IHS Markit Ltd    INFO

IHS MARKIT LTD

(INFO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

IHS Markit : to Present at Credit Suisse 23rd Annual Technology Conference

0
11/27/2019 | 02:11pm EST

IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO), a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions, today announced that two of its executive leaders will present at the Credit Suisse 23rd Annual Technology Conference in Scottsdale, AZ on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at approximately 4:20 p.m. EST.

The executive leaders include:

  • Todd Hyatt, executive vice president and chief financial officer
  • Jonathan Gear, president - resources, transportation and CMS

A live webcast and replay of the IHS Markit presentation will be available and can be accessed at https://investor.ihsmarkit.com for 90 days following the event.

About IHS Markit (www.ihsmarkit.com)

IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

IHS Markit is a registered trademark of IHS Markit Ltd. and/or its affiliates. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners © 2019 IHS Markit Ltd. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 4 423 M
EBIT 2019 986 M
Net income 2019 446 M
Debt 2019 5 046 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 67,6x
P/E ratio 2020 43,7x
EV / Sales2019 7,74x
EV / Sales2020 7,36x
Capitalization 29 196 M
Chart IHS MARKIT LTD
Duration : Period :
IHS Markit Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IHS MARKIT LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 73,39  $
Last Close Price 72,81  $
Spread / Highest target 12,6%
Spread / Average Target 0,80%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Todd S. Hyatt Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Yaacov Mutnikas Chief Technology Officer & Chief Data Scientist
Deborah Doyle McWhinney Independent Director
Dinyar S. Devitre Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IHS MARKIT LTD51.78%29 196
S&P GLOBAL INC.56.44%65 230
RELX16.30%46 649
MOODY'S CORPORATION61.20%42 795
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION43.83%35 670
EXPERIAN PLC34.07%29 507
