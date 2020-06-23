Log in
IHS Markit Ltd.    INFO

IHS MARKIT LTD.

(INFO)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 06/22 04:10:00 pm
73.29 USD   +1.75%
06:13aIHS MARKIT : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:03aIHS MARKIT : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results
BU
04:41aBritain's coronavirus slump tapers off in June, PMIs show
RE
IHS Markit : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

06/23/2020 | 06:03am EDT

IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO), a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions, today reported results for the second quarter ended May 31, 2020.

  • Revenue of $1.027 billion, including total organic revenue growth of negative 7 percent, or negative 3 percent adjusted for the events cancellation
  • Net income of $71 million and diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $454 million and Adjusted earnings per diluted share (Adjusted EPS) of $0.69
  • Cash flow from operations of $278 million and free cash flow of $209 million

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EPS, and free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures used by management to measure operating performance. These terms are defined elsewhere in this release. Please see schedules appearing later in this release for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. 

Second Quarter and Year-to-Date 2020 Financial Performance

 

 

Three months ended May 31,

 

Change

 

Six months ended May 31,

 

Change

(in millions, except percentages and per share data)

 

2020

 

2019

 

$

 

%

 

2020

 

2019

 

$

 

%

Revenue

 

$

1,026.6

 

 

$

1,135.5

 

 

$

(108.9

)

 

(10

)%

 

$

2,107.4

 

 

$

2,181.9

 

 

$

(74.5

)

 

(3

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income attributable to IHS Markit*

 

$

71.7

 

 

$

149.8

 

 

$

(78.1

)

 

(52

)%

 

$

556.7

 

 

$

259.5

 

 

$

297.2

 

 

115

%

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

454.0

 

 

$

465.0

 

 

$

(11.0

)

 

(2

)%

 

$

885.6

 

 

$

873.1

 

 

$

12.5

 

 

1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP EPS

 

$

0.18

 

 

$

0.37

 

 

$

(0.19

)

 

(51

)%

 

$

1.38

 

 

$

0.63

 

 

$

0.75

 

 

119

%

Adjusted EPS

 

$

0.69

 

 

$

0.71

 

 

$

(0.02

)

 

(3

)%

 

$

1.35

 

 

$

1.30

 

 

$

0.05

 

 

4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flow from operations

 

$

278.2

 

 

$

424.7

 

 

$

(146.5

)

 

(34

)%

 

$

397.7

 

 

$

612.7

 

 

$

(215.0

)

 

(35

)%

Free cash flow

 

$

208.6

 

 

$

358.0

 

 

$

(149.4

)

 

(42

)%

 

$

326.0

 

 

$

482.8

 

 

$

(156.8

)

 

(32

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

* Net income attributable to IHS Markit for the six months ended May 31, 2020 includes an approximate $372 million gain on sale related to the A&D business line divestiture in December 2019.

“Q2 was a challenging quarter due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but I am very pleased with how the organization responded and how we are positioned to deliver strong results in 2020 and beyond,” said Lance Uggla, chairman and chief executive officer at IHS Markit.

“We are pleased with the speed and level of cost actions taken in the quarter which will help us to protect profit and deliver earnings growth in 2020 with accelerating growth in 2021,” said Jonathan Gear, chief financial officer at IHS Markit.

Second Quarter 2020 Revenue Performance

Second quarter 2020 revenue decreased 7 percent organically compared to the second quarter of 2019, or negative 3 percent adjusted for the events cancellation. The following table provides additional revenue information by transaction type (see individual organic revenue percentages adjusted for events cancellation in the supplemental information deck on our investor relations website).

