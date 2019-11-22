Log in
IHS Markit Ltd    INFO

U.S. factory and services activity quicken in November: Markit

11/22/2019 | 09:53am EST
U.S. manufacturing output accelerated in November to its fastest pace in seven months and services activity also picked up more than expected, a survey of purchasing managers showed on Friday in a sign of the continued resilience of the U.S. economy in the face of the U.S.-China trade war and other headwinds.

IHS Markit said its "flash" purchasing managers index for manufacturing rose to 52.2 in November from a final reading of 51.3 in October, while its preliminary services PMI increased to 51.6 this month from 50.6 last month.

Both indexes were at their highest since April and were modestly above the median forecasts among economists polled by Reuters. A reading above 50 signals expansion, while one below that mark indicates a contraction in activity.

Markit's flash composite index, a blend of the two, rose to 51.9 from 50.9 in October and reaching its highest level since July.

The U.S. economy has slowed this year from 2018's brisk pace that had been fueled by $1.5 trillion in stimulus from tax cuts and spending. In the third quarter, the economy expanded at a 1.9% annualized rate, and some recent data suggest the pace has slowed further in the fourth quarter as businesses hold back on investment due to uncertainty spawned by U.S. President Donald Trump's trade war with China and weak demand from abroad.

The U.S. Federal Reserve has cut interest rates three times since July in a bid to prevent the economy, now in a record 11th straight year of expansion, from slipping into recession. No more rate cuts are expected in the near term, however.

The recent weakness has been most pronounced on the manufacturing side of the economy, while the vast services sector, fueled by near-record low unemployment and healthy consumer spending, has proven more resilient.

(Reporting By Dan Burns; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 4 424 M
EBIT 2019 968 M
Net income 2019 446 M
Debt 2019 4 987 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 66,5x
P/E ratio 2020 42,9x
EV / Sales2019 7,62x
EV / Sales2020 7,25x
Capitalization 28 719 M
Chart IHS MARKIT LTD
Duration : Period :
IHS Markit Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IHS MARKIT LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 72,94  $
Last Close Price 71,62  $
Spread / Highest target 11,7%
Spread / Average Target 1,84%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Todd S. Hyatt Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Yaacov Mutnikas Chief Technology Officer & Chief Data Scientist
Deborah Doyle McWhinney Independent Director
Dinyar S. Devitre Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IHS MARKIT LTD49.30%28 719
S&P GLOBAL INC.57.76%64 617
RELX13.21%45 638
MOODY'S CORPORATION60.05%42 307
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION44.41%35 838
EXPERIAN PLC28.35%28 387
