II-VI Incorporated to Present and Showcase a Broad Range of Innovations at OFC 2019

0
03/01/2019 | 08:01am EST

PITTSBURGH, March 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II‐VI Incorporated (Nasdaq:IIVI), a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, today announced that it will present and exhibit new products at the Optical Fiber Communication Conference and Exhibition (OFC) in San Diego, California, on March 5-7, 2019, in Booth #4312.

II-VI to Present and Showcase a Broad Range of Innovations at OFC 2019
Visit II-VI at the Optical Fiber Communication Conference and Exhibition (OFC) in San Diego, California, on March 5-7, 2019, in Booth #4312.


Participation in OFC Panel:

High-volume Applications of 3D Sensing in Consumer and Automotive Markets
Dr. Sanjai Parthasarathi, Vice President, Strategic Marketing, II-VI Photonics
Exhibit Hall E, Expo Theater II
Thursday, March 7, 2019, 14:30 – 16:00

New Products Showcase:

Wavelength Management Solutions for 5G Optical Access Networks:

  • Twin 1x4/1x5 Edge Wavelength Selective Switch (WSS) Modules: II-VI’s new edge WSS is cost optimized to meet the 100 GHz fixed grid and low port count requirements for reconfigurable wireless back-haul networks.
  • O/E-band Interleavers: II-VI’s new interleavers leverage the vertical integration of crystal growth, precision surfacing, advanced coatings and micro assemblies to achieve a cost effective and compact solution for front-haul and back-haul networks.
  • Wideband Wavelength Division Multiplexer (WDM) Filters: II-VI’s wideband filters feature a 3 dB bandwidth of 75 GHz that enables low-cost transceivers, with loose wavelength tolerances, to be deployed in cost-sensitive front-haul and back-haul networks. 

Products for Undersea Networks:

  • 800 mW High Reliability Pump Lasers: II-VI’s undersea pump lasers achieve the highest commercially available output power of 800 mW, with record-high electrical-to-optical conversion efficiency, enabling a significantly lower cost per bit of undersea transmission.
  • Wavelength Selective Switch (WSS) Modules: The ultra-high reliability of II-VI’s liquid crystal based WSS modules has been demonstrated with more than a decade of high volume deployments in terrestrial networks. II-VI’s liquid crystal technology enables low port count WSS modules to be deployed at branching points in undersea networks. 

Lasers for Datacom Transceivers:

  • VCSEL Arrays for 400 GbE: II-VI’s 8-element VCSEL arrays can be modulated at 56 Gb/s using 4-level pulse amplitude modulation (PAM4) to achieve a combined 400 Gb/s over short reach multimode links. 

Field Test Instruments:

About II-VI Incorporated

II-VI Incorporated, a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for diversified applications in the industrial, optical communications, military, life sciences, semiconductor equipment, and consumer markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, the Company has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. The Company produces a wide variety of application-specific photonic and electronic materials and components, and deploys them in various forms, including integrated with advanced software to support our customers. For more information, please visit us at www.ii-vi.com.

CONTACT:
Mark Lourie
Director of Corporate Communications
mark.lourie@ii-vi.com
www.ii-vi.com/contact-us

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d676640f-ff9d-499c-9588-17a37d90a2de 

II-VI-Logo-150x150.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
