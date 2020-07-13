Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  IHS Markit Ltd.    INFO   BMG475671050

IHS MARKIT LTD.

(INFO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IHS Markit : Consumers Want Anti-microbial Coatings in New Vehicles in light of COVID-19 and are Willing to Pay, according to IHS Markit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/13/2020 | 12:17pm EDT

Anti-microbial coatings are a desired feature for high-touch surfaces inside a personal vehicle, including door handles, steering wheels, displays and consoles, according to a consumer survey conducted by IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200713005544/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

(Graphic: Business Wire)

The survey across five major markets* indicates an increase in demand, with 54% of the nearly 800 consumers saying they were “very interested” or “interested” in having an anti-microbial coating in their next personal vehicle.

This technology adds specialized polymer coatings to deter viruses such as COVID-19 from remaining on the surface.

While it is not economical to coat entire interior surfaces of a vehicle, IHS Markit expects OEMs and suppliers to deploy cost-effective countermeasures on critical surfaces.

According to IHS Markit research, the most common surface consumers are interested in anti-microbial applications for are interior door handles followed by the steering wheel, seats, touch screen display, and the center console. Other critical surfaces for anti-microbial coatings include exterior door handles, the gear shifter, and various touchpoints on the instrument panel.

“In an era where paying for additional options are not always welcomed by consumers when buying a new vehicle, nearly half of the respondents indicated they would be willing to pay more than $100 USD to have an anti-microbial coating,” said Kyle Davis, senior automotive analyst, UI/UX at IHS Markit. “This should signal to OEMs that they can offer these coatings as an optional addition to the vehicle going forward.”

Automakers and suppliers are developing applications for new and existing materials to be used in these applications, though none have been fully determined. Copper and its alloys continue to be the preferred choice since they exhibit natural anti-microbial properties. Recent studies have indicated that COVID-19 was not present on a copper surface four hours after exposure. However, the cost of copper coatings could be rather expensive.

Solutions that do not directly involve anti-microbial coatings are already securing a foothold in the automotive industry. One OEM has developed a solution that heats up the interior of the vehicle to the point that significantly reduces the spread of COVID-19. Another tier one supplier quickly developed a solution of their own, where an ultraviolet light (UV) can be used to sterilize the interior of the vehicle. This solution does not only apply just for one’s personal vehicle, but also shared mobility platforms.

Ridesharing Preferences Also Impacted

Additionally, IHS Markit found that 25% of consumers said that they will not use ridesharing after the COVID-19 pandemic and 80% of consumers expect their rideshare vehicles to have some sort of disinfecting supplies going forward. Nearly half (48%) of respondents said that they will still use ridesharing going forward, but will reduce the frequency in which they were accustomed to before the pandemic.

“While the growing importance of mobility as a service prior to the pandemic was forecast to challenge car ownership norms in the future, the COVID-19 dynamic has emphasized the underlying importance of having a personal vehicle, and consumers are re-thinking their personal transportation needs as they adapt in this new environment,” said Davis.

About IHS Markit (www.ihsmarkit.com)

IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

Automotive offerings and expertise at IHS Markit span every major market and the entire automotive value chain—from product planning to marketing, sales and the aftermarket. For additional information, please visit www.ihsmarkit.com/automotive or email automotive@ihsmarkit.com.

*Editor’s note: IHS Markit conducted the survey across five major automotive markets, including: China, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States.

IHS Markit is a registered trademark of IHS Markit Ltd. and/or its affiliates. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners © 2020 IHS Markit Ltd. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on IHS MARKIT LTD.
12:17pIHS MARKIT : Consumers Want Anti-microbial Coatings in New Vehicles in light of ..
BU
11:35aAUTOMOTIVEMASTERMIND : Hires & Promotes New Executives to Strengthen Leadership ..
PR
08:06aIHS MARKIT : Energy Companies Begin Turning to Renewables to Power Oil and Gas O..
BU
07/09IHS MARKIT : David M. Rubenstein Says the World Has “Changed Forever&rdquo..
BU
07/09OPEC SECRETARY GENERAL : “No Objective Whatsoever” to Drive U.S. Sha..
BU
07/09IHS MARKIT : Launches Its Data Lake, Delivering Over 1,000 Datasets Into an Inte..
BU
07/07Chinese factories to face headwinds in next phase of post-lockdown recovery
RE
07/07IHS MARKIT : Walter Isaacson Interviews MIT President Emerita Susan Hockfield on..
BU
07/06Service Sector in U.S. Shows Signs of Recovery
DJ
07/06U.S. Services Sector Activity Improves in June, But Still Signals Contraction..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 291 M - -
Net income 2020 842 M - -
Net Debt 2020 4 679 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 36,0x
Yield 2020 0,90%
Capitalization 30 015 M 30 015 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 8,08x
Nbr of Employees 15 500
Free-Float 76,9%
Chart IHS MARKIT LTD.
Duration : Period :
IHS Markit Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IHS MARKIT LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 83,21 $
Last Close Price 75,64 $
Spread / Highest target 19,0%
Spread / Average Target 10,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan Gear Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Yaacov Mutnikas Chief Technology Officer & Chief Data Scientist
Michael Ferreira Vice President-Information Technology
Deborah Doyle McWhinney Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IHS MARKIT LTD.0.38%30 015
EXPERIAN PLC8.90%31 886
HITHINK ROYALFLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO., LTD.57.80%13 223
EUROMONEY INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR PLC-34.18%1 166
DONNELLEY FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC.-20.25%282
WALLSTREET:ONLINE AG21.57%126
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group