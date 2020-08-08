Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NSE India Stock Exchange  >  IIFL Finance Limited    IIFL   INE530B01024

IIFL FINANCE LIMITED

(IIFL)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote NSE India Stock Exchange - 08/07
68.95 INR   -1.64%
06:34aIIFL FINANCE : Confirmation regarding payment of interest_Public
PU
08/05IIFL FINANCE : Confirmation regarding payment of interest_Public
PU
03/19IIFL FINANCE LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IIFL Finance : Confirmation regarding payment of interest_Public

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/08/2020 | 06:34am EDT

August 08, 2020

The Manager,

The Manager,

Listing Department,

Listing Department,

BSE Limited,

The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Tower,

Exchange Plaza, 5 Floor, Plot C/1, G Block,

Dalal Street,

Bandra - Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),

Mumbai 400 001.

Mumbai 400 051.

BSE Scrip Code: 532636

NSE Symbol: IIFL

Subject: Confirmation regarding payment of interest on Non-Convertible Debentures issued to public.

Dear Sir/ Madam,

With reference to Regulation 57 (1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the details of Interest (due and paid) on Non-Convertible Debentures of the Company issued to public are as under:

Sr.

Nature of Securities

ISIN

Due date of Payment

Date of Payment of

No.

of Interest

Interest

1.

Secured Rated Listed Redeemable

INE866I07CD6

August 07, 2020

August 07, 2020

Non-Convertible Debentures

Series III

2.

Unsecured Rated Listed Redeemable

INE866I08279

August 07, 2020

August 07, 2020

Non-Convertible Debentures - Series

V

Kindly take the above information on record and oblige.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For IIFL Finance Limited

(Formerly known as IIFL Holdings Limited)

JAYESH RAGHUNANDAN SHARMA

Digitally signed by JAYESH RAGHUNANDAN SHARMA Date: 2020.08.08 14:22:38 +05'30'

____________________________

Jayesh Sharma Company Secretary Place: Mumbai

IIFL Finance Limited (formerly known as IIFL Holdings Limited)

CIN No.: L67100MH1995PLC093797

Corporate Office - 802, 8th Floor, Hub Town Solaris, N.S. Phadke Marg, Vijay Nagar, Andheri East, Mumbai 400069

Tel: (91-22) 6788 1000 .Fax: (91-22) 6788 1010

Regd. Office - IIFL House, Sun Infotech Park, Road No. 16V, Plot No. B-23, Thane Industrial Area, Wagle Estate, Thane - 400604 Tel: (91-22)

41035000. Fax: (91-22) 25806654 E-mail: csteam@iifl.com Website: www.iifl.com

Disclaimer

IIFL Holdings Ltd. published this content on 08 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2020 10:33:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on IIFL FINANCE LIMITED
06:34aIIFL FINANCE : Confirmation regarding payment of interest_Public
PU
08/05IIFL FINANCE : Confirmation regarding payment of interest_Public
PU
03/19IIFL FINANCE LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2019IIFL HOLDINGS LTD : Spin off
FA
2019IIFL HOLDINGS LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018IIFL : Fund Investing in India IPO, Pre-IPO Opportunities; Collects USD 1.1 bn S..
BU
2017IIFL : Update on Demerger IIFL Holdings Limited
PU
2017IIFL : Q1FY18 Press Release
PU
2017NEWSPAPER NOTICE : Transfer of equity shares to demat account of IEPF Authority
PU
2017IIFL : Update on proposed demerger of 5Paisa Digital Undertaking
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 24 779 M 331 M 331 M
Net income 2020 5 018 M 66,9 M 66,9 M
Net Debt 2020 248 B 3 303 M 3 303 M
P/E ratio 2020 5,60x
Yield 2020 3,03%
Capitalization 26 087 M 348 M 348 M
EV / Sales 2019 15,4x
EV / Sales 2020 11,1x
Nbr of Employees 21 941
Free-Float 26,5%
Chart IIFL FINANCE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
IIFL Finance Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IIFL FINANCE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Venkataraman Rajamani Managing Director
Nirmal Bhanwarlal Jain Executive Chairman
Vinod Lalwani Head-Operations & Customer Services
Rajesh Rajak Chief Financial Officer
Balaji R. Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IIFL FINANCE LIMITED-50.77%348
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED0.00%27 715
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES-39.41%15 747
ORIX CORPORATION-30.23%14 877
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-34.21%13 829
MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED59.83%6 506
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group