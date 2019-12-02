U.S. Factory Activity Contracted in November

By Sarah Chaney

The U.S. factory sector lost momentum in November, according to Monday's Institute for Supply Management manufacturing index. Here are key takeaways from Monday's report:

--The Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing index decreased to 48.1 in November from 48.3 in October. Readings above 50 indicate activity is expanding across the manufacturing sector, while those below 50 are a sign of contraction. Monday's reading was below economists' expectations for the manufacturing index to log in at 49.4.

--Timothy Fiore, chairman of the ISM's Manufacturing Business Survey Committee, said, "Global trade remains the most significant cross-industry issue."

--A separate index of U.S. manufacturing activity produced by IHS Markit clocked in at 52.6 in November, up from 51.3 in October and the strongest gain since April.

