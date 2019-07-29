Log in
II VI : Incorporated Schedules FY 2019 Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End Conference Call

07/29/2019

II-VI Incorporated (Nasdaq:IIVI) today announced that it intends to hold a live webcast and conference call on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. EDT to review the Company's fiscal 2019 fourth quarter and fiscal year end results for the period ended June 30, 2019. The call will be hosted by Mary Jane Raymond, Chief Financial Officer, and Dr. Vincent D. (Chuck) Mattera, Jr., Chief Executive Officer.

The fourth quarter and fiscal year end results will be released before the market opens on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, and will be posted on the Company's web site at www.ii-vi.com/investor-relations.

Webcast URL:
Individuals wishing to participate in the webcast can access the event at the Company's web site by visiting www.ii-vi.com/investors-events or via https://tinyurl.com/IIVIQ4FY19Earnings.

Conference call numbers:
If you wish to participate in the conference call, please dial (877) 316-5288 for U.S. calls, and (734) 385-4977 for international calls. To join the conference call, please enter ID# 1286517, then provide your name and company affiliation.

Conference call replay:
The conference call will be recorded, and a replay will be available to interested parties who are unable to attend the live call. This service will be available until 11:59 p.m. EDT on Friday, August 16, 2019, by dialing (855) 859-2056 for U.S. calls and (404) 537-3406 for international calls, and entering ID# 1286517.

Disclaimer

II-VI Incorporated published this content on 29 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2019 12:24:06 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 348 M
EBIT 2019 149 M
Net income 2019 105 M
Debt 2019 242 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 25,4x
P/E ratio 2020 18,7x
EV / Sales2019 2,08x
EV / Sales2020 1,73x
Capitalization 2 567 M
