IHS Markit Ltd    INFO

IHS MARKIT LTD

(INFO)
Industrials Up After Xi's Comments On Trade -- Industrials Roundup

11/22/2019 | 05:08pm EST

Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose after Chinese President Xi Jinping hinted that China was open to a trade deal.

The Chinese premier said the U.S. and China had reached a critical juncture and advocated "strengthening communication" to avoid continuation of the trade war.

"I'm fairly confident that we won't see the December 15 tariffs kick in because that would ultimately penalize the American consumer," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at foreign-exchange brokerage OANDA.

"President Trump is in election mode, so he's not going to do anything that derails the consumer or puts economy at any greater risk of possibly a recession."

The most likely scenario would be "no escalation in tariffs on December 15, but finalization of a Phase One deal still up in the air," said Mr. Moya.

Data company IHS Markit said Friday that its composite Purchasing Managers Index for the U.S., a measure of activity in businesses, posted a four-month high of 51.9 in November, up from 50.9 in October. A level above 50 points to growth in business activity, while a reading below that mark points to contraction.

Manufacturing activity in the central part of the U.S. contracted again in November, same as the previous month, according to the Tenth District Manufacturing Survey, registering negative 3 for November, from the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

