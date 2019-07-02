Log in
ILIAD

(ILD)
Iliad : Free Fiber available on th Rosace Public Initiative Network

07/02/2019

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, July 2, 2019

Today Free's fiber offer has been made available to people living in the Haut-Rhin and Bas-Rhin regions covered by the Public Initiative Network ("PIN") operated by Rosace, as part of the Ultra-Fast Fiber Network project launched by the Grand Est area of France.

This confirms Free's commitment to deploy Fiber throughout France and its aim of being present on Public Initiative Networks.

Free's fiber offer is therefore now available to over 50,000 homes in the more-than 130 municipalities already served by Rosace in the Haut-Rhin and Bas-Rhin regions.

A second roll-out phase is planned as of this summer in order to gradually market 80,000 additional homes, corresponding to Rosace's entire current roll-out.

Free's fiber will subsequently be available in all the areas where the Public Initiative Network is currently being deployed by Rosace.

In Alsace, Free's fiber offers are already available for over 220,000 homes covered by the incumbent operator in the AMII area1 (in Mulhouse, Haguenau, Colmar, Sélestat, etc.) and over 100,000 homes in the Densely-populated ("ZTD") areas of Strasbourg.

By the end of the summer, Free Fiber will be available for over 450,000 homes in Alsace.

Free's presence on the Rosace network furthers its objective of deploying fiber throughout France and being able to propose a fiber offer to French consumers costing from €14.99 per month for 12 months (and then €34.99/month).

Free is the only operator to offer 10G-EPON Fiber technology2 (subject to the subscriber having a compatible offer and Freebox).

As from today, people living in the Haut-Rhin and Bas-Rhin regions can check their eligibility and subscribe at www.free.fr or on 1033 (a freephone number dedicated to Free Fiber) or in either of Strasbourg's two Free stores (Free Centers), or the Free Center in Mulhouse or the one that will soon be opening in Colmar.

Freebox ADSL subscribers eligible for the Free Fiber offer will be contacted by Free with a proposal regarding migration, which will be carried out by a technician in their home. The fiber optic installation will be provided at no cost to the subscriber.

About Free

Free - an Iliad Group subsidiary - is the inventor of the Freebox, the first multiservice box on ADSL. Free is behind numerous innovations in the Broadband and Ultra-Fast Broadband access segment. Since January 2012, Free has brought mobile phone usage within everyone's reach with straightforward offerings at very attractive prices. As at March 31, 2019, Free had nearly 20 million subscribers in France (6.4 million Broadband and Ultra-Fast Broadband subscribers and 13.4 million mobile subscribers). On May 29, 2018, the Group launched its mobile network in Italy under the Iliad brand, becoming the country's fourth operator, and had over 3.3 million subscribers at March 31, 2019.

Fiber offer subject to conditions, eligibility and actual connection of the subscriber's home. See free.fr for full terms and conditions and eligibility.

Connectible FTTH socket: a socket for which the link between the shared access point and the optical splitter has been put in place by the building operator, which the Group can access in accordance with its co-financing commitments, and for which the connection to the Group's network has been completed or is in progress.

Freebox mini 4K offer: €14.99/month for 12 months then €34.99/month, 1-year commitment. Start-up fee: €49. Termination

fee: €49.

1033: freephone number (access & call), France only.

1AMII areas: medium-populated areas of France in which fiber networks are rolled out using private funds, following calls for expressions of investment intentions (appels àmanifestation d'intentions d'investissement).

210G-EPON fiber technology: maximum theoretical speeds of 8Gbps download and 600 Mbps upload, subject to use of compatible equipment.

Disclaimer

Iliad SA published this content on 02 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2019 07:37:04 UTC
