Iliad : Free Fiber available on the Auvergne-Numérique network

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, July 8, 2019

Today Free's fiber offer has been made available to people living in the Auvergne region covered by the network operated by Auvergne-Numérique.

This confirms Free's commitment to deploy fiber throughout France and its aim of being present on Public Initiative Networks.

This announcement was officially made today in Châtel Guyon in the presence of Juliette

Jarry, Vice-President of the Auvergne Rhône-Alps Region, Marie-Agnès Petit, President of Auvergne-Numérique and Maxime Lombardini, Chairman of Iliad/Free.

Free's fiber offer is therefore now available to over 105,000 homes in the more-than80 municipalities already served by Auvergne-Numérique in the four areas making up the Auvergne region.

A second roll-out phase is planned as of this summer in order to gradually market 35,000 additional homes, corresponding to Auvergne-Numérique's entire current roll-out.

Free's fiber offering will subsequently also be available in all the municipalities where Auvergne-Numérique will be launching rollouts in the near future.

Free's fiber offers are already available for over 130,000 homes in the Densely-populated ("ZTD") areas and in the AMII areas1 of the Auvergne (Clermont-Ferrand, Riom, Le Puy-en- Velay, Aurillac, Saint-Flour, Moulins, Vichy and Montluçon).

