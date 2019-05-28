Free Mobile Plan: the only mobile offer including data roaming in China

Offer available In the People's Republic of China (excluding Hong Kong and Macau).
Free Mobile offer subject to conditions, valid in Metropolitan France subject to network coverage and a compatible mobile phone. Only available for subscribers residing in Metropolitan France or who can provide evidence of a stable link with Metropolitan France. SIM: €10. Price for Freebox subscribers applicable for up to 4 Free Mobile Plan subscriptions.
Beyond 25GB/month in 3G: €9.70/MB in China. See Free Mobile's price list for the prices applicable in other countries.
Communications from abroad subject to a fair use policy and the use of a compatible mobile phone, and limited to the areas covered by the network of roaming partner operators. See mobile.free.fr for full terms and conditions.
Hands-free kit recommended for mobile phones .
About Free
Free - an Iliad Group subsidiary - is the inventor of the Freebox, the first multiservice box on ADSL. Free is behind numerous innovations in the Broadband and Ultra-Fast Broadband access segment. Since January 2012, Free has brought mobile phone usage within everyone's reach with straightforward offerings at very attractive prices. The Free Mobile Plan includes all-year-round roaming communications in more than 35 countries: unlimited calls, texts and MMS from Europe, the French overseas departments, the United States, Canada, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand and Israel (to these same countries) and 25GB/month of 3G data roaming in all these countries + Mexico, Switzerland, Turkey, Algeria, Thailand, Russia, Brazil, Jersey, Guernsey, Isle of Man, Ukraine, India, Malaysia, Tunisia, Argentina, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Serbia, Montenegro, Belarus, Macedonia, Armenia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Uzbekistan and China. Free also includes unlimited 4G in Metropolitan France in its €15.99/month Mobile Plan for Freebox subscribers. Free has nearly 20 million subscribers (6.4 million Broadband and Ultra-Fast Broadband subscribers and 13.4 million mobile subscribers at March 31, 2019). On May 29, 2018, the Iliad Group launched its mobile network in Italy under the Iliad brand, becoming the country's fourth operator, and had over 3.3 million subscribers at March 31, 2019.