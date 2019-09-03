|
Iliad : Consolidated Account H1 2019
09/03/2019 | 01:40am EDT
a
ILIAD GROUP
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL
INFORMATION
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019
CONTENTS
|
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT .......................................................................................
|
1
|
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ............................................
|
2
|
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET - ASSETS .............................................................................
|
3
|
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET - EQUITY AND LIABILITIES..........................................
|
4
|
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY........................................................
|
5
|
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS .......................................................................
|
6
|
NOTE 1: SIGNIFICANT EVENTS IN FIRST-HALF 2019...................................................................................
|
7
|
NOTE 2: ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES AND POLICIES (IFRS).......................................................................
|
8
|
NOTE 3: SEGMENT INFORMATION .................................................................................................................
|
15
|
NOTE 4: ANALYSIS OF THE STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS....................................................................
|
16
|
NOTE 5: GOODWILL, OTHER INTANGIBLE ASSETS AND PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT18
|
NOTE 6: RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS AND LEASE LIABILITIES .....................................................................
|
21
|
NOTE 7: EQUITY-ACCOUNTED INVESTEES..................................................................................................
|
22
|
NOTE 8: OTHER FINANCIAL ASSETS..............................................................................................................
|
24
|
NOTE 9: SHARE CAPITAL AND DIVIDENDS ..................................................................................................
|
25
|
NOTE 10: BORROWINGS .....................................................................................................................................
|
26
|
NOTE 11: PROVISIONS.........................................................................................................................................
|
30
|
NOTE 12: OTHER NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES ...........................................................................................
|
31
|
NOTE 13: COMMITMENTS..................................................................................................................................
|
32
|
NOTE 14: FINANCIAL RISK MANAGEMENT .................................................................................................
|
34
|
NOTE 15: RELATED-PARTY TRANSACTIONS...............................................................................................
|
35
|
NOTE 16: EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING DATE.....................................................................................
|
38
1
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
|
|
Six months
|
In € millions
|
to June 30,
|
|
2019
|
Revenues ..…..………………………………………………..
|
2,607
|
Purchases used in production …………………………………
|
(1,012)
|
Payroll costs …………………………………………………..
|
(136)
|
External charges ………………………………………………
|
(259)
|
Taxes other than on income …………………………………..
|
(63)
|
Additions to provisions ……………………………………….
|
(25)
|
Other income and expenses from operations, net ……..………
|
(17)
|
Depreciation of right-of-use assets………………………….....
|
(293)
|
EBITDAaL(1) …………………………………………………
|
802
|
|
|
Share-based payment expense…………………………………
|
(14)
|
Depreciation, amortization and provisions for impairment …..
|
(545)
|
|
|
Profit from ordinary activities ……………………………..
|
243
|
|
|
Other operating income and expense, net ……………………
|
(2)
|
|
|
Operating profit …………………………………………….
|
241
|
|
|
Income from cash and cash equivalents ……………………..
|
0
|
Finance costs, gross ………………………………………….
|
(30)
|
Finance costs, net ……………………………………………
|
(30)
|
Interest on lease liabilities……………………………….........
|
(25)
|
Other financial income and expense, net …………………….
|
(17)
|
Corporate income tax …………………………………………
|
(82)
|
Share of profit/(loss) of equity-accounted investees .................
|
(25)
|
|
|
Profit for the period …………………………………………
|
62
|
|
|
Profit for the period from recurring operations(1) …………
|
91
|
|
|
Profit for the period attributable to:
|
|
▪ Owners of the Company
|
57
|
▪ Minority interests
|
5
|
Earnings per share attributable to owners of the Company (in €):
|
|
▪ Basic earnings per share
|
0.98
|
▪ Diluted earnings per share
|
0.95
-
See definition on page 9.
Six months to June 30, 2018
2,404
(1,031)
(142)
(261)
(62)
(30)
(11)
0
866
(6)
(454)
406
1
407
1
(18)
(17)
0
(21)
(140)
(23)
206
232
201
5
3.41
3.34
Iliad Group - Condensed interim consolidated financial information for the six months ended June 30, 2019
2
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six
|
|
|
In € millions
|
|
|
months to
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD …..………………………………………….
