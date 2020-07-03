Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  IHS Markit Ltd.    INFO   BMG475671050

IHS MARKIT LTD.

(INFO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

French, Spanish Services Sectors Returned to Growth in June

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/03/2020 | 04:55am EDT

By Paul Hannon

The services sectors in France and Spain returned to growth in June, while those of Germany and Italy saw much smaller declines in activity than in recent months, according to surveys of purchasing managers published Friday.

The surveys suggest that the eurozone economy is in recovery, with most economists forecasting a jump in growth in the three months through September after lockdowns intended to contain the novel coronavirus led to an unprecedented contraction in the second quarter.

Data firm IHS Markit said the services Purchasing Managers Index for the eurozone rose to 48.3 in June from 30.5 in May. A reading below 50.0 points to a decline in activity, while a reading above that level points to an increase.

The final June reading was higher than a preliminary estimate, largely because the PMI for Germany was revised to 47.3 from 45.8.

"The upturn signals a remarkably swift turnaround in the eurozone economy's plight amid the COVID-19 pandemic," said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit.

The services PMI for Spain jumped to 50.2 from 27.9 in May, while the PMI for France rose to 50.7 from 31.1, pointing to a return to growth in the eurozone's second- and fourth-largest economies.

The eurozone's composite PMI--an aggregate measure of activity in the services and manufacturing sectors--rose to 48.5 from 31.9 in May, having been revised from the 47.5 preliminary estimate.

In the U.K., the services PMI rose to 47.1 from 29.0.

Write to Paul Hannon at paul.hannon@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on IHS MARKIT LTD.
04:55aFrench, Spanish Services Sectors Returned to Growth in June
DJ
03:53aDeterioration in S.Africa's factory activity slows in June as lockdown eases ..
RE
12:21aRussian services sector contraction eases in June - PMI
RE
07/02Irish services recovery lags euro zone on slower reopening - PMI
RE
07/02Japan's service sector slump eases as pandemic curbs lift - PMI
RE
07/02WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD : Clouds may be parting for dividend investors
RE
07/02Canadian factory activity hints at turnaround in June
RE
07/01Industrials Tick Down After Factory Data, FedEx Earnings -- Industrials Round..
DJ
07/01Correction to article on fresh signs of recovery in global manufacturing
DJ
07/01IHS MARKIT : Polish PMI advances but remains below 50 points as restrictions lif..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 291 M - -
Net income 2020 842 M - -
Net Debt 2020 4 679 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 36,1x
Yield 2020 0,90%
Capitalization 30 098 M 30 098 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 8,10x
Nbr of Employees 15 500
Free-Float 76,9%
Chart IHS MARKIT LTD.
Duration : Period :
IHS Markit Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IHS MARKIT LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 83,21 $
Last Close Price 75,85 $
Spread / Highest target 18,7%
Spread / Average Target 9,70%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan Gear Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Yaacov Mutnikas Chief Technology Officer & Chief Data Scientist
Michael Ferreira Vice President-Information Technology
Deborah Doyle McWhinney Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IHS MARKIT LTD.0.66%30 098
EXPERIAN PLC13.13%32 679
HITHINK ROYALFLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO., LTD.33.08%11 048
EUROMONEY INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR PLC-35.87%1 121
DONNELLEY FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC.-15.38%299
WALLSTREET:ONLINE AG2.75%106
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group