 

 

Three months ended May 31,

 

Percentage change

(in millions, except percentages)

 

2020

 

2019

 

Total

 

Organic

Recurring fixed

 

$

755.2

 

 

$

785.2

 

 

(4

)%

 

(1

)%

Recurring variable

 

158.0

 

 

145.0

 

 

9

%

 

10

%

Non-recurring

 

113.4

 

 

205.3

 

 

(45

)%

 

(40

)%

Total revenue

 

$

1,026.6

 

 

$

1,135.5

 

 

(10

)%

 

(7

)%

The components of revenue growth are described below by segment and in total.

 

 

Change in revenue

 

 

Second quarter 2020 vs. Second quarter 2019

(All amounts represent percentage points)

 

Organic

 

Acquisitive

 

Foreign

Currency

 

Total

Financial Services

 

3

%

 

%

 

(1

)%

 

2

%

Transportation

 

(18

)%

 

(5

)%

 

%

 

(24

)%

Resources

 

(14

)%

 

2

%

 

(1

)%

 

(12

)%

Consolidated Markets & Solutions

 

2

%

 

(11

)%

 

(1

)%

 

(10

)%

Total

 

(7

)%

 

(2

)%

 

(1

)%

 

(10

)%

Second Quarter 2020 Operating Performance

Segment results were as follows (additional segment information is included later in this release):

  • Financial Services. Second quarter revenue for Financial Services increased $11 million, or 2 percent, to $444 million, and included 3 percent total organic growth. Second quarter Adjusted EBITDA for Financial Services increased $26 million, or 13 percent, to $231 million.
  • Transportation. Second quarter revenue for Transportation decreased $75 million, or 24 percent, to $243 million, and included negative 18 percent total organic growth. Second quarter Adjusted EBITDA for Transportation decreased $35 million, or 26 percent, to $102 million.
  • Resources. Second quarter revenue for Resources decreased $30 million, or 12 percent, to $219 million, and included negative 14 percent total organic growth. Second quarter Adjusted EBITDA for Resources decreased $13 million, or 12 percent, to $96 million.
  • Consolidated Markets & Solutions (CMS). Second quarter revenue for CMS decreased $14 million, or 10 percent, to $121 million, and included 2 percent total organic growth. Second quarter Adjusted EBITDA for CMS increased $6 million, or 19 percent, to $35 million.

Outlook

IHS Markit will provide a fiscal year 2020 guidance update and supplemental information deck as part of its previously announced second quarter 2020 results conference call on June 23, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. ET. The conference call will be simultaneously webcast on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website: investor.ihsmarkit.com. A replay of the earnings webcast will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event. The webcast recording will be available for one year on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP results are presented only as a supplement to our financial statements based on U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Non-GAAP financial information is provided to enhance the reader’s understanding of our financial performance, but none of these non-GAAP financial measures are recognized terms under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Definitions and reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures, such as EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income, Adjusted EPS, and free cash flow, to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are provided within the schedules attached to IHS Markit’s quarterly earnings releases on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website.

We use non-GAAP measures in our operational and financial decision-making. We believe that such measures allow us to focus on what we deem to be a more reliable indicator of ongoing operating performance and our ability to generate cash flow from operations. We also believe that investors may find these non-GAAP financial measures useful for the same reasons, although investors are cautioned that non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP financial measures or disclosures. None of these non-GAAP financial measures are recognized terms under GAAP and do not purport to be an alternative to any other GAAP measure.

