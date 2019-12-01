Log in
II VI Incorporated : Wins Awards for Core Supplier and Outstanding Quality from Hisense

12/01/2019

II‐VI Incorporated (Nasdaq:IIVI), a leading supplier of optoelectronic devices and micro-optics, today announced that it has won two supplier awards from Hisense.

At a supplier event hosted by Hisense, II-VI was presented with two Core Supplier and Outstanding Quality awards by Hisense Broadband Chairman Weiping Huang. The awards are in recognition of II-VI's high-speed VCSELs for short-reach datacom transceivers and active optical cables (AOCs), as well as microfilters and assemblies for long-reach datacom transceivers. Hisense recognized II-VI for supporting their ability to meet the sustained demand for their datacom products, which is driven by the global buildout of the cloud infrastructure, particularly in China where the hyperscale datacenter footprint is growing rapidly.

'We are very proud to receive our third award from Hisense in three years, in recognition of our ability to be a reliable partner and scalable supplier of high-speed VCSEL devices,' said Dr. Karlheinz Gulden, Vice President, Laser Devices and Systems Business Unit. 'We look forward to expanding our strong relationship with Hisense now that II-VI offers one of the most complete portfolios of optoelectronics in the industry, based on world-class gallium arsenide and indium phosphide technology platforms, which will enable datacenter upgrades to 200G and 400G.'

'This Hisense award is an honor and a strong testament to our micro-optics technology platform differentiated by its very low loss performance, especially compared with other alternatives in silicon photonics,' said Dr. Guanglong Yu, Vice President, Advanced Optics Business Unit. 'Our precision thin-film coatings technology platform has long proven its low-cost and high-volume capabilities, with hundreds of millions of filters deployed in fiber-to-the-home networks worldwide. Enabled by high-volume automated assembly manufacturing, it is again the technology of choice for wavelength multiplexing and demultiplexing in long-reach Ethernet transceivers.'

II-VI offers one of the most complete portfolios of optical components and subsystems in the industry for 100 m to 10 km intra-datacenter applications. These high-speed products include vertical cavity surface-emitting lasers (VCSELs), high-speed directly modulated lasers (DMLs) and electro-optically modulated edge-emitting lasers (EMLs), high-speed and monitoring photodetectors, micro-optics and micro-optic subassemblies, as well as driver electronics chip sets.

Disclaimer

II-VI Incorporated published this content on 01 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2019 15:47:03 UTC
