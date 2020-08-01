Il Sole 24 ORE S p A : Signing of new SACE-backed loan agreement

Press Release

Signing of new SACE-backed loan agreement

Milan, 21 July 2020 - Il Sole 24 ORE S.p.A. announces the finalization with a pool of banks of the new medium/long-term loan agreement worth € 37.5 million secured by a SACE guarantee, pursuant to Law Decree no. 23 of 8 April 2020 (so-called "Liquidity Decree"). The six-year loan expires on 30 June 2026 and allows the Company to strengthen its financial setup by guaranteeing the investments scheduled over the period of the Plan which are functional to the development of revenue and the achievement of greater operating efficiency.

An agreement was also reached to extend the maturity of the trade receivables securitization line for a further six years, bringing the new maturity date to December 2026.

