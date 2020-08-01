Log in
Il Sole 24 ORE S p A : Mirja Cartia d'Asero co-opted to replace independent non-executive Director Vanja Romano

08/01/2020 | 11:57am EDT

Press Release

Mirja Cartia d'Asero co-opted to replace

independent non-executive Director Vanja Romano

Milan, 23 July 2020 - Il Sole 24 ORE S.p.A., following the press releases dated 17 July and 20 July 2020 regarding the resignation, respectively, of Marcella Panucci as non-executive Director of Il Sole 24 ORE S.p.A., to pursue new professional paths, and of Vanja Romano as independent non-executive Director of Il Sole 24 ORE S.p.A., for personal reasons and owing to professional commitments, announces that the Board of Directors met today and with a resolution approved by the Board of Statutory Auditors co-opted Mirja Cartia d'Asero as independent non-executive Director, upon proposal of the Appointments and Remuneration Committee, to replace Vanja Romano.

Mirja Cartia d'Asero, as from today a member of the Board of Directors of Il Sole 24 ORE S.p.A. as independent non-executive director, boasts a track record of proven professional expertise, spanning over 25 years, in the area of finance, with particular focus on real estate, working initially as a lawyer, then as a manager and entrepreneur. Mirja Cartia d'Asero, in accordance with the provisions of the Bylaws and in the absence of available unelected candidates on the list both Marcella Panucci and Vanja Romano belonged to - filed by the Shareholder Confindustria for the election of the members of the Board of Directors and which had obtained the highest number of votes at the Shareholders' Meeting held on 30 April 2019 - was co-opted in accordance with the ordinary provisions of law.

At the same meeting, the Board of Directors ascertained that all the requirements to perform the office had been met, as well as the independence requirements provided for by Article 148 of the Consolidated Finance Law and by Article 3 of the Corporate Governance Code for Listed Companies.

The full text of the curriculum vitae of the new director is available to Shareholders at the registered office and on the Company's website at www.gruppo24ore.com.

The new director, pursuant to Article 2386 of the Italian Civil Code and the Bylaws in force, will remain in office until the next Shareholders' Meeting.

Based on the notices made to the Company, Mirja Cartia d'Asero does not appear to hold, whether directly and/or indirectly at 23 July 2020, any ordinary and/or special category shares of the Company.

For further information:

Investor Relations:

Communication and External Relations:

Raffaella Romano - Tel: 02 30223728

Ginevra Cozzi - Mob. 335 1350144

e-mail: investor.relations@ilsole24ore.com

e-mail: ginevra.cozzi@ilsole24ore.com

Disclaimer

Il Sole 24 Ore S.p.A. published this content on 01 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2020 15:56:12 UTC
