Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  II-VI, Inc.    IIVI

II-VI, INC.

(IIVI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

II VI : incorporated announces reclassified segment information under its realigned organizational structure

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2019 | 05:02pm EDT

As of July 1, 2019, II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ: IIVI) ('II-VI' or the 'Company') has realigned its organizational structure into two reporting segments: (i) Compound Semiconductors and (ii) Photonic Solutions, for the purpose of making operational decisions and assessing financial performance. The Company will report financial information under these new reporting segments in fiscal 2020.

This press release should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included in the Company's 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Reclassified Select Segment Information

The following information includes segment revenues, segment operating income and operating margin and segment adjusted operating income and margin. Segment operating income is defined as earnings before income taxes, interest expense and other expense or income, net. All adjusted amounts exclude certain non-GAAP adjustments for share-based compensation, acquired amortization expense, certain one-time transaction expenses and the impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. The Book to Bill ratio is calculated by dividing orders the Company expects to convert to revenue within the next twelve months by revenues recognized during the period.

The following information represents the reclassified select segment information for the periods presented ($000, except for %).

Disclaimer

II-VI Incorporated published this content on 18 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2019 21:01:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on II-VI, INC.
05:02pII VI : incorporated announces reclassified segment information under its realig..
PU
05:00pII-VI Incorporated Executive to Present Invited Talk at ECOC Market Focus 201..
GL
04:30pII-VI Incorporated Introduces 400 mW Micro-Pump Laser for High-Temperature Op..
GL
04:08pII-VI INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09/12II-VI Incorporated and LITE-ON Sign Strategic Partnership Agreement for Volum..
GL
09/06FINISAR : Announces First Quarter of Fiscal 2020 Financial Results
AQ
08/28II-VI INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
08/23Pending mergers and acquisitions involving U.S. firms that need Chinese appro..
RE
08/22II-VI INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and ..
AQ
08/16II VI : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 456 M
EBIT 2020 179 M
Net income 2020 128 M
Debt 2020 169 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 20,2x
P/E ratio 2021 16,3x
EV / Sales2020 1,89x
EV / Sales2021 1,64x
Capitalization 2 578 M
Chart II-VI, INC.
Duration : Period :
II-VI, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends II-VI, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 47,55  $
Last Close Price 40,52  $
Spread / Highest target 30,8%
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vincent D. Mattera President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Francis J. Kramer Chairman
Gary Alan Kapusta Chief Operating Officer
Mary Jane Raymond Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Giovanni Barbarossa CTO & President-Laser Solution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
II-VI, INC.24.83%2 578
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.--.--%33 386
AMPHENOL CORPORATION17.35%28 281
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO LTD--.--%19 662
IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION25.23%7 548
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC-11.33%6 226
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group