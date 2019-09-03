Log in
ILIAD

(ILD)
  Report  
Iliad : Consolidated Account H1 2019

0
09/03/2019

a

ILIAD GROUP

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL

INFORMATION

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019

CONTENTS

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT .......................................................................................

1

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ............................................

2

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET - ASSETS .............................................................................

3

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET - EQUITY AND LIABILITIES..........................................

4

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY........................................................

5

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS .......................................................................

6

NOTE 1: SIGNIFICANT EVENTS IN FIRST-HALF 2019...................................................................................

7

NOTE 2: ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES AND POLICIES (IFRS).......................................................................

8

NOTE 3: SEGMENT INFORMATION .................................................................................................................

15

NOTE 4: ANALYSIS OF THE STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS....................................................................

16

NOTE 5: GOODWILL, OTHER INTANGIBLE ASSETS AND PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT18

NOTE 6: RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS AND LEASE LIABILITIES .....................................................................

21

NOTE 7: EQUITY-ACCOUNTED INVESTEES..................................................................................................

22

NOTE 8: OTHER FINANCIAL ASSETS..............................................................................................................

24

NOTE 9: SHARE CAPITAL AND DIVIDENDS ..................................................................................................

25

NOTE 10: BORROWINGS .....................................................................................................................................

26

NOTE 11: PROVISIONS.........................................................................................................................................

30

NOTE 12: OTHER NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES ...........................................................................................

31

NOTE 13: COMMITMENTS..................................................................................................................................

32

NOTE 14: FINANCIAL RISK MANAGEMENT .................................................................................................

34

NOTE 15: RELATED-PARTY TRANSACTIONS...............................................................................................

35

NOTE 16: EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING DATE.....................................................................................

38

1

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

Six months

In € millions

to June 30,

2019

Revenues ..…..………………………………………………..

2,607

Purchases used in production …………………………………

(1,012)

Payroll costs …………………………………………………..

(136)

External charges ………………………………………………

(259)

Taxes other than on income …………………………………..

(63)

Additions to provisions ……………………………………….

(25)

Other income and expenses from operations, net ……..………

(17)

Depreciation of right-of-use assets………………………….....

(293)

EBITDAaL(1) …………………………………………………

802

Share-based payment expense…………………………………

(14)

Depreciation, amortization and provisions for impairment …..

(545)

Profit from ordinary activities ……………………………..

243

Other operating income and expense, net ……………………

(2)

Operating profit …………………………………………….

241

Income from cash and cash equivalents ……………………..

0

Finance costs, gross ………………………………………….

(30)

Finance costs, net ……………………………………………

(30)

Interest on lease liabilities……………………………….........

(25)

Other financial income and expense, net …………………….

(17)

Corporate income tax …………………………………………

(82)

Share of profit/(loss) of equity-accounted investees .................

(25)

Profit for the period …………………………………………

62

Profit for the period from recurring operations(1) …………

91

Profit for the period attributable to:

Owners of the Company

57

Minority interests

5

Earnings per share attributable to owners of the Company (in €):

Basic earnings per share

0.98

Diluted earnings per share

0.95

  1. See definition on page 9.

Six months to June 30, 2018

2,404

(1,031)

(142)

(261)

(62)

(30)

(11)

0

866

(6)

(454)

406

1

407

1

(18)

(17)

0

(21)

(140)

(23)

206

232

201

5

3.41

3.34

Iliad Group - Condensed interim consolidated financial information for the six months ended June 30, 2019

2

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Six

In € millions

months to

June 30,

2019

PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD …..………………………………………….

62

Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit:

Fair value remeasurement of interest rate and currency hedging instruments

(1)

Tax effect

0

(1)

Items that will not be reclassified to profit:

Post-employment benefit obligations (IAS 19 revised): impact of changes in

(4)

actuarial assumptions

Tax effect

1

Items of OCI arising from equity-accounted investees that will not be

75

reclassified to profit

Tax effect

72

Total comprehensive income for the period …………………………………

133

Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to:

Owners of the Company

128

Minority interests

5

Six

months to

June 30,

2018

206

10

(3)

7

0

0

0

213

208

5

Iliad Group - Condensed interim consolidated financial information for the six months ended June 30, 2019

3

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET - ASSETS

In € millions

Note

At June 30,

2019

Goodwill ……………………………………..

5

306

Intangible assets …………………………..

5

3,821

Right-of-use assets

6

1,682

Property, plant and equipment …………………………….

5

5,182

Investments in equity-accounted investees…………….

7

368

Other long-term financial

8

59

assets …………………………………

Deferred income tax assets …………………………………

114

Other non-current assets ………………………………

18

TOTAL NON-CURRENT

11,550

ASSETS ……………………………

Inventories …………………………………………………

107

Current income tax assets ………………………………..

18

Trade and other receivables ……………………………….

1,038

Other short-term financial assets

8

4

Cash and cash equivalents ………………….

4

453

TOTAL CURRENT

1,620

ASSETS ………………………………….

At December

31, 2018

215

3,938

0

5,358

318

50

65

16

9,960

90

28

972

6

181

1,277

ASSETS HELD FOR SALE

5

893

15

TOTAL ASSETS ………………………………

14,063

11,252

Iliad Group - Condensed interim consolidated financial information for the six months ended June 30, 2019

4

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET - EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

In € millions

Note

At June 30,

2019

Share capital …………………………………………………..

9

13

Additional paid-in capital ……………………………………..

462

Retained earnings and other reserves …………………………

3,124

TOTAL EQUITY ……………………………………………

3,599

Attributable to:

. Owners of the Company ……………………………………………

3,578

. Minority interests ……………………………………………………

21

Long-term provisions .………………………………………..

11

4

Long-term financial liabilities ……………………………….

10

4,151

Non-current lease liabilities ………………………………….

6

1,183

Deferred income tax liabilities ………………………………

1

Other non-current liabilities …………………………………

12

1,565

TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES ………………

6,904

Short-term provisions ……………………………………….

11

34

Taxes payable ……………………………………………….

0

Trade and other payables ……………………………………

1,795

Short-term financial liabilities ………………………………

10

912

Current lease liabilities ………………………………………

6

426

At December

31, 2018

13

439

3,154

3,606

3,591

15

2

3,407

0

2

1,563

4,974

35

0

1,880

757

0

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES ……………..……….

3,167

2,672

LIABILITIES HELD FOR SALE ………………………...

5

393

0

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES …………………...

14,063

11,252

Iliad Group - Condensed interim consolidated financial information for the six months ended June 30, 2019

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Iliad SA published this content on 03 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2019 05:39:03 UTC
