Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  IHS Markit Ltd.    INFO   BMG475671050

IHS MARKIT LTD.

(INFO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oil Storage Vulnerability: Which Countries Have the Least Capacity to Spare as Crude Demand Declines and Supplies Build Up?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/26/2020 | 10:23am EDT
Oil Storage Vulnerability: Which Countries Have the Least Capacity to Spare as Crude Demand Declines and Supplies Build Up?

The volume of available domestic crude oil storage capacity relative to a country's domestic production is a key variable

March 26, 2020


Current global output levels cannot be sustained throughout the second quarter because oil storage capacity will fill up.

IHS Markit estimates that the gap between world oil (liquids) supply and demand will be 7.4 MMb/d for Q1 2020 and 12.4 MMb/d in Q2 2020.

This differential adds up to a first half 2020 surplus of 1.8 billion barrels. That exceeds the upper end of our estimate of available (empty) crude oil storage capacity, which is 1.6 billion.

This means, owing to lack of storage, that more production will be cut or shut in than previously anticipated.

But where will production be forced to go lower-or even shut in?

  • Vulnerability to reduced production and/or shut-ins is not uniform around the world. An important variable that will shape specific outcomes is the volume of available accessible domestic crude oil storage capacity relative to domestic production. To be sure, storage facilities that can be accessed across borders and seas can help alleviate domestic storage shortages. Storage availability will be a larger factor in determining where production gets cut rather than just operating cost breakevens, since there are risks to shutting in production for purely economic reasons, such as reservoir damage in some cases.
  • IHS Markit Crude Oil Markets service measures storage vulnerability by calculating how many days of domestic crude oil production could be placed in available storage. For example, Nigeria is the most vulnerable among the areas we measured. Estimated first-quarter 2020 daily production of 1.9 MMb/d would fill up available local storage in 1.5-2 days if no production is moved onward.
  • Available storage capacity relative to production varies widely. The number of days it would take domestic crude oil production to fill available national or regional storage ranges from Nigeria at the low end to China, which may have as much as 52 days of daily production storage available.
  • Among the three largest oil producers, Russia has the least amount of available storage capacity-about 8 days. Saudi Arabia has 18 days, and the United States has 30 days.

'The current supply/demand gap adds up to a first half 2020 surplus of 1.8 billion barrels. That exceeds the upper end of our estimate of available crude oil storage capacity, which is 1.6 billion. Production is going to have to be reduced or even shut in. It is now a matter of where and by how much.'- Jim Burkhard, vice president and head of oil markets, IHS Markit

To be sure, the rank order of which regions shut in production will likely be more complex than this figure implies. For example, the velocity at which the surplus is materializing is an unprecedented challenge, and not all tanks are available to all parties. Some storage facilities are dedicated to the activities of specific companies. However, an analysis of overall domestic storage availability as a ratio of production does provide a useful metric to determine which producers are vulnerable.

'Those with better access to storage options may fare better than others. Creative storage solutions are likely to emerge, but they are unlikely to make up for the sheer pace and scale of the supply surplus.'- Aaron Brady, vice president, IHS Markit

Full List of Domestic Crude Oil Storage Available by Country:

SORTED SMALLEST TO LARGEST Days of storage
Nigeria 1.5
Brazil 1.6
Ecuador 2.6
Alberta 3.3
Angola 3.9
Norway 4.5
Mexico 6.9
Colombia 7.1
Russia 8.0
United Kingdom 8.7
US PADD 4 12.8
North American system* 17.9
Saudi Arabia 18.0
US PADD 3 20.5
Europe 30.0
United States** 30.2
US PADD 2 38.7
China 52.6

*Western Canada and US PADDs 2, 3, and 4

**All of the United States, PADDS 1-5.

News powered by iR Direct -
Copyright © 2020 Issuer Direct Corporation.
All Rights Reserved.

Disclaimer

IHS Markit Ltd. published this content on 26 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2020 14:22:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on IHS MARKIT LTD.
10:23aOIL STORAGE VULNERABILITY : Which Countries Have the Least Capacity to Spare as ..
PU
03/25THE DAYS THE EARTH STOOD STILL : Global Oil Markets Face Reckoning
PU
03/25IHS MARKIT : Virus hit to UK economy to be worse than 2008's
AQ
03/24IHS MARKIT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
03/24Chevron, IHS Markit rise; Invesco Mortgage, Milestone fall
AQ
03/24IHS MARKIT LTD. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD D..
AQ
03/24IHS MARKIT : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/24THE LATEST : South Africa prepares for lockdown, cases jump
AQ
03/24IHS MARKIT : Reports First Quarter 2020 Results
BU
03/24IHS MARKIT : Shopping rates plunge as Brits' confidence sinks amid outbreak
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 305 M
EBIT 2020 1 328 M
Net income 2020 964 M
Debt 2020 4 586 M
Yield 2020 0,91%
P/E ratio 2020 24,4x
P/E ratio 2021 27,3x
EV / Sales2020 6,46x
EV / Sales2021 6,03x
Capitalization 23 217 M
Chart IHS MARKIT LTD.
Duration : Period :
IHS Markit Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IHS MARKIT LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 68,40  $
Last Close Price 58,20  $
Spread / Highest target 54,6%
Spread / Average Target 17,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan Gear Chief Financial Officer
Yaacov Mutnikas Chief Technology Officer & Chief Data Scientist
Michael Ferreira Vice President-Information Technology
Deborah Doyle McWhinney Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IHS MARKIT LTD.-22.76%23 217
S&P GLOBAL INC.-16.80%54 684
RELX PLC-9.87%39 007
MOODY'S CORPORATION-12.75%38 776
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION-7.14%29 832
EXPERIAN PLC-11.48%24 370
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group