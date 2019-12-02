Log in
IHS Markit Ltd    INFO

IHS Markit U.S. Manufacturing PMI Rises to Seven-Month High in November

12/02/2019 | 10:28am EST

By Dave Sebastian

Manufacturing activity in the U.S. grew faster last month to a seven-month high compared with October, according to the U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index from IHS Markit.

The index's final reading for November was 52.6, driven by the strongest improvement in the health of the manufacturing sector since April, IHS Markit said. In October, it was 51.3. IHS Markit said, however, that the reading remained below the long-run series trend and only suggests a modest upturn overall.

IHS Markit said production and new orders rose at their fastest rates since January, with both domestic and foreign client demand strengthening. IHS Markit also said that input buying grew and employment rose its fastest since March.

Chris Williamson, IHS Markit chief business economist, said business sentiment "remains worryingly subdued," with expectations about future growth down from earlier in the year.

"Firms remain very concerned about the disruptive effects of tariffs and trade wars in particular, both in terms of rising prices and weakened demand," Mr. Williamson said, "though the survey also saw further worries among manufacturers that the economy could slow in the upcoming presidential election year as customers delay spending and investment decisions."

Write to Dave Sebastian at dave.sebastian@wsj.com