Non-GAAP measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties in their evaluation of companies comparable to IHS Markit, many of which present non-GAAP measures when reporting their results. These measures can be useful in evaluating our performance against our peer companies because we believe the measures provide users with valuable insight into key components of GAAP financial disclosures. However, non-GAAP measures have limitations as an analytical tool. Because not all companies use identical calculations, our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. They are not presentations made in accordance with GAAP, are not measures of financial condition or liquidity, and should not be considered as an alternative to profit or loss for the period determined in accordance with GAAP or operating cash flows determined in accordance with GAAP. As a result, you should not consider such performance measures in isolation from, or as a substitute analysis for, results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, which express management’s current views concerning future business, events, trends, contingencies, financial performance, or financial condition, appear at various places in this communication and use words like “aim,” “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “future,” “goal,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “see,” “seek,” “should,” “strategy,” “strive,” “target,” “will,” and “would” and similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding: guidance and predictions relating to expected operating results, such as revenue growth and earnings; strategic actions such as acquisitions, joint ventures, and dispositions, the anticipated benefits therefrom, and our success in integrating acquired businesses; anticipated levels of capital expenditures in future periods; anticipated levels of indebtedness, capital allocation, dividends, and share repurchases in future periods; our belief that we have sufficient liquidity to fund our ongoing business operations; expectations of the effect on our financial condition of claims, litigation, environmental costs, contingent liabilities, and governmental and regulatory investigations and proceedings; and our strategy for customer retention, growth, product development, market position, financial results, and reserves. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on management’s current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are more fully discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, along with our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). However, those factors should not be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. Unlisted factors may present significant additional obstacles to the realization of forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based only on information currently available to our management and speaks only as of the date of this communication. We do not assume any obligation to publicly provide revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws. Please consult our public filings with the SEC or on our website at investor.ihsmarkit.com.

About IHS Markit (www.ihsmarkit.com)

IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

IHS Markit is a registered trademark of IHS Markit Ltd and/or its affiliates. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners © 2020 IHS Markit Ltd. All rights reserved.

 

IHS MARKIT LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In millions)

 

 

 

As of May 31, 2020

 

As of November 30, 2019

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

(Audited)

Assets

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

207.8

 

 

$

111.5

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

876.1

 

 

890.7

 

Deferred subscription costs

 

91.9

 

 

72.1

 

Assets held for sale

 

 

 

115.3

 

Other current assets

 

126.6

 

 

118.2

 

Total current assets

 

1,302.4

 

 

1,307.8

 

Non-current assets:

 

 

 

 

Property and equipment, net

 

687.3

 

 

658.2

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

 

347.4

 

 

 

Intangible assets, net

 

3,925.7

 

 

4,169.0

 

Goodwill

 

9,747.3

 

 

9,836.3

 

Deferred income taxes

 

17.8

 

 

17.8

 

Other

 

101.0

 

 

98.1

 

Total non-current assets

 

14,826.5

 

 

14,779.4

 

Total assets

 

$

16,128.9

 

 

$

16,087.2

 

Liabilities and equity

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Short-term debt

 

$

251.0

 

 

$

251.1

 

Accounts payable

 

20.5

 

 

59.7

 

Accrued compensation

 

95.4

 

 

215.2

 

Other accrued expenses

 

413.0

 

 

479.1

 

Income tax payable

 

 

 

58.5

 

Deferred revenue

 

945.9

 

 

879.7

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

65.4

 

 

 

Liabilities held for sale

 

 

 

25.9

 

Total current liabilities

 

1,791.2

 

 

1,969.2

 

Long-term debt, net

 

5,136.5

 

 

4,874.4

 

Deferred income taxes

 

651.8

 

 

667.2

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

324.3

 

 

 

Other liabilities

 

103.5

 

 

145.5

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

Redeemable noncontrolling interests

 

13.2

 

 

15.1

 

Shareholders' equity

 

8,108.4

 

 

8,415.8

 

Total liabilities and equity

 

$

16,128.9

 

 

$

16,087.2

 

 

IHS MARKIT LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In millions, except for per-share amounts)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Three months ended May 31,

 

Six months ended May 31,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Revenue

 

$

1,026.6

 

 

$

1,135.5

 

 

$

2,107.4

 

 

$

2,181.9

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenue

 

388.3

 

 

428.0

 

 

804.1

 

 

827.8

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

258.1

 

 

293.3

 

 

574.3

 

 

593.6

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

149.4

 

 

144.0

 

 

294.7

 

 

286.3

 

Restructuring and impairment charges

 

81.3

 

 

1.7

 

 

85.8

 

