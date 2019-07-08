Iliad : Free Fiber available on the Auvergne-Numérique network

PRESS RELEASE
Paris, July 8, 2019
Today Free's fiber offer has been made available to people living in the Auvergne region covered by the network operated by Auvergne-Numérique.
This confirms Free's commitment to deploy fiber throughout France and its aim of being present on Public Initiative Networks.
This announcement was officially made today in Châtel Guyon in the presence of Juliette
Jarry, Vice-President of the Auvergne Rhône-Alps Region, Marie-Agnès Petit, President of Auvergne-Numérique and Maxime Lombardini, Chairman of Iliad/Free.
Free's fiber offer is therefore now available to over 105,000 homes in the more-than80 municipalities already served by Auvergne-Numérique in the four areas making up the Auvergne region.
A second roll-out phase is planned as of this summer in order to gradually market 35,000 additional homes, corresponding to Auvergne-Numérique's entire current roll-out.
Free's fiber offering will subsequently also be available in all the municipalities where Auvergne-Numérique will be launching rollouts in the near future.
Free's fiber offers are already available for over 130,000 homes in the Densely-populated ("ZTD") areas and in the AMII areas1 of the Auvergne (Clermont-Ferrand, Riom, Le Puy-en- Velay, Aurillac, Saint-Flour, Moulins, Vichy and Montluçon).
By the end of the summer, Free Fiber will be available for over 270,000 homes in the Puy-de-
Dôme, Haute-Loire, Cantal and Allier areas.
Free Fiber availability in Auvergne:
Free's presence on the Auvergne network furthers throughout France and being able to propose a fiber offer €14.99 per month for 12 months (and then 34.99/month).
its objective of deploying fiber to French consumers costing from
Free is the only operator to offer 10G-EPONFiber technology2 (subject to the subscriber having a compatible offer and Freebox).
As from today, people living in the Auvergne can check their eligibility and subscribe at www.free.fr or on 1033 (a freephone number dedicated to Free Fiber) or in the Free Center in
Clermont-Ferrand.
Freebox ADSL subscribers eligible for the Free Fiber offer will be contacted by Free with a proposal regarding migration, which will be carried out by a technician in their home. The fiber optic installation will be provided at no cost to the subscriber.
About Free
Free - an Iliad Group subsidiary - is the inventor of the Freebox, the first multiservice box on ADSL. Free is behind numerous innovations in the Broadband and Ultra-Fast Broadband access segment. Since January 2012, Free has brought mobile phone usage within everyone's reach with straightforward offerings at very attractive prices. As at March 31, 2019, Free had nearly 20 million subscribers in France (6.4 million Broadband and Ultra-Fast Broadband subscribers and 13.4 million mobile subscribers). On May 29, 2018, the Group launched its mobile network in Italy under the Iliad brand, becoming the country's fourth operator, and had over 3.3 million subscribers at March 31, 2019.
Fiber offer subject to conditions, eligibility and actual connection of the subscriber's home. See free.fr for full terms and conditions and eligibility.
Connectible FTTH socket: a socket for which the link between the shared access point and the optical splitter has been put in place by the building operator, which the Group can access in accordance with its co-financing commitments, and for which the connection to the Group's network has been completed or is in progress.
Freebox mini 4K offer: €14.99/month for 12 months then €34.99/month, 1-year commitment. Start-up fee: €49. Termination
fee: €49.
1033: freephone number (access & call), France only.
1AMII areas: medium-populated areas of France in which fiber networks are rolled out using private funds, following calls for expressions of investment intentions (appels àmanifestation d'intentions d'investissement).
210G-EPON fiber technology: maximum theoretical speeds of 8Gbps download and 600 Mbps upload, subject to use of compatible equipment.