|
62
|
|
|
|
➢ Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit:
|
|
|
|
|
▪
|
Fair value remeasurement of interest rate and currency hedging instruments
|
(1)
|
|
|
Tax effect
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
|
➢ Items that will not be reclassified to profit:
|
|
|
|
|
▪
|
Post-employment benefit obligations (IAS 19 revised): impact of changes in
|
(4)
|
|
|
actuarial assumptions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tax effect
|
1
|
|
|
▪ Items of OCI arising from equity-accounted investees that will not be
|
75
|
|
|
reclassified to profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tax effect
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
72
|
|
Total comprehensive income for the period …………………………………
|
133
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
▪
|
Owners of the Company
|
128
|
|
|
▪
|
Minority interests
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six
months to
June 30,
2018
206
10
(3)
7
0
0
0
213
208
5
Iliad Group - Condensed interim consolidated financial information for the six months ended June 30, 2019
3
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET - ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In € millions
|
Note
|
|
At June 30,
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Goodwill ……………………………………..
|
5
|
|
306
|
|
Intangible assets …………………………..
|
5
|
|
3,821
|
|
|
Right-of-use assets
|
6
|
|
1,682
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment …………………………….
|
5
|
|
5,182
|
|
|
Investments in equity-accounted investees…………….
|
7
|
|
368
|
|
Other long-term financial
|
8
|
|
59
|
|
assets …………………………………
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred income tax assets …………………………………
|
|
|
114
|
|
Other non-current assets ………………………………
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL NON-CURRENT
|
|
|
11,550
|
|
|
ASSETS ……………………………
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inventories …………………………………………………
|
|
|
107
|
|
Current income tax assets ………………………………..
|
|
|
18
|
|
Trade and other receivables ……………………………….
|
|
|
1,038
|
|
|
Other short-term financial assets
|
8
|
|
4
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents ………………….
|
4
|
|
453
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL CURRENT
|
|
|
1,620
|
|
|
ASSETS ………………………………….
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At December
31, 2018
215
3,938
0
5,358
318
50
65
16
9,960
90
28
972
6
181
1,277
|
ASSETS HELD FOR SALE
|
5
|
893
|
15
|
TOTAL ASSETS ………………………………
|
14,063
|
11,252
Iliad Group - Condensed interim consolidated financial information for the six months ended June 30, 2019
4
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET - EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
In € millions
|
Note
|
At June 30,
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share capital …………………………………………………..
|
9
|
13
|
Additional paid-in capital ……………………………………..
|
|
462
|
Retained earnings and other reserves …………………………
|
|
3,124
|
|
|
|
TOTAL EQUITY ……………………………………………
|
|
3,599
|
|
|
|
Attributable to:
|
|
|
. Owners of the Company ……………………………………………
|
|
3,578
|
. Minority interests ……………………………………………………
|
|
21
|
Long-term provisions .………………………………………..
|
11
|
4
|
Long-term financial liabilities ……………………………….
|
10
|
4,151
|
Non-current lease liabilities ………………………………….
|
6
|
1,183
|
Deferred income tax liabilities ………………………………
|
|
1
|
Other non-current liabilities …………………………………
|
12
|
1,565
|
|
|
|
TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES ………………
|
|
6,904
|
|
|
|
Short-term provisions ……………………………………….
|
11
|
34
|
Taxes payable ……………………………………………….
|
|
0
|
Trade and other payables ……………………………………
|
|
1,795
|
Short-term financial liabilities ………………………………
|
10
|
912
|
Current lease liabilities ………………………………………
|
6
|
426
At December
31, 2018
13
439
3,154
3,606
3,591
15
2
3,407
0
2
1,563
4,974
35
0
1,880
757
0
|
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES ……………..……….
|
|
3,167
|
2,672
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES HELD FOR SALE ………………………...
|
5
|
393
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES …………………...
|
|
14,063
|
11,252
|
|
Iliad Group - Condensed interim consolidated financial information for the six months ended June 30, 2019
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Iliad SA published this content on 03 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2019 05:39:03 UTC
|
|
|
|Sales 2019
|5 238 M
|EBIT 2019
|614 M
|Net income 2019
|319 M
|Debt 2019
|4 366 M
|Yield 2019
|0,97%
|
|P/E ratio 2019
|17,8x
|P/E ratio 2020
|14,7x
|EV / Sales2019
|1,90x
|EV / Sales2020
|1,85x
|Capitalization
|5 607 M
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends ILIAD
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|24
|Average target price
|
138,86 €
|Last Close Price
|
95,00 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
216%
|Spread / Average Target
|
46,2%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
-26,3%
|1st jan.
|Capitalization (M$)
|ILIAD
|-22.54%
|6 148