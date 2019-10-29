Log in
ILIAD

ILIAD

(ILD)
  Report  
News 


Africa rescues Orange's sales as competition bites in Europe

0
10/29/2019 | 04:26am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of French telecom operator Orange is pictured during the Viva Tech start-up and technology summit in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - Strong demand in Africa and the Middle East helped telecoms company Orange offset a fall in its two main European markets, France and Spain, where heavy promotions dented quarterly sales.

France's biggest telecoms firm, which has bet on bundling offers for broadband and mobile and high investments in its networks, has been struggling with cut-price competition since Iliad started to offer low cost mobile services in 2012 in the country.

A new round of promotions in Spain, where competitors include Vodafone and Masmovil, saw Orange's third-quarter sales there fall by 2.5% on a comparable basis. The fall was 0.4% in France.

However, the group benefited from 7.6% growth in Africa and the Middle East, helped by strong growth in subscriber numbers and the success of its money transfer services.

Overall, third-quarter group sales rose 0.8% on a comparable basis to 10.6 billion euros ($11.8 billion), while core operating profit climbed 0.2% to 3.62 billion euros, in line with expectations.

Orange shares dipped more than 1% in early trade.

The company also signalled it would update markets at an investor day on Dec. 4 about a possible sale of its mobile and fibre networks in Europe.

"We've already made a number of comments on how to best value our infrastructure assets," Chief Financial Officer Ramon Fernandez told reporters on a call. "We'll tell you a lot more on December 4."

French rivals Bouygues, Iliad and Altice Europe's SFR have all opened their mobile networks to other investors.

Orange confirmed its full-year guidance, including for slightly lower core operating profit growth than in 2018, as well as lower investments after they peaked last year.

($1 = 0.9019 euros)

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Matthias Blamont and Mark Potter)

By Mathieu Rosemain
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALTICE EUROPE N.V. -0.76% 5.212 Delayed Quote.209.12%
BOUYGUES -0.24% 38.01 Real-time Quote.21.57%
ILIAD -1.62% 92.02 Real-time Quote.-23.72%
MÁSMÓVIL IBERCOM, S.A. -1.54% 21.72 End-of-day quote.11.38%
ORANGE -1.99% 14.27 Real-time Quote.2.76%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC -0.27% 159.748 Delayed Quote.4.75%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 5 268 M
EBIT 2019 533 M
Net income 2019 298 M
Debt 2019 4 515 M
Yield 2019 1,00%
P/E ratio 2019 20,3x
P/E ratio 2020 16,5x
EV / Sales2019 1,91x
EV / Sales2020 1,82x
Capitalization 5 523 M
Chart ILIAD
Duration : Period :
Iliad Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ILIAD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 126,83  €
Last Close Price 93,56  €
Spread / Highest target 117%
Spread / Average Target 35,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Reynaud Chief Executive Officer & Director
Maxime Lombardini Chairman
Nicolas Jaeger Group Chief Financial Officer
Cyril Poidatz Secretary & Director
Xavier Niel Deputy Chairman & Chief Strategy Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ILIAD-23.72%6 128
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS7.04%250 559
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION18.21%88 847
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG7.31%84 156
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%53 165
ORANGE2.76%43 366
