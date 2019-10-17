Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  IIOT-OXYS, Inc.    ITOX

IIOT-OXYS, INC.

(ITOX)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CTO Presents at 2019 MIT Startup Workshop: Real-world IoT and Edge Computing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2019 | 08:31am EDT

Cambridge, MA, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- IIOT-OXYS, Inc. (OTC Pink: ITOX) announced today that its CTO presented at the 2019 MIT Startup Workshop: Real-world IoT and edge computing, held in Cambridge, MA in September. 

Antony Coufal, CTO of IIOT-OXYS, Inc., stated, “It was a pleasure and an honor to present to MIT Industrial Liaison Program members about our Intelligent Edge solutions for advanced manufacturing. It was a great event to feature new developments in the Industry and from MIT Startup Exchange companies.” 

Cliff Emmons, CEO of IIOT-OXYS, Inc., stated, “We’re thrilled to be part of the thriving Boston-Cambridge innovation community, and events like this give us excellent access to potential customers and partners, from Fortune 500 companies to other startups. Participation in these events are an important part of our growth strategy.” 

About Us  

IIOT-OXYS, Inc.  is a technology company at the intersection of IIoT, AI & Machine Learning, Edge Computing and Manufacturing Operations. We provide actionable mission critical insights for the Medical/Pharmaceutical, Manufacturing, Agriculture, Defense, and Structural Health, and other industries. IIOT-OXYS, Inc. edge computing open-source hardware and proprietary ML algorithms employ our Minimally-Invasive Load Monitoring (MILM) technology to simply gather data and gain insights to monitor, scope, move from preventive to predictive maintenance, and even optimize development and manufacturing processes.  For additional information visit www.oxyscorp.com  

For additional information visit https://startupexchange.mit.edu

Contact:

Clifford L. Emmons
CEO
IIOT-OXYS, Inc.
contact@oxyscorp.com
www.oxyscorp.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IIOT-OXYS, INC.
08:31aCTO PRESENTS AT 2019 MIT STARTUP WOR : Real-world IoT and Edge Computing
GL
10/03IIOT-OXYS, Inc. CEO Attends The Industrial Internet Consortium Q3 Member Meet..
GL
09/26IIOT-OXYS Inc. Enters Into Agreement To Acquire Infinite Automation Systems, ..
GL
09/19Cliff Emmons, CEO of IIOT-OXYS is Featured in a New Interview at SmallCapVoic..
GL
09/10IIOT-OXYS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Dire..
AQ
More news
Chart IIOT-OXYS, INC.
Duration : Period :
IIOT-OXYS, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Clifford L. Emmons Chairman, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Karen McNemar Chief Operating Officer
Antony Coufal Chief Technology Officer
Vidhyadhar Mitta Director
Andrew Barwicki Head-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IIOT-OXYS, INC.-50.00%5
SALESFORCE.COM7.30%128 650
ANAPLAN, INC.65.41%5 787
NUTANIX, INC.-37.03%4 946
CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND, INC.8.11%3 308
QUALYS, INC.4.91%3 077
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group