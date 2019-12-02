Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  IHS Markit Ltd    INFO   BMG475671050

IHS MARKIT LTD

(INFO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

U.S. Factory Activity Contracted in November

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/02/2019 | 10:25am EST

By Sarah Chaney

The U.S. factory sector lost momentum in November, according to Monday's Institute for Supply Management manufacturing index. Here are key takeaways from Monday's report:

--The Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing index decreased to 48.1 in November from 48.3 in October. Readings above 50 indicate activity is expanding across the manufacturing sector, while those below 50 are a sign of contraction. Monday's reading was below economists' expectations for the manufacturing index to log in at 49.4.

--Timothy Fiore, chairman of the ISM's Manufacturing Business Survey Committee, said, "Global trade remains the most significant cross-industry issue."

--A separate index of U.S. manufacturing activity produced by IHS Markit clocked in at 52.6 in November, up from 51.3 in October and the strongest gain since April.

Write to Sarah Chaney at sarah.chaney@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IHS MARKIT LTD
09:37aOil Jumps on Hopes for Extended OPEC Output Cuts
DJ
09:33aCanadian factory activity expands at fastest pace in nine months
RE
09:26aIHS MARKIT : Russia's Manufacturing PMI tumbles to 45.6 in November, worst resul..
AQ
09:01aIHS MARKIT : Turkey's manufacturing PMI remains in contraction territory in Nove..
AQ
04:12aItaly factory activity contracts for 14th month running in November - PMI
RE
04:07aGreek manufacturing growth picks up in November, new orders rise - PMI
RE
04:02aGerman manufacturing contraction eases in November
RE
03:56aFrench manufacturing at five-month high in November - PMI
RE
03:35aSpain manufacturing decline slows in November - PMI
RE
12/01South Korea November factory activity shrinks for 8th month but pressure may ..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 4 423 M
EBIT 2019 986 M
Net income 2019 446 M
Debt 2019 5 046 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 67,5x
P/E ratio 2020 43,6x
EV / Sales2019 7,73x
EV / Sales2020 7,35x
Capitalization 29 132 M
Chart IHS MARKIT LTD
Duration : Period :
IHS Markit Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IHS MARKIT LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 73,67  $
Last Close Price 72,65  $
Spread / Highest target 12,9%
Spread / Average Target 1,40%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Todd S. Hyatt Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Yaacov Mutnikas Chief Technology Officer & Chief Data Scientist
Deborah Doyle McWhinney Independent Director
Dinyar S. Devitre Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IHS MARKIT LTD51.45%29 132
S&P GLOBAL INC.55.73%64 680
RELX15.87%46 787
MOODY'S CORPORATION61.86%42 784
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION40.88%34 938
EXPERIAN PLC34.54%30 111
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group