IHS Markit : Announces Cancellation of Customer Events in Second Quarter 2020

IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO), a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions, today announced that as part of its absolute commitment to the health and safety of its customers, partners and colleagues, and, given the situation regarding the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), it was necessary to cancel its large customer events in the second quarter of 2020.

These include the following events:

The TPM Conference in its Transportation segment, which was to be held March 1 to 4, 2020 in Long Beach, California;

CERAWeek in its Resources segment, which was to be held March 9 to 13, 2020 in Houston, Texas;

The World Petrochemical Conference in its Resources segment, which was to be held March 24 to 27, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana; and

Various smaller events across IHS Markit’s Transportation and Resources segments.

IHS Markit currently estimates the adverse financial impact of cancelling these events to be as follows:

Approximately $50 million of non-recurring revenue; and

Approximately $0.09 per diluted share of Adjusted EPS.

IHS Markit does not currently expect any other material adverse financial impact from the event cancellations and expects to hold these events in 2021 and beyond. IHS Markit will provide further information and update its outlook for full year 2020 to reflect the above financial impact at its conference call discussing first quarter 2020 financial results at the end of March 2020.

