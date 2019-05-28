PRESS RELEASE

Paris, May 28, 2019

Free Mobile Plan:

the only mobile offer including data roaming in China

Free has once again strengthened its offering by including China in the 25GB/month data roaming allowance in the Free Mobile Plan (€15.99/month for Freebox subscribers or €19.99/month for non-Freebox subscribers).

China will be included in the 25GB/month data roaming allowance for all Free Mobile Plan subscribers as from today, at no extra cost.

Free is the only mobile operator to include data roaming in China in a mass consumer, no-commitment mobile plan costing less than €20/month.

With the Free Mobile Plan, subscribers can enjoy an increasingly comprehensive service. Today, the plan includes data roaming (25GB/month) in more than 65

different destinations.

This new destination is now automatically included for both existing and new Free Mobile Plan subscribers.

1/2