 

9.9

 

Acquisition-related costs

 

6.6

 

 

21.4

 

 

7.5

 

 

44.2

 

Other (income) expense, net

 

(1.2

)

 

8.4

 

 

(374.0

)

 

6.4

 

Total operating expenses

 

882.5

 

 

896.8

 

 

1,392.4

 

 

1,768.2

 

Operating income

 

144.1

 

 

238.7

 

 

715.0

 

 

413.7

 

Interest income

 

0.2

 

 

0.6

 

 

0.6

 

 

1.0

 

Interest expense

 

(60.0

)

 

(65.8

)

 

(121.2

)

 

(132.7

)

Net periodic pension and postretirement expense

 

(8.9

)

 

(0.2

)

 

(30.4

)

 

(0.5

)

Non-operating expense, net

 

(68.7

)

 

(65.4

)

 

(151.0

)

 

(132.2

)

Income from continuing operations before income taxes and equity in income of equity method investees

 

75.4

 

 

173.3

 

 

564.0

 

 

281.5

 

Provision for income taxes

 

(4.7

)

 

(24.2

)

 

(9.0

)

 

(23.3

)

Equity in income (loss) of equity method investees

 

0.1

 

 

(0.2

)

 

(0.2

)

 

(0.3

)

Net income

 

70.8

 

 

148.9

 

 

554.8

 

 

257.9

 

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

 

0.9

 

 

0.9

 

 

1.9

 

 

1.6

 

Net income attributable to IHS Markit Ltd.

 

$

71.7

 

 

$

149.8

 

 

$

556.7

 

 

$

259.5

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings per share attributable to IHS Markit Ltd.

 

$

0.18

 

 

$

0.37

 

 

$

1.40

 

 

$

0.65

 

Weighted average shares used in computing basic earnings per share

 

397.0

 

 

400.5

 

 

396.4

 

 

399.3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings per share attributable to IHS Markit Ltd.

 

$

0.18

 

 

$

0.37

 

 

$

1.38

 

 

$

0.63

 

Weighted average shares used in computing diluted earnings per share

 

400.1

 

 

409.3

 

 

402.1

 

 

408.7

 

 

IHS MARKIT LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In millions)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Six months ended May 31,

 

 

2020

 

2019

Operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

554.8

 

 

$

257.9

 

Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

294.7

 

 

286.3

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

153.8

 

 

113.3

 

Gain on sale of assets

 

(370.9

)

 

 

Payments for acquisition-related performance compensation

 

(75.9

)

 

 

Net periodic pension and postretirement expense

 

30.4

 

 

0.5

 

Undistributed earnings of affiliates, net

 

0.5

 

 

0.2

 

Pension and postretirement contributions

 

(31.1

)

 

(0.9

)

Deferred income taxes

 

(10.8

)

 

(43.4

)

Change in assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

7.0

 

 

(27.6

)

Other current assets

 

(51.2

)

 

(54.0

)

Accounts payable

 

(22.5

)

 

(11.1

)

Accrued expenses

 

(119.9

)

 

(58.3

)

Income tax

 

(70.1

)

 

32.0

 

Deferred revenue

 

78.7

 

 

88.6

 

Other liabilities

 

30.2

 

 

29.2

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

397.7

 

 

612.7

 

Investing activities:

 

 

 

 

Capital expenditures on property and equipment

 

(147.6

)

 

(129.9

)

Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired

 

(3.2

)

 

(32.6

)

Payments to acquire cost- and equity-method investments

 

(7.2

)

 

(5.6

)

Proceeds from sale of assets

 

466.2

 

 

 

Change in other assets

 

(0.9

)

 

(1.8

)

Settlements of forward contracts

 

(20.0

)

 

(2.2

)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

 

287.3

 

 

(172.1

)

Financing activities:

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from borrowings

 

541.4

 

 

1,339.2

 

Repayment of borrowings

 

