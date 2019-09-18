Log in
II-VI, INC.

(IIVI)
II-VI Incorporated Executive to Present Invited Talk at ECOC Market Focus 2019

09/18/2019 | 05:00pm EDT

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II‐VI Incorporated (Nasdaq:IIVI), a leading provider of optical solutions for networks, today announced that Dr. Sanjai Parthasarathi, Chief Marketing Officer, will be an invited speaker in the New Markets track at ECOC Market Focus 2019 in Dublin on September 25 at 10:55 a.m. CET.

Dr. Parthasarathi will share his unique perspective on Photonic Innovations Enabling Transformational Megatrends in New Markets during his invited talk. The ECOC Market Focus, a selection of on-trend presentations from leading professionals in optical communications, has grown to become one of the highlights of ECOC, the annual European Conference on Optical Communication.

II-VI will exhibit at ECOC 2019 in booth #467 and will showcase the most recent additions to its broad portfolio of differentiated solutions for optical networks.  II-VI’s product showcase includes one of the industry’s broadest and most vertically integrated portfolios of products for ROADM line cards and highly compact optical amplifier solutions tailored to enable high bit rate DWDM transceivers.

About II-VI Incorporated

II-VI Incorporated, a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for diversified applications in communications, materials processing, aerospace & defense, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, consumer electronics, and automotive markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, the Company has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. The Company produces a wide variety of application-specific photonic and electronic materials and components, and deploys them in various forms, including integrated with advanced software to support our customers. For more information, please visit us at www.ii-vi.com.

CONTACT:
Mark Lourie
Vice President, Corporate Communications
corporate.communications@ii-vi.com
www.ii-vi.com/contact-us

