Free Mobile Plan: the only mobile offer including data roaming in China

05/28/2019 | 03:29am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, May 28, 2019

Free Mobile Plan:

the only mobile offer including data roaming in China

Free has once again strengthened its offering by including China in the 25GB/month data roaming allowance in the Free Mobile Plan (€15.99/month for Freebox subscribers or €19.99/month for non-Freebox subscribers).

China will be included in the 25GB/month data roaming allowance for all Free Mobile Plan subscribers as from today, at no extra cost.

Free is the only mobile operator to include data roaming in China in a mass consumer, no-commitment mobile plan costing less than 20/month.

With the Free Mobile Plan, subscribers can enjoy an increasingly comprehensive service. Today, the plan includes data roaming (25GB/month) in more than 65

different destinations.

This new destination is now automatically included for both existing and new Free Mobile Plan subscribers.

1/2

Offer available In the People's Republic of China (excluding Hong Kong and Macau).

Free Mobile offer subject to conditions, valid in Metropolitan France subject to network coverage and a compatible mobile phone. Only available for subscribers residing in Metropolitan France or who can provide evidence of a stable link with Metropolitan France. SIM: 10. Price for Freebox subscribers applicable for up to 4 Free Mobile Plan subscriptions.

Beyond 25GB/month in 3G: €9.70/MB in China. See Free Mobile's price list for the prices applicable in other countries.

Communications from abroad subject to a fair use policy and the use of a compatible mobile phone, and limited to the areas covered by the network of roaming partner operators. See mobile.free.fr for full terms and conditions.

Hands-free kit recommended for mobile phones .

About Free

Free - an Iliad Group subsidiary - is the inventor of the Freebox, the first multiservice box on ADSL. Free is behind numerous innovations in the Broadband and Ultra-Fast Broadband access segment. Since January 2012, Free has brought mobile phone usage within everyone's reach with straightforward offerings at very attractive prices. The Free Mobile Plan includes all-year-round roaming communications in more than 35 countries: unlimited calls, texts and MMS from Europe, the French overseas departments, the United States, Canada, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand and Israel (to these same countries) and 25GB/month of 3G data roaming in all these countries + Mexico, Switzerland, Turkey, Algeria, Thailand, Russia, Brazil, Jersey, Guernsey, Isle of Man, Ukraine, India, Malaysia, Tunisia, Argentina, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Serbia, Montenegro, Belarus, Macedonia, Armenia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Uzbekistan and China. Free also includes unlimited 4G in Metropolitan France in its 15.99/month Mobile Plan for Freebox subscribers. Free has nearly 20 million subscribers (6.4 million Broadband and Ultra-Fast Broadband subscribers and 13.4 million mobile subscribers at March 31, 2019). On May 29, 2018, the Iliad Group launched its mobile network in Italy under the Iliad brand, becoming the country's fourth operator, and had over 3.3 million subscribers at March 31, 2019.

2/2

Disclaimer

Iliad SA published this content on 28 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 07:28:03 UTC