(283.9

)

 

(1,762.9

)

Payment of debt issuance costs

 

 

 

(8.9

)

Proceeds from noncontrolling interests

 

 

 

12.5

 

Contingent consideration payments

 

 

 

(2.2

)

Dividends paid

 

(135.3

)

 

 

Repurchases of common shares

 

(750.0

)

 

 

Proceeds from the exercise of employee stock options

 

177.2

 

 

57.6

 

Payments related to tax withholding for stock-based compensation

 

(111.7

)

 

(62.7

)

Net cash used in financing activities

 

(562.3

)

 

(427.4

)

Foreign exchange impact on cash balance

 

(26.4

)

 

(23.7

)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

 

96.3

 

 

(10.5

)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

 

111.5

 

 

120.0

 

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

 

$

207.8

 

 

$

109.5

 

 

IHS MARKIT LTD.

SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE DISCLOSURE

(In millions)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Three months ended May 31,

 

Percent change

 

Six months ended May 31,

 

Percent change

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

Total

 

Organic

 

2020

 

2019

 

Total

 

Organic

Recurring revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Financial Services

 

$

262.2

 

 

$

253.1

 

 

4

%

 

4

%

 

$

529.5

 

 

$

496.0

 

 

7

%

 

7

%

Transportation

 

186.8

 

 

224.7

 

 

(17

)%

 

(10

)%

 

414.5

 

 

440.1

 

 

(6

)%

 

1

%

Resources

 

197.5

 

 

189.8

 

 

4

%

 

1

%

 

398.0

 

 

381.3

 

 

4

%

 

1

%

CMS

 

108.7

 

 

117.6

 

 

(8

)%

 

2

%

 

217.3

 

 

235.0

 

 

(8

)%

 

2

%

Total recurring fixed revenue

 

$

755.2

 

 

$

785.2

 

 

(4

)%

 

(1

)%

 

$

1,559.3

 

 

$

1,552.4

 

 

%

 

3

%

Financial Services - variable

 

158.0

 

 

145.0

 

 

9

%

 

10

%

 

304.8

 

 

281.0

 

 

8

%

 

9

%

Total recurring revenue

 

$

913.2

 

 

$

930.2

 

 

(2

)%

 

1

%

 

$

1,864.1

 

 

$

1,833.4

 

 

2

%

 

4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-recurring revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Financial Services

 

$

23.3

 

 

$

34.8

 

 

(33

)%

 

(33

)%

 

$

45.2

 

 

$

65.1

 

 

(31

)%

 

(30

)%

Transportation

 

56.4

 

 

93.9

 

 

(40

)%

 

(37

)%

 

125.9

 

 

166.6

 

 

(24

)%

 

(21

)%

Resources

 

21.5

 

 

59.6

 

 

(64

)%

 

(62

)%

 

46.6

 

 

84.9

 

 

(45

)%

 

(43

)%

CMS

 

12.2

 

 

17.0

 

 

(28

)%

 

%

 

25.6

 

 

31.9

 

 

(20

)%

 

7

%

Total non-recurring revenue

 

$

113.4

 

 

$

205.3

 

 

(45

)%

 

(40

)%

 

$

243.3

 

 

$

348.5

 

 

(30

)%

 

(26

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Financial Services

 

$

443.5

 

 

$

432.9

 

 

2

%

 

3

%

 

$

879.5

 

 

$

842.1

 

 

4

%

 

5

%

Transportation

 

243.2

 

 

318.6

 

 

(24

)%

 

(18

)%

 

540.4

 

 

606.7

 

 

(11

)%

 

(5

)%

Resources

 

219.0

 

 

249.4

 

 

(12

)%

 

(14

)%

 

444.6

 

 

466.2

 

 

(5

)%

 

(7

)%

CMS

 

120.9

 

 

134.6

 

 

(10

)%

 

2

%

 

242.9

 

 

266.9

 

 

(9

)%

 

2

%

Total revenue

 

$

1,026.6

 

 

$

1,135.5

 

 

(10

)%

 

(7

)%

 

$

2,107.4

 

 

$

2,181.9

 

 

(3

)%

 

(1

)%

 

See individual organic revenue percentages adjusted for events cancellation in the supplemental information deck on our investor relations website.

