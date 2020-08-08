IIFL Finance : Confirmation regarding payment of interest_Public

August 08, 2020

The Manager, The Manager, Listing Department, Listing Department, BSE Limited, The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Tower, Exchange Plaza, 5 Floor, Plot C/1, G Block, Dalal Street, Bandra - Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai 400 001. Mumbai 400 051. BSE Scrip Code: 532636 NSE Symbol: IIFL

Subject: Confirmation regarding payment of interest on Non-Convertible Debentures issued to public.

Dear Sir/ Madam,

With reference to Regulation 57 (1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the details of Interest (due and paid) on Non-Convertible Debentures of the Company issued to public are as under:

Sr. Nature of Securities ISIN Due date of Payment Date of Payment of No. of Interest Interest 1. Secured Rated Listed Redeemable INE866I07CD6 August 07, 2020 August 07, 2020 Non-Convertible Debentures Series III 2. Unsecured Rated Listed Redeemable INE866I08279 August 07, 2020 August 07, 2020 Non-Convertible Debentures - Series V

Kindly take the above information on record and oblige.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For IIFL Finance Limited

(Formerly known as IIFL Holdings Limited)