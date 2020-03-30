IHS Markit : Additional proxy soliciting materials - definitive

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 SCHEDULE 14A Proxy Statement Pursuant to Section 14(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (Amendment No. ) Filed by the Registrant ☒ Filed by a Party other than the Registrant ☐ Check the appropriate box: Preliminary Proxy Statement

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): March 29, 2020 IHS MARKIT LTD.

ITEM 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers. The Human Resources Committee (the "Committee") of the Board of Directors of IHS Markit Ltd. (the "Company") previously approved for fiscal year 2020: (i) base salaries for the Company's named executive officers (including, in certain cases, base salary adjustments effective March 1, 2020) and (ii) their fiscal year 2020 target cash incentive amounts (as a percentage of base salary) under the Company's 2020 Cash Incentive Plan. The named executive officers and their titles are listed in the below table. Following the Committee's approvals of these compensatory arrangements, COVID-19 was declared by the World Health Organization to be a pandemic. In response to COVID-19's potential adverse financial impact on the Company, at the request of the named executive officers, the Committee has approved adjustments to the compensation of the named executive officers for the remainder of 2020 and 2021. The Committee has approved reductions to the compensation for the named executive officers as follows: Effective April 1, 2020 and for the remainder of fiscal year 2020, a 50% decrease from the current salary of the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and a 40% decrease in the current salary of the other named executive officers;

A reduction in the 2020 Cash Incentive Target amounts to apply the previously approved target percentages of base salary to the adjusted full year earned 2020 salary for each named executive officer; and

Effective December 1, 2020 for the remainder of fiscal year 2021, a 25% decrease from the current salary of the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and a 20% decrease in the current salary of the other named executive officers. The adjusted full year earned 2020 salary for each named executive officer, the adjusted 2020 Cash Incentive Target amount and the adjusted 2021 salary for each named executive officer is set forth in the table below. CURRENT 2020 ADJUSTED 2020 AND 2021 Full Year Earned 2020 Salary After Cash Incentive Adjustment Cash Incentive 2021 Salary Salary Effective Target Effective April Target effective Name Title March 1, 2020 ($)(1) 1, 2020 ($) December 1, 2020 Lance Uggla Chairman and Chief Executive $1,200,000 $2,400,000 $800,000 $1,600,000 $900,000 Officer Jonathan Gear Executive Vice President and Chief $650,000 $650,000 $464,167 $464,167 $520,000 Financial Officer Adam Kansler Executive Vice President, President $650,000 $650,000 $464,167 $464,167 $520,000 of Financial Services Sari Granat Executive Vice President, Chief $575,000 $575,000 $415,417 $415,417 $460,000 Administrative Officer and General Counsel Todd S. Hyatt former Executive Vice President and $650,000 $650,000 $464,617 $464,617 $520,000 Chief Financial Officer (1) Adjusted 2020 Cash Incentive Target based on percentage of adjusted earned salary for 2020.