 

IHS MARKIT LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF CONSOLIDATED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO

MOST DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In millions, except for per-share amounts)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Three months ended May 31,

 

Six months ended May 31,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Net income attributable to IHS Markit Ltd.

 

$

71.7

 

 

$

149.8

 

 

$

556.7

 

 

$

259.5

 

Interest income

 

(0.2

)

 

(0.6

)

 

(0.6

)

 

(1.0

)

Interest expense

 

60.0

 

 

65.8

 

 

121.2

 

 

132.7

 

Provision for income taxes

 

4.7

 

 

24.2

 

 

9.0

 

 

23.3

 

Depreciation

 

56.4

 

 

49.4

 

 

107.5

 

 

96.0

 

Amortization related to acquired intangible assets

 

93.0

 

 

94.6

 

 

187.2

 

 

190.3

 

EBITDA (1)(6)

 

$

285.6

 

 

$

383.2

 

 

$

981.0

 

 

$

700.8

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

71.2

 

 

53.6

 

 

153.8

 

 

113.3

 

Restructuring and impairment charges

 

81.3

 

 

1.7

 

 

85.8

 

 

9.9

 

Acquisition-related costs

 

2.1

 

 

6.0

 

 

2.8

 

 

13.5

 

Consideration related to acquisition earn-out

 

4.5

 

 

15.4

 

 

4.7

 

 

30.7

 

Loss on debt extinguishment

 

 

 

5.8

 

 

 

 

6.0

 

Loss (gain) on sale of assets

 

1.4

 

 

 

 

(370.9

)

 

 

Pension mark-to-market and settlement expense

 

8.8

 

 

 

 

30.0

 

 

 

Share of joint venture results not attributable to Adjusted EBITDA

 

(0.1

)

 

0.2

 

 

0.2

 

 

0.3

 

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interest

 

(0.8

)

 

(0.9

)

 

(1.8

)

 

(1.4

)

Income from discontinued operations, net

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA (2)(6)

 

$

454.0

 

 

$

465.0

 

 

$

885.6

 

 

$

873.1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three months ended May 31,

 

Six months ended May 31,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Net income attributable to IHS Markit Ltd.

 

$

71.7

 

 

$

149.8

 

 

$

556.7

 

 

$

259.5

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

71.2

 

 

53.6

 

 

153.8

 

 

113.3

 

Amortization related to acquired intangible assets

 

93.0

 

 

94.6

 

 

187.2

 

 

190.3

 

Restructuring and impairment charges

 

81.3

 

 

1.7

 

 

85.8

 

 

9.9

 

Acquisition-related costs

 

2.1

 

 

6.0

 

 

2.8

 

 

13.5

 

Consideration related to acquisition earn-out

 

4.5

 

 

15.4

 

 

4.7

 

 

30.7

 

Loss on debt extinguishment

 

 

 

5.8

 

 

 

 

6.0

 

Loss (gain) on sale of assets

 

1.4

 

 

 

 

(370.9

)

 

 

Pension mark-to-market and settlement expense

 

8.8

 

 

 

 

30.0

 

 

 

Income tax effect of above adjustments

 

(55.7

)

 

(37.1

)

 

(105.1

)

 

(89.9

)

Adjusted earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest

 

(0.7

)

 

(0.7

)

 

(1.4

)

 

(1.1

)

Adjusted net income (3)

 

$

277.6

 

 

$

289.1

 

 

$

543.6

 

 

$

532.2

 

Adjusted EPS (4)(6)

 

$

0.69

 

 

$

0.71

 

 

