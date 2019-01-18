Log in
II-VI Incorporated Introduces 405 nm Laser for Biomedical Instruments

01/18/2019 | 08:01am EST

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II‐VI Incorporated (Nasdaq: IIVI), a leader in laser systems, today announced the extension of its compact, low noise QOMO laser series for analytical instruments in life sciences, including for flow cytometers, confocal microscopes and biomedical imaging applications.

II-VI Introduces 405 nm Laser for Biomedical Instruments
The extremely stable, low noise, optical output power of II-VI’s QOMO laser enhances the measurement sensitivity of next generation flow cytometers, enabling greater accuracy and faster measurements.


II-VI’s QOMO laser in now available at 405 nm, in addition to the existing laser wavelengths of 488, 638 and 660 nm. The extremely stable, low noise, optical output power of II-VI’s QOMO laser enhances the measurement sensitivity of next generation flow cytometers, enabling greater accuracy and faster measurements.

“Our lasers enable high measurement sensitivity in flow cytometers, which is critical to accurately identify residual traces of target cells or markers,” said Chris Koeppen, Vice President of II-VI Industrial Laser Group. “This laser leverages II-VI’s well-established hardware and software platform with decades of field-proven reliability in optical networks.”

The QOMO laser is a very cost effective solution due to its vertical integration of components manufactured in house, including semiconductor lasers, optics and thermo-electric coolers. The laser spot size and beam geometry can be configured to match a wide variety of analytical instrument designs and can achieve up to 150 mW of output power.

II-VI’s broad portfolio of products for flow cytometry includes optics and filters for fluorescence spectroscopy in the visible and ultraviolet wavelength ranges, as well as sheath cells and precision air and fluid temperature control systems based on thermo-electric coolers.

II-VI will showcase its broad portfolio of engineered materials, lasers and optics, for materials processing, life sciences, consumer electronics and automotive applications at the following upcoming conferences:

  • SPIE BIOS Expo, San Francisco, CA, Feb. 2-3, 2019, Booth #8543, on biomedical optics
  • SPIE Photonics West, San Francisco, CA, Feb. 5-7, 2019, Booth #1840, on photonics
  • EALA - European Automotive Laser Applications 2019, Bad Nauheim, Germany, Feb. 12-13, 2019, Booth #3, on laser-based processes for future car body productions

About II-VI Incorporated

II-VI Incorporated, a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for diversified applications in the industrial, optical communications, military, life sciences, semiconductor equipment, and consumer markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, the Company has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. The Company produces a wide variety of application-specific photonic and electronic materials and components, and deploys them in various forms, including integrated with advanced software to support our customers. For more information, please visit us at www.ii-vi.com.

CONTACT:   Mark Lourie
                     Director of Corporate Communications
                     mark.lourie@ii-vi.com
                     www.ii-vi.com/contact-us

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5e5f23b9-eece-45ed-be3b-e67467b740d4

II-VI-Logo-150x150.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
II-VI, INC.3.70%2 127
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.--.--%31 638
AMPHENOL0.41%24 658
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO LTD--.--%9 058
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC0.55%7 066
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO LTD--.--%3 755
