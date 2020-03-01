IHS Markit : Joint Statement by Mayor of Houston and CERAWeek Chairman on Cancellation of CERAWeek by IHS Markit 2020

Log in
03/01/2020 | 06:16pm EST

A joint statement by the Mayor of Houston Hon. Sylvester Turner and IHS Markit Vice Chairman and CERAWeek Chair, Daniel Yergin on the cancellation of CERAWeek by IHS Markit 2020:

The city of Houston has played host to the annual CERAWeek by IHS Markit energy conference for more than 35 years, attracting thousands of global energy, technology, financial, and environmental executives, as well as senior government officials from around the world.

The reason is clear: Houston is the energy capital of the world. Houston is home to CERAWeek and home to one of IHS Markit’s main offices, with 500 employees in the greater Houston area.

The decision by IHS Markit to cancel CERAWeek 2020 was made after careful consideration following an advisory issued by the World Health Organization about the spread of the COVID-19 virus, a growing concern about large conferences with people coming from different parts of the world and the restriction of travel by a growing number of companies. Nothing specific to Houston led to this decision.

The city of Houston reports that there are currently zero confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the city.

The focus of concern was the number of delegates coming to Houston from more than 80 other countries at this particular time of uncertainty. For the same reason, IHS Markit has also cancelled two other international conferences this month scheduled for New Orleans and Long Beach, California.

CERAWeek 2020 had been scheduled to begin in one week. The decision at this time to cancel CERAWeek 2020 and the other two IHS Markit conferences was precautionary to help prevent further spread of COVID-19 in the United States.

CERAWeek and IHS Markit are deeply committed to Houston, and CERAWeek 2021 is already scheduled for March 1-5, 2021. CERAWeek benefits from strong partnerships with Houston institutions and companies—ranging from the energy industry to medical centers—and from collaboration with the city itself.

Houston will always be the best city to host CERAWeek to discuss the state of the world’s energy industry and its future.

We look forward to CERAWeek returning to Houston in 2021.

Hon. Sylvester Turner
Mayor of Houston

Daniel Yergin
IHS Markit Vice Chairman and CERAWeek Chair

About IHS Markit (www.ihsmarkit.com)
IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

IHS Markit is a registered trademark of IHS Markit Ltd. and/or its affiliates. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners © 2020 IHS Markit Ltd. All rights reserved.

If you prefer not to receive news releases from IHS Markit, please email press@ihsmarkit.com. To read our privacy policy, click here.


© Business Wire 2020