$

1.35

 

 

$

1.30

 

Weighted average shares used in computing Adjusted EPS

 

400.1

 

 

409.3

 

 

402.1

 

 

408.7

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three months ended May 31,

 

Six months ended May 31,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

$

278.2

 

 

$

424.7

 

 

$

397.7

 

 

$

612.7

 

Payments for acquisition-related performance compensation

 

 

 

 

 

75.9

 

 

 

Capital expenditures on property and equipment

 

(69.6

)

 

(66.7

)

 

(147.6

)

 

(129.9

)

Free cash flow (5)(6)

 

$

208.6

 

 

$

358.0

 

 

$

326.0

 

 

$

482.8

 

 

IHS MARKIT LTD.

SUPPLEMENTAL SEGMENT OPERATING PROFIT MEASURE DISCLOSURE

(In millions)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Three months ended May 31,

 

Six months ended May 31,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Adjusted EBITDA by segment:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Financial Services

 

$

231.3

 

 

$

205.6

 

 

$

436.7

 

 

$

388.8

 

Transportation

 

101.6

 

 

136.6

 

 

219.6

 

 

250.9

 

Resources

 

96.2

 

 

109.2

 

 

186.4

 

 

202.4

 

CMS

 

35.0

 

 

29.3

 

 

64.4

 

 

58.7

 

Shared services

 

(10.1

)

 

(15.7

)

 

(21.5

)

 

(27.7

)

Total Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

454.0

 

 

$

465.0

 

 

$

885.6

 

 

$

873.1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA margin by segment:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Financial Services

 

52.2

%

 

47.5

%

 

49.7

%

 

46.2

%

Transportation

 

41.8

%

 

42.9

%

 

40.6

%

 

41.4

%

Resources

 

43.9

%

 

43.8

%

 

41.9

%

 

43.4

%

CMS

 

28.9

%

 

21.8

%

 

26.5

%

 

22.0

%

Total Adjusted EBITDA margin

 

44.2

%

 

41.0

%

 

42.0

%

 

40.0

%

 

(1) 

 

EBITDA is defined as net income plus or minus net interest, plus provision for income taxes, depreciation, and amortization.

(2) 

 

Adjusted EBITDA further excludes primarily non-cash items and other items that we do not consider to be useful in assessing our operating performance (e.g., stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, acquisition-related costs and performance compensation, exceptional litigation, net other gains and losses, pension mark-to-market, settlement, and other expense, the impact of joint ventures and noncontrolling interests, and discontinued operations). All of the items included in the reconciliation from net income to Adjusted EBITDA are either non-cash items or items that we do not consider to be useful in assessing our operating performance. In the case of the non-cash items, we believe that investors can better assess our operating performance if the measures are presented without such items because, unlike cash expenses, these adjustments do not affect our ability to generate free cash flow or invest in our business. For example, by excluding depreciation and amortization from EBITDA, users can compare operating performance without regard to different accounting determinations such as useful life. In the case of the other items, we believe that investors can better assess operating performance if the measures are presented without these items because their financial impact does not reflect ongoing operating performance.

(3) 

 

Adjusted net income is defined as net income plus primarily non-cash items and other items that management does not consider to be useful in assessing our operating performance (e.g., stock-based compensation expense, amortization related to acquired intangible assets, restructuring charges, acquisition-related costs and performance compensation, acquisition financing fees, net other gains and losses, pension mark-to-market, settlement, and other expense, the impact of noncontrolling interests, and discontinued operations, all net of the related tax effects).

(4) 

 

Adjusted EPS is defined as Adjusted net income (as defined above) divided by diluted weighted average shares.

(5) 

 

Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities plus payments for acquisition-related performance compensation minus capital expenditures.

(6) 

 

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EPS, and free cash flow are used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties to assess our operating performance. For example, a measure similar to Adjusted EBITDA is required by the lenders under our revolving credit agreement.

 


