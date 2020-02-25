Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  IHS Markit Ltd.    INFO   BMG475671050

IHS MARKIT LTD.

(INFO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/25 10:53:13 am
76.64 USD   -1.05%
02/24Markets bet Fed is pushed to cut rates in coronavirus response
RE
02/21Wall St. dragged by coronavirus fears, business data
RE
02/21Consumer Cos Down After Mixed Economic Data -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

U.S. consumer confidence nudges up in February

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/25/2020 | 10:24am EST
Shoppers carry bags in New York's Herald Square

U.S. consumer confidence edged up in February, suggesting a steady pace of consumer spending that could support the economy despite growing fears over the impact of the fast spreading coronavirus, which have roiled financial markets.

The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index ticked up to a reading of 130.7 this month from a downwardly revised 130.4 in January. The index was previously reported at 131.6 in January. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast it edging up to 132.0 in February. The survey made no mention of the coronavirus.

The survey's present situation measure, based on consumers' assessment of current business and labor market conditions, fell to 165.1 this month from 173.9 in January. The expectations index based on consumers' short-term outlook for income, business and labor market conditions rose this month.

The report came on the heels of a survey by data firm IHS Markit last Friday showing its flash Composite PMI Output Index, which tracks the U.S. manufacturing and services sectors, contracted to a 76-month low in February. IHS Markit attributed the plunge in the Composite PMI below the 50 threshold to the coronavirus outbreak, which it said was hurting travel and tourism industries, as well as disrupting supply chains.

(Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on IHS MARKIT LTD.
02/24Markets bet Fed is pushed to cut rates in coronavirus response
RE
02/21Wall St. dragged by coronavirus fears, business data
RE
02/21Consumer Cos Down After Mixed Economic Data -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
02/21Stocks slip as coronavirus fears spur safe-haven buying
RE
02/21Coronavirus fears, U.S. business data drag down Wall Street
RE
02/21Stocks slip as coronavirus fears spur safe-haven buying
RE
02/21Stocks slip as coronavirus fears spur safe-haven buying
RE
02/21IHS MARKIT : Stocks sink, Treasury prices soar as investors seek safety
AQ
02/21Dollar dented as data disappoints; yen catches a safety bid
RE
02/21Dollar dented as data disappoints; yen catches a safety bid
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 575 M
EBIT 2020 1 058 M
Net income 2020 673 M
Debt 2020 4 547 M
Yield 2020 0,55%
P/E ratio 2020 46,1x
P/E ratio 2021 38,4x
EV / Sales2020 7,65x
EV / Sales2021 7,15x
Capitalization 30 434 M
Chart IHS MARKIT LTD.
Duration : Period :
IHS Markit Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IHS MARKIT LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 82,20  $
Last Close Price 77,45  $
Spread / Highest target 17,5%
Spread / Average Target 6,13%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan Gear Chief Financial Officer
Yaacov Mutnikas Chief Technology Officer & Chief Data Scientist
Michael Ferreira Vice President-Information Technology
Deborah Doyle McWhinney Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IHS MARKIT LTD.2.79%30 434
EXPERIAN PLC8.78%32 269
HITHINK FLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO LTD--.--%11 267
EUROMONEY INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR PLC-12.60%1 583
DONNELLEY FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC.-15.76%303
WALLSTREET:ONLINE AG1.57%94
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group