IHS Markit : Named Market Data Vendor of the Year in Asia Risk Awards

IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO), a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions, has been named Market Data Vendor of the Year in the Asia Risk Awards 2019. The program honors high achievers in the fields of risk management and derivatives across Asia.

Capital markets in Asia are diverse, characterized by differing levels of structural maturity, complex regulatory frameworks and vastly different risk profiles and investment activity. To overcome these challenges, financial institutions are seeking best in class market data solutions, including pricing and valuations, to apply across jurisdictions for decision-making in regulation, risk and investment management.

“This award is a testament to the power of our datasets and domain expertise in helping clients respond to ever-changing market conditions and comply with risk-focused regulations,” says Kiet Tran, APAC head of financial services at IHS Markit. “We are proud to be named the leading provider of market data in Asia Pacific and recognized for our work in developing new data services for the region and tailoring our numerous offerings for our customers here.”

Shane Akeroyd, president of IHS Markit Asia and global head of account management at IHS Markit continues, “Our strength in derivatives and cash financial markets is equaled by our leadership in delivering data, analytics and insights to other major industry verticals. Providing our customers with information across sectors including energy, agriculture, transportation and technology, as well as our extensive economic forecasting, is a major focus for us as investment firms bring more and more complex information into the investment process.”

“Judges of the award noted that IHS Markit has significant coverage of data across asset classes including cell phones, vehicles and maritime,” said Asia Risk in announcing the award. One judge said, “IHS Markit has a clear understanding of transparency and usability for clients. It has a good focus on data for regulatory requirements.”

IHS Markit offers more than 2,500 datasets and information products across markets and asset classes. The firm employs nearly 14,000 people globally, most of whom are involved with creating data or analysis, managing data or creating tools for interpreting or handling data.

