IHS MARKIT LTD.

(INFO)
IHS Markit : Additional proxy soliciting materials - definitive

03/30/2020 | 05:48pm EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

SCHEDULE 14A

Proxy Statement Pursuant to Section 14(a) of the

Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (Amendment No. )

Filed by the Registrant Filed by a Party other than the Registrant

Check the appropriate box:

  • Preliminary Proxy Statement
  • Confidential, for Use of the Commission Only (as permitted by Rule 14a-6(e)(2))
  • Definitive Proxy Statement
  • Definitive Additional Materials
  • Soliciting Material Pursuant to § 240.14a-12

IHS MARKIT LTD.

(Name of Registrant as Specified in its Charter)

(Name of Person(s) Filing Proxy Statement, if other than the Registrant)

Payment of Filing Fee (Check the appropriate box):

  • No fee required.
  • Fee computed on table below per Exchange Act Rules 14a-6(i)(1) and 0-11.
    1. Title of each class of securities to which transaction applies:
    2. Aggregate number of securities to which transaction applies:
    3. Per unit price or other underlying value of transaction computed pursuant to Exchange Act Rule 0-11 (set forth the amount on which the filing fee is calculated and state how it was determined):
    4. Proposed maximum aggregate value of transaction:
    5. Total fee paid:
  • Fee paid previously with preliminary materials.
  • Check box if any part of the fee is offset as provided by Exchange Act Rule 0-11(a)(2) and identify the filing for which the offsetting fee was paid previously. Identify the previous filing by registration statement number, or the Form or Schedule and the date of its filing.
    1. Amount Previously Paid:
    2. Form, Schedule or Registration Statement No.:
    3. Filing Party:
    4. Date Filed:

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 OR 15(d)

of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): March 29, 2020

IHS MARKIT LTD.

(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Its Charter)

Bermuda

001-36495

98-1166311

(State or other jurisdiction of

(Commission File Number)

(IRS Employer

incorporation or organization)

4th Floor, Ropemaker Place,

Identification No.)

25 Ropemaker Street

London, England

EC2Y 9LY

(Address of principal executive offices)

+44 20 7260 2000

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Former name or former address, if changed since last report: Not Applicable

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

  • Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
  • Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
  • Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
  • Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading Symbol

Name of each exchange on which registered

Common Shares, $0.01 par value per share

INFO

New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

ITEM 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

The Human Resources Committee (the "Committee") of the Board of Directors of IHS Markit Ltd. (the "Company") previously approved for fiscal year 2020: (i) base salaries for the Company's named executive officers (including, in certain cases, base salary adjustments effective March 1, 2020) and (ii) their fiscal year 2020 target cash incentive amounts (as a percentage of base salary) under the Company's 2020 Cash Incentive Plan. The named executive officers and their titles are listed in the below table.

Following the Committee's approvals of these compensatory arrangements, COVID-19 was declared by the World Health Organization to be a pandemic. In response to COVID-19's potential adverse financial impact on the Company, at the request of the named executive officers, the Committee has approved adjustments to the compensation of the named executive officers for the remainder of 2020 and 2021. The Committee has approved reductions to the compensation for the named executive officers as follows:

  • Effective April 1, 2020 and for the remainder of fiscal year 2020, a 50% decrease from the current salary of the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and a 40% decrease in the current salary of the other named executive officers;
  • A reduction in the 2020 Cash Incentive Target amounts to apply the previously approved target percentages of base salary to the adjusted full year earned 2020 salary for each named executive officer; and
  • Effective December 1, 2020 for the remainder of fiscal year 2021, a 25% decrease from the current salary of the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and a 20% decrease in the current salary of the other named executive officers.

The adjusted full year earned 2020 salary for each named executive officer, the adjusted 2020 Cash Incentive Target amount and the adjusted 2021 salary for each named executive officer is set forth in the table below.

CURRENT 2020

ADJUSTED 2020 AND 2021

Full Year

Earned 2020

Salary After

Cash Incentive

Adjustment

Cash Incentive

2021 Salary

Salary Effective

Target

Effective April

Target

effective

Name

Title

March 1, 2020

($)(1)

1, 2020

($)

December 1, 2020

Lance Uggla

Chairman and Chief Executive

$1,200,000

$2,400,000

$800,000

$1,600,000

$900,000

Officer

Jonathan Gear

Executive Vice President and Chief

$650,000

$650,000

$464,167

$464,167

$520,000

Financial Officer

Adam Kansler

Executive Vice President, President

$650,000

$650,000

$464,167

$464,167

$520,000

of Financial Services

Sari Granat

Executive Vice President, Chief

$575,000

$575,000

$415,417

$415,417

$460,000

Administrative Officer and General

Counsel

Todd S. Hyatt

former Executive Vice President and

$650,000

$650,000

$464,617

$464,617

$520,000

Chief Financial Officer

(1) Adjusted 2020 Cash Incentive Target based on percentage of adjusted earned salary for 2020.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned thereunto duly authorized.

IHS MARKIT LTD.

Date: March 30, 2020

By: /s/ Sari Granat

Sari Granat

Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer, and General

Counsel

Disclaimer

IHS Markit Ltd. published this content on 30 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2020 21:47:07 UTC
