Iliad : Free Fiber available on th Rosace Public Initiative Network

Paris, July 2, 2019

Today Free's fiber offer has been made available to people living in the Haut-Rhin and Bas-Rhin regions covered by the Public Initiative Network ("PIN") operated by Rosace, as part of the Ultra-Fast Fiber Network project launched by the Grand Est area of France.

This confirms Free's commitment to deploy Fiber throughout France and its aim of being present on Public Initiative Networks.

Free's fiber offer is therefore now available to over 50,000 homes in the more-than 130 municipalities already served by Rosace in the Haut-Rhin and Bas-Rhin regions.

A second roll-out phase is planned as of this summer in order to gradually market 80,000 additional homes, corresponding to Rosace's entire current roll-out.

Free's fiber will subsequently be available in all the areas where the Public Initiative Network is currently being deployed by Rosace.

In Alsace, Free's fiber offers are already available for over 220,000 homes covered by the incumbent operator in the AMII area1 (in Mulhouse, Haguenau, Colmar, Sélestat, etc.) and over 100,000 homes in the Densely-populated ("ZTD") areas of Strasbourg.

By the end of the summer, Free Fiber will be available for over 450,000 homes in Alsace.

Free's presence on the Rosace network furthers its objective of deploying fiber throughout France and being able to propose a fiber offer to French consumers costing from €14.99 per month for 12 months (and then €34.99/month).

