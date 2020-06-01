Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  IHS Markit Ltd.    INFO   BMG475671050

IHS MARKIT LTD.

(INFO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UK factories suffer sharp fall in May, but less than in April - PMI

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/01/2020 | 04:45am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in London

British manufacturers saw another sharp downturn in May but the pace of the slump eased off from April's record fall as the coronavirus shutdown brought much of the economy to a halt, a survey confirmed on Monday.

May's final IHS Markit/CIPS Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) came in at 40.7, little changed from a preliminary reading of 40.6 and far below the 50 level above which the index would signal growth.

The reading was up from 32.6 in April, suggesting the sector was not declining as fast as before.

The PMI's output component -- which IHS Markit has said previously gives a better picture of the decline -- rose to 35.0 from 16.3.

New working practices, doubts about how long coronavirus restrictions would last, weak demand and Brexit worries would slow the recovery, IHS Markit director Rob Dobson said.

"This will make the 'new normal' one of the toughest recovery environments many manufacturers will ever have to face," he added.

The rate of decline in employment in manufacturing was the second most severe on record after April's plunge.

Pockets of growth were mostly linked to healthcare and personal protection equipment, but some firms reported signs of new inflows of business as clients began to reopen and lockdowns around the world were relaxed.

Britain's dominant services sector has been hit even harder by the lockdown restrictions. A final version of the PMI for services firms in the country is due to be published on Wednesday.

- Detailed PMI data are only available under licence from IHS Markit and customers need to apply for a licence.

To subscribe to the full data, click on the link below: https://www.ihsmarkit.com/about/contact-us.html

For further information, please phone IHS Markit on +800 6275 4800 or email economics@ihsmarkit.com

(Reporting by William Schomberg; Editing by Catherine Evans)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on IHS MARKIT LTD.
04:24aCzech, Polish PMIs remain deep in red as factories wait on orders rebound
RE
05/28U.S. Economy Contracted 5% in First Quarter, Slightly Steeper Than Initial Es..
DJ
05/27IHS MARKIT : Collapse in Demand Due to COVID-19 Weakens Engineering and Construc..
PU
05/27IHS MARKIT : Momentum CRM Announces Integration With automotiveMastermind's Mark..
PR
05/26Lithium producers must wait as pandemic slows electric vehicle revolution
RE
05/22SIGNS OF RECOVERY : Chinese Oil Demand Near 90 Percent of Prior Year Levels
PU
05/22IHS MARKIT : Turndown of US LNG is Underway
PU
05/22Angola's oil exploration evaporates as COVID-19 overshadows historic reforms
RE
05/22Angola's oil exploration evaporates as COVID-19 overshadows historic reforms
RE
05/21IHS MARKIT : “Great Shut-in” Hits North America—U.S. Oil Produ..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 299 M - -
Net income 2020 930 M - -
Net Debt 2020 4 609 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 30,0x
Yield 2020 0,78%
Capitalization 27 709 M 27 709 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 7,52x
Nbr of Employees 15 500
Free-Float 77,4%
Chart IHS MARKIT LTD.
Duration : Period :
IHS Markit Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IHS MARKIT LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 69,89 $
Last Close Price 69,46 $
Spread / Highest target 29,6%
Spread / Average Target 0,63%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan Gear Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Yaacov Mutnikas Chief Technology Officer & Chief Data Scientist
Michael Ferreira Vice President-Information Technology
Deborah Doyle McWhinney Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IHS MARKIT LTD.-7.82%27 709
EXPERIAN PLC10.23%31 223
HITHINK ROYALFLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO., LTD.-1.67%8 082
EUROMONEY INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR PLC-43.70%974
DONNELLEY FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC.-22.16%275
WALLSTREET:ONLINE AG4.31%106
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group