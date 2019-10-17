CTO Presents at 2019 MIT Startup Workshop: Real-world IoT and Edge Computing

Cambridge, MA, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- IIOT-OXYS, Inc. (OTC Pink: ITOX) announced today that its CTO presented at the 2019 MIT Startup Workshop: Real-world IoT and edge computing, held in Cambridge, MA in September.



Antony Coufal, CTO of IIOT-OXYS, Inc., stated, “It was a pleasure and an honor to present to MIT Industrial Liaison Program members about our Intelligent Edge solutions for advanced manufacturing. It was a great event to feature new developments in the Industry and from MIT Startup Exchange companies.”

Cliff Emmons, CEO of IIOT-OXYS, Inc., stated, “We’re thrilled to be part of the thriving Boston-Cambridge innovation community, and events like this give us excellent access to potential customers and partners, from Fortune 500 companies to other startups. Participation in these events are an important part of our growth strategy.”

About Us

IIOT-OXYS, Inc. is a technology company at the intersection of IIoT, AI & Machine Learning, Edge Computing and Manufacturing Operations. We provide actionable mission critical insights for the Medical/Pharmaceutical, Manufacturing, Agriculture, Defense, and Structural Health, and other industries. IIOT-OXYS, Inc. edge computing open-source hardware and proprietary ML algorithms employ our Minimally-Invasive Load Monitoring (MILM) technology to simply gather data and gain insights to monitor, scope, move from preventive to predictive maintenance, and even optimize development and manufacturing processes. For additional information visit www.oxyscorp.com

For additional information visit https://startupexchange.mit.edu

