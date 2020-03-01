IHS Markit : Joint Statement by Mayor of Houston and CERAWeek Chairman on Cancellation of CERAWeek by IHS Markit 2020

A joint statement by the Mayor of Houston Hon. Sylvester Turner and IHS Markit Vice Chairman and CERAWeek Chair, Daniel Yergin on the cancellation of CERAWeek by IHS Markit 2020:

The city of Houston has played host to the annual CERAWeek by IHS Markit energy conference for more than 35 years, attracting thousands of global energy, technology, financial, and environmental executives, as well as senior government officials from around the world.

The reason is clear: Houston is the energy capital of the world. Houston is home to CERAWeek and home to one of IHS Markit’s main offices, with 500 employees in the greater Houston area.

The decision by IHS Markit to cancel CERAWeek 2020 was made after careful consideration following an advisory issued by the World Health Organization about the spread of the COVID-19 virus, a growing concern about large conferences with people coming from different parts of the world and the restriction of travel by a growing number of companies. Nothing specific to Houston led to this decision.

The city of Houston reports that there are currently zero confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the city.

The focus of concern was the number of delegates coming to Houston from more than 80 other countries at this particular time of uncertainty. For the same reason, IHS Markit has also cancelled two other international conferences this month scheduled for New Orleans and Long Beach, California.

CERAWeek 2020 had been scheduled to begin in one week. The decision at this time to cancel CERAWeek 2020 and the other two IHS Markit conferences was precautionary to help prevent further spread of COVID-19 in the United States.

CERAWeek and IHS Markit are deeply committed to Houston, and CERAWeek 2021 is already scheduled for March 1-5, 2021. CERAWeek benefits from strong partnerships with Houston institutions and companies—ranging from the energy industry to medical centers—and from collaboration with the city itself.

Houston will always be the best city to host CERAWeek to discuss the state of the world’s energy industry and its future.

We look forward to CERAWeek returning to Houston in 2021.

Hon. Sylvester Turner

Mayor of Houston

Daniel Yergin

IHS Markit Vice Chairman and CERAWeek Chair

