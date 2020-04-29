II-VI Incorporated Wins 2020 Raytheon Supplier Excellence Program Premier Award

PITTSBURGH, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II‐VI Incorporated (Nasdaq:IIVI), a leader in engineered materials and photonic solutions for aerospace and defense, today announced that it has won the 2020 Raytheon Supplier Excellence Program Premier Award.



“This award demonstrates that II-VI is uniquely positioned to meet the critical and complex design, engineering, and production requirements of customers in the aerospace and defense industry,” said Andrew Riser, Vice President, II-VI Aerospace & Defense. “I am proud of our team’s outstanding performance, contribution, and support to Raytheon’s programs.”

II-VI leverages its broad portfolio of high-power semiconductor lasers and engineered materials, as well as its precision optical assembly capabilities, to deliver subsystems that enable mission-critical applications for the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), including in high-energy lasers and contested space applications. For over 50 years, II-VI Aerospace and Defense has demonstrated its field-proven capabilities and products on nearly every major U.S. DoD platform.

II‐VI received the award for its work supporting Raytheon Company in 2019. In April 2020, Raytheon Company merged with United Technologies to form Raytheon Technologies.

About II-VI Incorporated

II-VI Incorporated, a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for diversified applications in communications, materials processing, aerospace & defense, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, consumer electronics, and automotive markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, the Company has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. The Company produces a wide variety of application-specific photonic and electronic materials and components, and deploys them in various forms, including integrated with advanced software to support our customers. For more information, please visit us at www.ii-vi.com .

CONTACT: Mark Lourie Vice President, Corporate Communications corporate.communications@ii-vi.com www.ii-vi.com/contact-us



