MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  IHS Markit Ltd    INFO   BMG475671050

IHS MARKIT LTD

(INFO)
Germany's PMI slide eases slightly in November

11/22/2019 | 03:33am EST

German business conditions continued to deteriorate in November, although more slowly than recently, with Markit's composite Purchasing Managers' Index inching up to a three-month high of 49.2, the index provider said on Friday.

Markit's survey of the manufacturing and services sectors showed that the mood in Europe's largest economy was still gloomy, with the services sector PMI, which had long offset the manufacturing slowdown, slipping to a 38-month low of 51.3 from 51.6 in October.

But there were chinks of light: foreign orders, which are crucial to Germany's export-dependent economy, were falling more slowly, while business confidence had turned positive for the first time in four months, though it was still low by historical standards.

"While still showing a degree of resilience, the service sector is growing only modestly and at its slowest rate for over three years," said Markit's Phil Smith.

"By contrast, manufacturing remains firmly in contraction, but many of the indicators here are at least moving in the right direction and it would seem the worst of the downturn is over barring any shocks," he added.

- Detailed PMI data are only available under licence from IHS Markit and customers need to apply for a licence.

To subscribe to the full data, click on the link below: https://www.ihsmarkit.com/about/contact-us.html

For further information, please phone IHS Markit on +800 6275 4800 or email economics@ihsmarkit.com

(Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 4 424 M
EBIT 2019 968 M
Net income 2019 446 M
Debt 2019 4 987 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 66,5x
P/E ratio 2020 42,9x
EV / Sales2019 7,62x
EV / Sales2020 7,25x
Capitalization 28 719 M
Chart IHS MARKIT LTD
Duration : Period :
IHS Markit Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IHS MARKIT LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 72,94  $
Last Close Price 71,62  $
Spread / Highest target 11,7%
Spread / Average Target 1,84%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Todd S. Hyatt Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Yaacov Mutnikas Chief Technology Officer & Chief Data Scientist
Deborah Doyle McWhinney Independent Director
Dinyar S. Devitre Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IHS MARKIT LTD49.30%28 719
S&P GLOBAL INC.57.76%64 617
RELX13.21%45 638
MOODY'S CORPORATION60.05%42 307
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION43.97%35 838
EXPERIAN PLC28.35%28 387
