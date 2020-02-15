automotiveMastermind : Donates $10,000 to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Vegas

Log in
02/15/2020 | 08:33pm EST

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- automotiveMastermind, part of IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) and a leading provider of predictive analytics and marketing automation solutions for dealerships and manufacturers, has donated $10,000 to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Vegas (RMHC Las Vegas). automotiveMastermind donated $100 for each dealership that participated in a product demonstration of the company's sales platform, Market EyeQ, during the 2020 National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Show, taking place at the Las Vegas Convention Center from Feb. 15-17.

"Mastermind has always been committed to giving back to the community and promoting health and wellness for children and their families," said Marco Schnabl co-founder and CEO of automotiveMastermind. "Last year, we supported the RMHC chapter near our New York City headquarters, and we wanted to strengthen the relationship nationally by partnering with the Las Vegas chapter for this year's NADA Show. The automotive dealership industry has a long history of supporting communities through various charitable donations, and with the entire industry in Las Vegas for the NADA Show, we wanted to find a way to help families local to this area."

Mastermind employees also participated in the RMHC Lunch is on Us! program, decorating 100 lunch bags for volunteers to pack lunches for families staying with their children in Las Vegas area hospitals. There are nearly 800 lunches delivered to families each week.

"The impact of donations like automotiveMastermind's is long-lasting," said Alyson McCarthy, chief executive officer at RMHC Las Vegas. "This will help feed and care for families during their stay with us. For example, a gift of $10,000 would provide breakfast every day for four years for families staying at the house. The longevity of the donation will not be forgotten."

"The donation to RHMC is part of our Mastermind Gives Back Program that we implemented in 2019, which has seen tremendous engagement from our Mastermind team," said Schnabl. "It was a unanimous decision to work with organizations dedicated to helping children and families. The Ronald McDonald House Charities' mission is perfectly aligned to that focus, and I am humbled that we have been able to help so many families."

About automotiveMastermind
 Founded in 2012, automotiveMastermind, part of IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO), is a leading provider of predictive analytics and marketing automation solutions for the automotive industry. Market EyeQ by Mastermind is the single sales platform to identify, communicate with and close every buyer in a local market. Mastermind is headquartered in New York City and San Francisco. For more information, visit automotivemastermind.com. Based in London, IHS Markit is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotivemastermind-donates-10-000-to-ronald-mcdonald-house-charities-of-greater-las-vegas-301005727.html

SOURCE automotiveMastermind


© PRNewswire 2020
