car triggered by social isolation measures will have immediate ramifications for gasoline demand. IHS Markit analysis shows that for the United States gasoline demand could fall by as much as 4.1 MMb/d-or more than 50%-during the COVID-19 response period. The magnitude of gasoline demand decline will be much greater than the impact of the 2008 recession-and could be further protracted depending on how effective social distancing measures are at controlling the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The global auto industry is expected to witness an unprecedented and almost instant stalling of demand in 2020, with global auto sales forecast to plummet more than 12% from 2019, to 78.8 million units, according to the latest IHS Markit forecasts. This represents a downgrade of 10 million units compared to pre-coronavirus IHS Markit forecasts made in January 2020. A fall of 12% for 2020 would be considerably worse than the two-year peak-to-trough decline of 8.0% during the global recession in 2008/2009. EDITOR'S NOTE : Go here for more on the impacts on auto demand from IHS Markit automotive experts: https://bit.ly/2xmudUk

- Jim Burkhard, vice president, IHS Markit