Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  II-VI Incorporated    IIVI

II-VI INCORPORATED

(IIVI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

II-VI Incorporated Wins 2020 Raytheon Supplier Excellence Program Premier Award

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/29/2020 | 08:01am EDT

PITTSBURGH, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II‐VI Incorporated (Nasdaq:IIVI), a leader in engineered materials and photonic solutions for aerospace and defense, today announced that it has won the 2020 Raytheon Supplier Excellence Program Premier Award.

“This award demonstrates that II-VI is uniquely positioned to meet the critical and complex design, engineering, and production requirements of customers in the aerospace and defense industry,” said Andrew Riser, Vice President, II-VI Aerospace & Defense. “I am proud of our team’s outstanding performance, contribution, and support to Raytheon’s programs.”

II-VI leverages its broad portfolio of high-power semiconductor lasers and engineered materials, as well as its precision optical assembly capabilities, to deliver subsystems that enable mission-critical applications for the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), including in high-energy lasers and contested space applications. For over 50 years, II-VI Aerospace and Defense has demonstrated its field-proven capabilities and products on nearly every major U.S. DoD platform.

II‐VI received the award for its work supporting Raytheon Company in 2019. In April 2020, Raytheon Company merged with United Technologies to form Raytheon Technologies.

About II-VI Incorporated

II-VI Incorporated, a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for diversified applications in communications, materials processing, aerospace & defense, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, consumer electronics, and automotive markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, the Company has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. The Company produces a wide variety of application-specific photonic and electronic materials and components, and deploys them in various forms, including integrated with advanced software to support our customers. For more information, please visit us at www.ii-vi.com.

CONTACT:Mark Lourie
 Vice President, Corporate Communications
 corporate.communications@ii-vi.com
 www.ii-vi.com/contact-us

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on II-VI INCORPORATED
08:01aII-VI Incorporated Wins 2020 Raytheon Supplier Excellence Program Premier Awa..
GL
04/28II-VI Incorporated to Webcast FY 2020 Third-Quarter Conference Call
GL
03/23II-VI Incorporated Ramps Manufacturing Capacity of Components and Subassembli..
GL
03/09II-VI Incorporated Unveils Industry's First Pluggable Optical Line Subsystem ..
GL
03/04II-VI INCORPORATED : 's 25 Gbps Wavelength-Tunable Transceivers for 5G Fronthaul..
AQ
03/03II-VI Incorporated Introduces 400G CFP2-DCO Pluggable Transceivers for High-S..
GL
03/02II-VI Incorporated Unveils Industry's First IC-TROSA 64 Gbaud Coherent Optics..
GL
02/28II-VI Thought Leaders to Present at the OIDA Executive Forum and at OFC 2020
GL
02/27II-VI INCORPORATED : to Webcast Investor Event at OFC 2020, March 10 in San Dieg..
AQ
02/27II-VI Incorporated to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media, an..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 203 M
EBIT 2020 227 M
Net income 2020 -192 M
Debt 2020 1 900 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -14,9x
P/E ratio 2021 32,7x
EV / Sales2020 2,22x
EV / Sales2021 1,79x
Capitalization 2 993 M
Chart II-VI INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
II-VI Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends II-VI INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 37,89  $
Last Close Price 32,87  $
Spread / Highest target 82,5%
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vincent D. Mattera Chief Executive Officer & Director
Walter R. Bashaw President
Francis J. Kramer Chairman
Mary Jane Raymond Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Christopher Koeppen Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
II-VI INCORPORATED-2.38%2 993
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.0.13%34 768
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.5.54%34 481
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-19.13%26 139
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.5.41%10 298
IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION-9.54%6 966
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group