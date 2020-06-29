IHS Markit : Selects AWS as Its Preferred Cloud Infrastructure Provider

Global market intelligence leader accelerates migration to the cloud with AWS, improving scalability and agility to respond to market changes and develop new products and services

Today, Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com company (NASDAQ: AMZN), announced that IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE: INFO) has selected AWS as its preferred cloud infrastructure provider and is moving the majority of its data processing infrastructure, corporate platforms, and end user applications and services out of its data centers to AWS to accelerate innovation and improve resiliency. Under the new agreement, the company will migrate hundreds of additional applications over the next three years.

A global leader in delivering information, analytics, and solutions to more than 50,000 enterprise and government customers across the transportation, energy and natural resources, chemical and financial services industries, IHS Markit will leverage the breadth and depth of AWS services, including machine learning, analytics, database, containers, serverless, storage, and security to drive innovation and deliver new solutions to its customers. The company is also leveraging VMware Cloud on AWS, which offers organizations a faster, secure path to the cloud with reduced operational complexity, enabling IHS Markit to use the same VMware technologies to manage their on-premises data center environments and their AWS infrastructure.

For the last several years, IHS Markit has developed and run several of its products on AWS. By broadening its utilization of AWS’s storage, analytics, and machine learning services, IHS Markit will continue to organize and gain new insights from real-time market data to help clients get a more holistic view across markets, reduce risk, and operate more efficiently. AWS’s resilient, secure, global infrastructure will give IHS Markit’s customers around the world quicker access to critical information where and when they need it.

IHS Markit is an Advanced Technology Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN), providing solutions that are integrated with AWS for the energy and natural resources, financial services, and transportation industries.

“IHS Markit helps our customers across a variety of industries – across transportation, financial services, and energy and natural resources – to address strategic and operational challenges. Providing a comprehensive cloud based storage and processing platform across our vast range of data is an important next step in our digital transformation journey,” said Yaacov Mutnikas, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Data Scientist, IHS Markit. “Through the collaboration with AWS, we will be able to analyze global data faster, giving companies an integrated view into the global economy and sectors, and provide the next generation of innovative, customer-focused solutions.”

“With the rapid increase in the velocity and volume of data delivery requirements, it is important that our infrastructure provides scalability and resilience with a standardized security posture,” added Chad Moss, Chief Information Officer at IHS Markit. “Data security, integrity, and confidentiality across different jurisdictions are at the forefront of everything we do, and we will work with AWS to continue to deliver timely insights to clients in every corner of the world.”

“Across industries and around the globe, leading organizations rely on IHS Markit’s analysis and expertise to help them make decisions around improving efficiency, outpacing competitors, and driving growth,” said Mike Clayville, Vice President, Worldwide Commercial Sales at AWS. “The breadth and depth of AWS’s portfolio, including our machine learning and analytics services, will enable IHS Markit to gain greater insights from data and expand their global reach by serving more clients worldwide. We look forward to helping IHS Markit on their digital transformation journey in the cloud as they innovate new services to further their industry leadership.”

