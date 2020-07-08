Log in
Iliad : Free launches the Freebox Pop

07/08/2020 | 09:23am EDT

press pack 07.07 2020

04 05 06 07 08 09 10 11

Ultra-fast Fiber

12 a stylish, ultra-compact Freebox Popfast and ultra-high-performance Wi-Fi 13

a premium Wi-Fi Repeater included 14

an exceptional TV Player 15

a new TV interface: Free by OQEE 16

access to the best TV content 17

(add-on options)almost-live highlights of all 18

Ligue 1 Uber Eats football matchesunlimited calls to mobiles and ﬁxed linesa reduced environmental footprinttop-quality network infrastructurea local network to serve subscribersa Freebox Pop on a no-commitment plan at a Free-type price

the Freebox Pop bonus: the Free Mobile Plan at half pricetechnical features

The English language version of this document is a translation from the original, which was prepared in French. All possible care has been taken to ensure that the translation is an accurate representation of the original. However, the original language version of the document in French takes precedence over this translation.

The Freebox Pop includes:

the Pop Server Pop to connect to the network (Fiber or ADSL 2+/VDSL2)

The Pop Player to

access audiovisual

services

The Pop Wi-Fi Repeater to have uninterrupted, whole-house Wi-Fi coverage

And true to Free's values, subscribers can choose exactly what they want. They can have:

  • • the Pop Server;

  • • the Pop Server + the Pop Player;

  • • the Pop Server + the Pop Wi-Fi Repeater;

  • • the Pop Serveur + the Pop Player + the Pop Wi-Fi Repeater

ultra-fast Fiber

Designed for Fiber, the Pop Server is ultra-fast. The Freebox Pop has double the shared download speed1 of the fastest boxes currently on the market.

Say goodbye to those annoying Internet slowdowns when the whole family is connected at the same time!

  • Up to 5 Gbps (shared) download2

  • Up to 700 Mbps upload

  • 100 times faster than ADSL

  • 1 Maximum theoretical download speed via Ethernet.

  • 2 Up to 2.5 Gbps on 1 Ethernet port, 1 Gbps on 2 Ethernet ports and 0.5 Gbps on Wi-Fi. Fiber: maximum theoretical download and upload speeds

The Freebox Pop has been speciﬁcally designed to accompany the rapid growth in use of digital technology.

And for subscribers who don't have Fiber yet, the Freebox Pop is compatible with ADSL 2+ and VDSL2. As soon as their homes become eligible, they will be able to switch to Fiber free of charge.

A new Free subscriber connected up to Fiber every 20 seconds

In France, more than one household in two is now eligible for Free Fiber, i.e. nearly 17 million households across the country. Free is continuing to rapidly roll out its Fiber network throughout France and is currently connecting up a new subscriber every 20 seconds. So for those who aren't eligible yet - don't worry, Free Fiber will be with you very soon!

fast and ultra-high-performance Wi-Fi

The Freebox Pop oﬀers high-performing, fast and reliable Wi-Fi that is compatible with all household devices.

Ultra-high-performance Wi-Fi

It couldn't be easier to conﬁgure your Wi-Fi connection - the network conﬁgures immediately thanks to the QR code on the Pop Server. Gone are the days when you needed to key in a never-ending string of numbers and letters!

The new Freebox Connect app makes it super easy to manage your Wi-Fi

Free has gone even further in enhancing the user experience. With Freebox Connect, it's super easy to manage your Wi-Fi, anywhere, anytime, in just a few clicks. With this app, subscribers can:

Thanks to the multi-user MIMO function, members of your household can use their devices simultaneously without aﬀecting their Internet connection.

And of course we haven't forgotten security. The Freebox Pop comes with the latest Wi-Fi security standard - WPA3, which oﬀers the most secure encryption in the world. And all available software updates will automatically install on the Server.

  • • See all of the devices connected to their network and their speeds, in real time.

  • • Create family proﬁles to control kid's screen time.

  • • Schedule their Wi-Fi, e.g. switching it oﬀ at night, or during the day when they're out or on vacation.

  • • Share their Wi-Fi and create a guest Wi-Fi connection.

  • • Set Wi-Fi restrictions to deﬁne who can have access.

  • • Mask the Wi-Fi key on the display so that nobody can connect without approval.

  • • Switch to Dark Mode.

Disclaimer

Iliad SA published this content on 07 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2020 13:22:02 UTC
