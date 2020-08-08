IIFL Finance : Confirmation regarding payment of interest_Public
0
08/08/2020 | 06:34am EDT
August 08, 2020
The Manager,
The Manager,
Listing Department,
Listing Department,
BSE Limited,
The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.,
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Tower,
Exchange Plaza, 5 Floor, Plot C/1, G Block,
Dalal Street,
Bandra - Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),
Mumbai 400 001.
Mumbai 400 051.
BSE Scrip Code: 532636
NSE Symbol: IIFL
Subject: Confirmation regarding payment of interest on Non-Convertible Debentures issued to public.
Dear Sir/ Madam,
With reference to Regulation 57 (1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the details of Interest (due and paid) on Non-Convertible Debentures of the Company issued to public are as under:
Sr.
Nature of Securities
ISIN
Due date of Payment
Date of Payment of
No.
of Interest
Interest
1.
Secured Rated Listed Redeemable
INE866I07CD6
August 07, 2020
August 07, 2020
Non-Convertible Debentures
Series III
2.
Unsecured Rated Listed Redeemable
INE866I08279
August 07, 2020
August 07, 2020
Non-Convertible Debentures - Series
V
Kindly take the above information on record and oblige.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For IIFL Finance Limited
(Formerly known as IIFL Holdings Limited)
JAYESH RAGHUNANDAN SHARMA
Digitally signed by JAYESH RAGHUNANDAN SHARMA Date: 2020.08.08 14:22:38 +05'30'
____________________________
Jayesh Sharma Company Secretary Place: Mumbai
IIFL Finance Limited (formerly known as IIFL Holdings Limited)
IIFL Holdings Ltd. published this content on 08 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2020 10:33:06 UTC