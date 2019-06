PRESS RELEASE

Paris, June 6, 2019

Today Free's fiber offer has been made available to people living in the Vendee region covered by the Vendée Numérique Public Initiative Network ("PIN").

This confirms Free's commitment to deploy Fiber throughout France and its aim of being present on Public Initiative Networks.

The 24,000 homes covered by the Vendée Numérique network - the ultra-fast fiber network rolled out by the GIP (Public Interest Group) of the region and the SyDEV (Syndicat Départemental d'Énergie et d'Équipement de la Vendée) - will be eligible for Free Fiber.

Free will begin marketing its fiber offer today in Challans, Mortagne-sur-Sèvre, Le Poiré- sur-Vie and Pouzauges and by the end of the month in Montaigu, Les Herbiers and Fontenay-le-Comte.

Free's fiber offer will also subsequently be available in all the areas where the Public Initiative Network is currently being deployed, including in Luçon, Bellevigny and Aizenay. All of the homes covered by the Vendée Numérique network will be therefore ultimately be eligible for Free Fiber.

In the Vendée region, Free's fiber offer is already available in 28,000 homes covered by the incumbent operator in the AMII area1 in La Roche-sur-Yon and the agglomeration of Les Sables d'Olonne.

In total, more than 52,000 homes will be eligible for Free Fiber in the Vendée region.

